You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers
Arab foreign ministers meet in Cairo to discuss regional developments including the Palestinian crisis and the policies of the new US administration. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcuvc

Updated 09 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers
  • Palestian issue remains core concern, say delegates
Updated 09 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt on Monday hosted an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss regional developments, the policies of the new US administration, and the structure and functioning of the Arab League.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, said the organization was keen to find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

He told a meeting of the Arab League Council that any threat to Arab land was a threat to the entire nation, and that the region was on the threshold of a new phase.

He said the emergency meeting carried a message to the whole world, that Arab countries spoke with one voice when it came to Palestine, and that the Palestinian issue would remain at the heart of Arab concerns until it was resolved by establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

He stressed the need for the international community to make this issue its priority.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned of any change in the status of Jerusalem and said that Cairo was working to facilitate Palestinian dialogue toward reconciliation.

He stressed the importance of the right of return of Palestinian refugees and that Egypt adhered to a Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed that Arab countries were united to face the challenges.

He called on the international community to put an end to Iran's violations and threats to the region, saying the Iranian regime threatened the security and stability of Arab countries through its militias. He condemned the Houthi targeting of civilian facilities.

He urged that the countries most affected by Iran's threats be part of any future agreement, noting that Iran's nuclear activities and ballistic missiles threatened regional security.

The Saudi foreign minister welcomed the Yemeni parties' implementation of the Riyadh Agreement. He emphasized the Kingdom's adherence to a Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the two-state solution was the only way to end the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

“The Palestinian issue is the first central issue for the Arabs and is the key to a just and comprehensive peace,” Safadi added. “It highlights the need for direct Arab action to support (our) brothers and achieve peace, especially with the start of a new American administration and the new gestures it announced.”

The assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said the body’s general secretariat had received notes from the permanent delegations of Jordan and Egypt requesting that the emergency meeting be held.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said the notes referred to developments requiring a comprehensive position that achieved protection for national security, served common interests, strengthened common solidarity and reaffirmed Arab constants on the Palestinian issue.

Arab sources said earlier that the meeting of Arab foreign ministers would issue a decision submitted by Egypt and Jordan stressing the need to adhere to the two-state solution and obliging all Arab countries to provide support to Palestine. 

The decision will demand the Israeli side to respond to the Arab peace initiative through the immediate resumption of peace talks.

Topics: Egypt Arab Foreign Ministers

Related

Arab foreign ministers reaffirm centrality of Palestinian cause
Middle-East
Arab foreign ministers reaffirm centrality of Palestinian cause
Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 

UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit

UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit

UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit
  • The Hope Probe Mission will start the Mars orbit insertion phase later today at 3:42 p.m. GMT
  • The probe will gather up to 1,000 gigabytes of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere, which will be shared with 200 scientific and academic institutions globally for free
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Hope probe was on its final approach towards Mars on Tuesday where it is due to enter the red planet’s orbit after six-month-long multimillion kilometer voyage into outer space.
And UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said while there was still a 50 percent chance of failure, he remained confident of success.
The Hope Probe Mission will start the Mars orbit insertion phase later today at 3:42 p.m. GMT, having travelled 493 million kilometers since its launch from the Tanegashima island in Japan on July 20, 2020.
Once it has successfully entered the planet’s orbit, the probe will gather up to 1,000 gigabytes of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere, which will be shared with 200 scientific and academic institutions globally for free.
Sheikh Mohammed said the mission was historic – not just for the UAE -  but also for the region, and would inspire other Arabs to “reach for the skies,” state news agency WAM reported.
“The biggest challenge for the Probe is to enter Mars orbit… though the failure rate is 50 percent I believe success is within our grasp…,” he said.
“This is the farthest point in the universe to be reached by Arabs throughout their history... Our goal is to give hope to all Arabs that we are capable of competing with the rest of the world.” 
Despite the risks, the team believe they are ready for all outcomes, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said.
“The team is ready for all scenarios as the Hope Probe gears up for its Mars Orbit Insertion and the commencement of its scientific mission,” he said.

Topics: UAE Hope Probe

Related

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe to be first in trio of Mars missions
Science & Technology
UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe to be first in trio of Mars missions
UAE Hope Probe ‘already a success’ before reaching Mars
Middle-East
UAE Hope Probe ‘already a success’ before reaching Mars

Latest updates

Late basketball star Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia signs modeling contract
Late basketball star Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia signs modeling contract
Netflix leads Critics Choice Awards nominations
Netflix leads Critics Choice Awards nominations
Japan automaker Honda’s profit rises despite pandemic damage
Japan automaker Honda’s profit rises despite pandemic damage
UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit
UAE’s Hope probe in final approach to Mars orbit
Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals
Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.