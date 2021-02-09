You are here

  • Home
  • Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix

Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix

Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation started the countdown clock for 300 remaining days before the start of the race. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88v23

Updated 58 sec ago
SPA

Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix

Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix
  • The countdown clock, launched in a special ceremony on the Jeddah corniche, announced the 300 remaining days before the start of the race
  • Prince Khalid said that the countdown clock will help people look forward to “this historical moment” in the Kingdom
Updated 58 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, launched the countdown clock for the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix — the first in the Kingdom’s history.

The countdown clock, launched in a special ceremony on the Jeddah corniche, announced the 300 remaining days before the start of the race, due to be held in Jeddah from Dec. 3-5, 2021.

Prince Khalid said: “A few months after our announcement of the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, we officially announce today the start of preparations for this international race that will be hosted by the Bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, in December 2021.”

He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the sports sector, including motorsports.

The race is supported by the Quality of Life Program, and contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he added.

Prince Khalid said that the countdown clock will help people look forward to “this historical moment” in the Kingdom.

“We are confident that this event will offer a new and exceptional experience for the people of Jeddah and visitors to the city, and we are looking forward to it.”

The countdown clock is expected to become an important attraction for motorsport and Formula 1 fans, and will also offer photo opportunities for passers-by and residents.

The Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix is the first collaboration in the long-standing partnership between Formula 1 and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. The event will wrap up an exciting year for motorsports in the Kingdom.

Topics: Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix Formula One sport Motorsport Saudi Arabia Vision 2030

Related

Update Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021
Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
  • More experienced players can also benefit from the program
Updated 09 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: As the popularity of golf continues to grow in the Kingdom, new educational and interactive programs are being introduced to raise the profile of the sport even higher among young people and adults, and help them to improve their skills.

The initiative was announced at the conclusion of the European Tour’s third Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which was held between Feb. 3 and 7 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Under the umbrella of the Social Agenda, which is part of the new National Sustainability Strategy alongside the Green Agenda and the Economic Agenda, the golf program will offer complimentary memberships and lessons, along with internships and other ways to play regularly and develop skills.

The complimentary memberships will include a digital Introduction to Golf education pack that includes monthly seminars outlining the key aspects of the sport for beginners, led by a certified Golf Saudi coach. The program concludes with an on-course induction session for all participants and a chance to play a full round of 18 holes.

More experienced players can also benefit from the program. One of the first to do so is Abdulrahman Al-Mansour, who has played for the Saudi national golf team, teaches the sport and is now participating in an internship program with Golf Saudi.

“From the first moment I picked up a club, I always wanted to be a part of the golf community in some capacity, so I am incredibly grateful to Golf Saudi for providing me with this opportunity,” he said. “Working as a golf coach in my current role
is something I adore doing as it gives me the chance to introduce the game I love to Saudis every day.”

In addition, a nationwide program called Let it Fly is in development and received a test run during the Saudi International tournament. It will offer families and friends a chance to learn the sport through some innovative events.

Majed Al-Sorour, the CEO of Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, said: “With the rollout of the Social Agenda we have created an educational framework, including the Golf Saudi internship program, to accommodate the formulation of a skilled domestic workforce, creating the pathway for members of the Saudi community to embark on a range of careers in and around golf, with the aim of creating an abundance of new job opportunities.”

Until recently Golf was not the most accessible of sports in Saudi Arabia but as its profile has gradually risen, more people have been tempted to pick up a club and have a go. Some who have yet to do so said the new initiative offers the perfect incentive.

“It’s absolutely delightful that the Kingdom is taking an interest and investing in all kind of sports,” Wajd Abdullah, a 27-year-old full-time mom in Jeddah, told Arab News. She added that she looks forward to trying the sport with her family.

“I feel like I didn’t have that chance when I was growing up to think about the possibilities and maybe make a career out of sports — but I’m glad my daughter has that chance,” she said.

“It’s such a fun activity for parents to take their kids and show them a different kind of sport. I think it’ll teach them patience and strategizing in the long run.”

Alongside its Let it Fly program, Golf Saudi has also developed a smartphone game that will offer prizes such as an iPhone 12 Pro Max, Montblanc headphones and a Sony Alpha 6600 camera.

Topics: Golf Saudi Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Related

Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Sport
Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe
Sport
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe

Latest updates

Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix
Countdown begins to history-making Saudi grand prix
Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources
Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources
AYA Media explores world of Arab influencers in new reality show
AYA Media explores world of Arab influencers in new reality show
Arab nations come out in support of Hope probe’s entry into history
Arab nations come out in support of Hope probe’s entry into history
German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.