Sudan’s PM Hamdok announces new cabinet

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announces new cabinet in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The new cabinet includes rebel ministers as part of a peace deal transitional authorities stuck with a rebel alliance last year. (AP)
AFP

  • Gibril Ibrahim, of the Justice and Equality Movement, was appointed as Sudan’s new finance minister
  • Hamdok named as foreign minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced Monday a new cabinet bringing in seven ex-rebel chiefs as ministers, following a peace deal in October aimed to end decades of war.
Veteran rebel leader and economist Gibril Ibrahim, of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) — which played a major role in the Darfur conflict — was appointed as Sudan’s new finance minister.
“We have reached consensus on over 25 ministries,” Hamdok said, during a press conference in Khartoum.
“This lineup aims to preserve this country from collapse... we know there will be challenges but we are certain that we will move forward.”
Hamdok dissolved the previous cabinet on Sunday to make way for a more inclusive lineup in government.
Two ministers were selected from the military, with the remaining coming from the Forces for Freedom and Change group, which plays a key role in Sudanese politics.
The group was the driving force behind the anti-government protests that led to the April 2019 ouster of strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
Hamdok named as foreign minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, daughter of Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, who died aged 84 in November from a coronavirus infection.
He was toppled by Bashir in a 1989 Islamist-backed military coup.
Last week, Sudan appointed three ex-rebels to the ruling sovereign council, the civilian-majority ruling body led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, which was installed months after Bashir’s ouster.
It follows the peace deal last year between the transitional government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of five rebel groups and four political movements, including the troubled western region of Darfur.
Hamdok said he is still pushing for talks with two remaining holdout groups who did not sign the deal.
Fighting in Darfur since 2003 left at least 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN.
Hamdok said his government will continue with completing other pillars of the peace agreement, including establishing a transitional parliament by February 25.
Despite the October peace deal, violence continues in Darfur, a vast and impoverished region awash with weapons where bitter rivalries over land and water remain.
Hamdok said the new government will focus on fixing the ailing economy.
Sudan’s economy was decimated under Bashir by decades of US sanctions, mismanagement and civil war, as well as the independence of oil-rich South Sudan in 2011.
Galloping inflation, chronic hard currency shortages, and a flourishing black market remain pressing challenges, with protests in recent weeks at the worsening economy.
Ibrahim, the new finance minister, taught as an economist at universities in Khartoum and Saudi Arabia, before he took over leadership of the JEM rebels when his brother Khalil was killed in an 2011 airstrike.
The government will also have to tackle stormy relations with neighboring Addis Ababa, amid both border tensions and long-running negotiations — along with Egypt — over the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed

Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
Using malware disguised as Android applications, Iranian hackers successfully overcame encryptions set up by messaging apps and infiltrated targets’ supposedly secure mobile phones and computers. (File/AFP)
Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed

Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
  • The IRGC focuses on foreign dissidents, while the ministry focuses on Iranians at home
Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iran is running two surveillance operations in cyberspace, using various methods to spy on more than 1,000 dissidents, according to a leading cybersecurity company.

People in Iran, the UK, the US and 10 other countries have been tracked by Iranian hackers, Check Point said.

It added that two groups are involved in disseminating spyware among dissidents that is then used to monitor them and to steal call recordings and other media.

One of the groups, Domestic Kitten, uses various methods to trick people into downloading malicious software to their phones.

For example, they mimic apps for Tehran-based restaurants, offer fake mobile-security apps or provide local news via a compromised app. In one case, they supplied an infected wallpaper app that also contained pro-Daesh imagery.

Check Point said Tehran has achieved at least 600 successful infections using these methods.

The other group involved in the hacking scandal, Infy, is known to have been operating as early as 2007, and has targeted peoples’ computers by sending emails with attractive content and an attachment containing spyware.

The Infy campaign, according to Check Point, is one of Iran’s most sophisticated campaigns yet.

“It is clear that the Iranian government is investing significant resources into cyber operations,” said Check Point cyber-research head Yaniv Balmas.

“The operators of these Iranian cyber-espionage campaigns seem to be completely unaffected by any counter-activities done by others, even though both campaigns had been revealed and even stopped in the past. They have simply restarted.”

Amin Sabeti, executive director at the Washington-based Digital Impact Lab, told Arab News that once Iranian operatives break into dissidents’ devices, their priority is finding out who these people are speaking to in Iran.

“They want to find the network of people, especially those outside the country, and figure out what they’re talking about and who they’re talking to — then they arrest them,” he said.

Sabeti added, however, that Iran is not a top-tier cyber threat. “It can’t compete with Russia or China,” he said.

What Tehran’s cyber agencies excel at is what Sabeti called the “social engineering” side of hacking.

“In terms of the technology they aren’t that sophisticated, but in implementation they’re excellent,” he said.

“They understand their target perfectly — they study them and figure out what they want, and compromise them from there.”

The Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sabeti said, each run their own distinct cyber entities with different targets. The IRGC focuses on foreign dissidents, while the ministry focuses on Iranians at home.

The work of various security operations often overlaps, and the end result, he said, is an interconnected system of spying that “looks like it was taken from the Soviet Union’s playbook.”

Topics: Iran Cybersecurity

