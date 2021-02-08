You are here

  Global shares reach record high as oil tops $60 a barrel

Cornelia Meyer

Oil-price rally: Only possible because of KSA's voluntary production cut

Global shares reach record high as oil tops $60 a barrel

A man stands in front of an electric board showing the Nikkei and the stock indices of other countries outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • MSCI’s 50-country index of world stocks hit its ninth record high of 2021 overnight as Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped on talk of Japan’s relaxing emergency restrictions
  • Saudi Arabia’s pledge of extra output cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other OPEC members is helping to limit supply and support prices
Reuters

LONDON: World shares set another record high on Monday and oil surpassed $60 a barrel for the first time in a year, on hopes that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month.
Even news that South Africa had halted the rollout of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a study showed it gave only limited protection against the country’s more contagious variant of the virus wasn’t going to put equity markets off.
MSCI’s 50-country index of world stocks hit its ninth record high of 2021 overnight as Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped on talk of Japan’s relaxing emergency restrictions and as China’s markets got busy before the start of the lunar new year.

Europe then made a strong start to the week as higher oil prices and inflation expectations lifted basic resource and banking shares 2 percent and 1.5 percent, and France’s Veolia launched a hostile 11.3 billion-euro takeover bid for waste and water rival Suez.
“A generalized risk-on tone is pushing stocks higher,” UniCredit’s analysts said in a note.
Bond markets were moving, too, as focus intensified on how far inflation might rise if the current mix of stimulus, rising oil and food prices and expectations for a reopening economies continue to hold.
Ten-year US Treasury yields, which are one of the main drivers of global borrowing costs, climbed above 1.2 percent for the first time since the peak of coronavirus uncertainty last March.
Break-even rates, which account for inflation, traded as high as 2.21 percent, their highest since 2014.

“It will be hard not to see inflation in something when we get what is likely to be a short-term stimulus boost,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said, referring to planned US stimulus.
“Whether that will be in goods, wages or asset prices or all three remains to be seen, but it seems inevitable there will be an impact.”

How Saudi Arabia’s New Year ‘present’ got oil back above $60

Saudi Arabia cuts stopped oil plunging to $50 a barrel: report

That renewed focus on inflation came as Brent crude touched an intraday high of $60.06 a barrel, the highest since January last year.
Saudi Arabia’s pledge of extra output cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other OPEC members and their allies, including Russia, is helping to limit supply and support prices.
In a further sign of that supply dynamic, the six-month Brent spread hit its highest in more than year, $2.45. OCBC’s economist Howie Lee said the Saudis had sent another “very bullish signal” last week too by keeping its Asian prices unchanged.
“I don’t think anybody dares to short the market when Saudi is like this,” he said.

Asia’s overnight rally had seen Japan’s Nikkei close up 2 percent, Chinese blue-chip shares advance 1.5 percent and Australian shares finish 0.6 percent higher.
Wall Street futures were pointing 0.3 percent higher after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both climbed to record highs on Friday as weak monthly US jobs data supported expectations of stimulus and after some strong corporate earning.
US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yallen predicted the United States would reach full employment next year if Congress can pass its support package.
“That’s a big call, given full employment is 4.1 percent, but one that will sit well with the market at a time when the vaccination program is being rolled out efficiently in a number of countries,” said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based chief strategist at Pepperstone.
Expectations of a US economic recovery have not boosted the dollar, however, “although much of the optimism toward US macro is probably well founded,” said Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, chief analyst, FX and rates strategy at Danske Bank.
“The US jobs recovery has more or less stalled (though), and that did leave some space to take EUR/USD higher. The next big theme that may be priced further in to spot is moving ahead with US fiscal talks.”
Indeed, the dollar came off a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be last at 105.50. The euro was weaker again though at $1.2022 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday to a one-week high.
Data showed German industry avoided a contraction in December. Despite coronavirus lockdowns at home and abroad, demand from China helped export-oriented manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased from a one-week high to $0.7655 while South Africa’s rand fell nearly 0.5% after its AstraZeneca vaccine troubles.

Topics: Stock Markets Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia the Nikkei

Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • UN data shows food prices hit six-year highs in January after rising for 8 months
Reuters

LONDON: For Cleanne Brito Machado, like millions of people in developing countries around the world, shopping for staple foods such as rice, beans, oil or potatoes now means making hard choices.

“The shopping cart is getting much smaller and we’re paying much more,” said the 41-year old, who works as a maid in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. “We’ve had to give up on little trips, visiting family at the weekend, and we haven’t been able to save any money for emergencies or to have in the bank.”

A mix of currency depreciation, rising commodity prices and coronavirus disruptions saw food inflation soar 14 percent last year in Latin America’s largest economy — the biggest increase in nearly two decades. The headline figure masks hikes in staples, such as a 76 percent jump in rice or a doubling of soy oil prices.

Other developing countries from Turkey to Nigeria also recorded double-digit jumps in food inflation. Major wheat and corn exporters such as Russia or Argentina have introduced curbs or taxes to preserve domestic stockpiles, exacerbating pressures elsewhere.

UN data showed food prices hit six-year highs in January after rising for eight consecutive months.

The unwelcome return of food price pressures has put policymakers and investors on high alert, worried what it means for inflation more broadly while economies are still reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

“Central banks will be watching the level of food prices quite carefully over the next few months because they will have to make a decision on whether to respond to this or not,” said Manik Narain, head of emerging market
strategy at UBS. Food is the single largest element of inflation baskets in many emerging markets, accounting for around half in countries like India or Pakistan compared to less than 10 percent in the US.

Rising food prices have contributed to social unrest in the past. Climate change effects are expected to exacerbate price swings and rising energy prices add to the pressure.

For those like Machado, higher food bills leaves less to spend on other goods, squeezing demand for items from travel to eating out.

Many countries have already seen hard currency revenues from sectors such as tourism crater and they lack the capacity of their richer peers to pump in stimulus.

For central banks, the temptation may be to let inflation rise and keep monetary conditions loose to support growth, say analysts.

“It is a very difficult balance — governments in emerging markets are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

“As a policymaker — do you choose to support your population or choose keeping the markets happy?“

Developed economies generally see food inflation as transitory. But in developing nations, persistent food price rises in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis lifted core inflation, prompting years of interest rate hikes.

In Istanbul, food market vendor Seref Geyik says he has seen the effect of opening hours cut short by the pandemic and rising wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables.

“Consumers are leaning toward cheaper stalls, they are not looking for good quality produce,” the 53-year old said.

Relying heavily on imported unprocessed foods, Turkey saw food price rises accelerate from August, when the lira chalked up monthly losses of 5 percent or more against the dollar.

With nearly all its energy also imported, rising energy prices from early November have added to the pressure. Dry weather has meanwhile hampered production of some local crops, from hazelnuts and chestnuts to apricots and olives.

Turkey’s experience of chronically high inflation two decades ago is a cautionary tale of how price pressures can derail economic growth and shatter household and investor confidence.

Topics: foodstuff shopping food prices

