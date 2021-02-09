You are here

Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden
The prime minister stressed that storming the ministries’ buildings was an attempt to thwart the successes achieved in the Riyadh Agreement. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik condemned the storming of government buildings during a security meeting he chaired on Monday, state news agency Saba reported.
Government buildings, including the ministries of Foreign affairs, Education and Justice were raided by 12 armed men on Sunday.
According to local media, the gunmen harassed employees, claiming that they followed the so-called leader of the Southern Resistance, called “Abu Hammam Al-Yafei”, who expressed his objection to the work of some employees who he described as “northerners in the ministries.” He said that he “does not want a government in Aden,” local sources reported.
The Southern Transitional Council condemned the “irresponsible actions,” and said these members of the Southern Resistance do not belong to any official security or military institution.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni prime minster discussed various security developments and the ongoing efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement during his meeting.
The meeting included the Interior minister and representatives of the coalition forces who discussed the need to double efforts to unify security divisions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior.
The prime minister stressed that storming the ministries’ buildings was an attempt to thwart the successes achieved in the Riyadh Agreement. He said it was important to preserve state institutions and not harm the security and stability of the capital Aden.
The prime minister also stated that the necessary resources for building security would be obtained.

  • The Hope Probe Mission will start the Mars orbit insertion phase later today at 3:42 p.m. GMT
  • The probe will gather up to 1,000 gigabytes of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere, which will be shared with 200 scientific and academic institutions globally for free
DUBAI: The UAE’s Hope probe was on its final approach towards Mars on Tuesday where it is due to enter the red planet’s orbit after six-month-long multimillion kilometer voyage into outer space.
And UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said while there was still a 50 percent chance of failure, he remained confident of success.
The Hope Probe Mission will start the Mars orbit insertion phase later today at 3:42 p.m. GMT, having travelled 493 million kilometers since its launch from the Tanegashima island in Japan on July 20, 2020.
Once it has successfully entered the planet’s orbit, the probe will gather up to 1,000 gigabytes of scientific data about the Martian atmosphere, which will be shared with 200 scientific and academic institutions globally for free.
Sheikh Mohammed said the mission was historic – not just for the UAE -  but also for the region, and would inspire other Arabs to “reach for the skies,” state news agency WAM reported.
“The biggest challenge for the Probe is to enter Mars orbit… though the failure rate is 50 percent I believe success is within our grasp…,” he said.
“This is the farthest point in the universe to be reached by Arabs throughout their history... Our goal is to give hope to all Arabs that we are capable of competing with the rest of the world.” 
Despite the risks, the team believe they are ready for all outcomes, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said.
“The team is ready for all scenarios as the Hope Probe gears up for its Mars Orbit Insertion and the commencement of its scientific mission,” he said.

