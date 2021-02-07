You are here

China moves to curb monopolistic practices
A woman wears her earphones as she walks past mascots representing the various platforms owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd. in Beijing. (AP/File)
  • New rules, targeting internet platforms, aim to ensure fair competition
BEIJING: China’s market regulator released new antimonopoly guidelines on Sunday that target internet platforms, tightening existing restrictions faced by the country’s tech giants.

The new rules formalize an earlier antimonopoly draft law released in November, and clarify a series of monopolistic practices that regulators plan to crack down on.

The guidelines are expected to put new pressure on the country’s leading internet services, including e-commerce sites such as Alibaba Group’s Taobao and Tmall marketplaces or JD.com. They will also cover payment services like Ant Group’s Alipay or Tencent Holding’s WeChat Pay.

The rules, issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on its website, bar companies from a range of behavior, including forcing merchants to choose between the country’s top internet players, a long-time practice in the market.

SAMR said the latest guidelines would “stop monopolistic behaviors in the platform economy and protect fair competition in the market.”

The notice also said it will stop companies from price fixing, restricting technologies and using data and algorithms to manipulate the market.

In a Q&A accompanying the notice, SAMR said reports of internet-related antimonopoly behavior had been increasing, and that it was facing challenges regulating the industry.

“The behavior is more concealed, the use of data, algorithms, platform rules and so on make it more difficult to discover and determine what are monopoly agreements,” it said.

China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.

In December, regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group following the dramatic suspension of the $37 billion initial public offering plan of its payment affiliate, Ant Group.

At the time, regulators warned the company over practices including forcing merchants to sign exclusive cooperation pacts at the expense of other internet platforms.

Topics: China

  • Saudi capital has set a target to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional hub in the city over the next 10 years
JEDDAH: Irish financial technology company Global Shares has announced it is to set up its Middle East headquarters in Riyadh and has partnered with NCB Capital, the investment banking arm of the Kingdom’s largest commercial bank.

The Cork-based company manages the employee share plans of some of the world’s biggest companies and has 16 offices around the world.

The Riyadh office will be the hub for the Middle East region, under new managing director of the Middle East, Abdulhadi Alherz.

“I am really excited to join Global Shares, a global fintech leader, which has reimagined technology solutions in the employee ownership space. It’s a niche market, where I get to continue working with software and fintech, while delivering digital transformation and a really great customer experience, which is core to business success,” Alherz said in a press statement.

Alherz has more than 15 years’ experience in digital transformation and financial services and has previously worked with Saudi Aramco, Cisco and Oracle.

The employee share options system was first established in Silicon Valley in California and offers staff the chance to acquire equity in the employer’s company. It is often used as a way to incentivise employees of new and fast-growing companies, so they can earn a share of the company’s success.

John Meehan, Global Shares Business Development Director, commented: “The Middle East is a region of huge strategic importance to Global Shares as more and more companies recognise the importance of equity-based compensation.”

As part of its expansion in Riyadh, Global Shares is hiring 20 Arabic-speaking staff and will soon be launching an Arabic version of its online portal and mobile app.

The company has so far partnered with NCB Capital, the securities, asset management and investment banking arm of National Commercial Bank (NCB), the Kingdom’s largest commercial bank. NCB Capital is the Kingdom’s largest asset manager with SR168 billion ($44.8 billion) in assets under management as of July 2020.

From Saudi Arabia, Global Shares will service companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Tunisia and Egypt.

The announcement comes as the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) said last week it has set a target of encouraging up to 500 foreign companies to establish regional headquarters in the Saudi capital over the next 10 years, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

Twenty-four international firms last week officially signed agreements to set up their regional offices in Riyadh, part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion by 2030.

Around 346 international companies have headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa, with the percentage of sales revenue the Kingdom accounts for ranging from 40 to 80 percent, Al Arabiya said.

The RCRC forecasts follow a recent announcement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of plans to double Riyadh’s population and transform it into one of the 10 richest cities in the world.

Topics: fintech Irish

