Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden

DUBAI: Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik condemned the storming of government buildings during a security meeting he chaired on Monday, state news agency Saba reported.
Government buildings, including the ministries of Foreign affairs, Education and Justice were raided by 12 armed men on Sunday.
According to local media, the gunmen harassed employees, claiming that they followed the so-called leader of the Southern Resistance, called “Abu Hammam Al-Yafei”, who expressed his objection to the work of some employees who he described as “northerners in the ministries.” He said that he “does not want a government in Aden,” local sources reported.
The Southern Transitional Council condemned the “irresponsible actions,” and said these members of the Southern Resistance do not belong to any official security or military institution.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni prime minster discussed various security developments and the ongoing efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement during his meeting.
The meeting included the Interior minister and representatives of the coalition forces who discussed the need to double efforts to unify security divisions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior.
The prime minister stressed that storming the ministries’ buildings was an attempt to thwart the successes achieved in the Riyadh Agreement. He said it was important to preserve state institutions and not harm the security and stability of the capital Aden.
The prime minister also stated that the necessary resources for building security would be obtained.
