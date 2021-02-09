You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout

Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout

Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vn7b

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout

Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
  • Thousands of people around the country have been wielding their phones to document defiance in real time
  • The new military regime struggles to tamp down opposition to last week’s coup
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Myanmar’s web-savvy protest movement has overcome social media blocks and even a nationwide Internet blackout to transmit real-time information out of the country, as the new military regime struggles to tamp down opposition to last week’s coup.
After spending most of the last 60 years under the yoke of army rule, Myanmar is no stranger to bold public condemnations of its armed forces — many of which were suppressed with lethal violence.
But unlike earlier years, when generals used onerous censorship laws and travel bans to keep crackdowns hidden from the outside world, thousands of people around the country have been wielding their phones to document defiance in real time.
“Actually, I’m not interested in politics at all,” said Aung, who has spent the last few days uploading footage from protests in his hometown.
“But what the military did is so disgusting.”
Aung, who asked for his real name to be withheld, said he cried while watching the television broadcast last week that confirmed the putsch after the dawn raids that saw Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders taken into custody.
Since Monday, he has marched around the streets of his town with his old high school teacher — pushed along in the procession in her wheelchair — demanding the military respect the results of recent elections that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
“They arrested our leaders, our representatives,” the 20-year-old told AFP. “We feel like our dreams have disappeared.”
State TV channels now under military control have gone to great lengths to ignore the chorus of outrage erupting around the country, broadcasting karaoke reels and traditional dance routines even as police respond to rallies with tear gas and rubber bullets.
But on Facebook and other platforms, private media outlets and ordinary citizens are running live videos that document huge crowds thronging the streets, along with tense confrontations between demonstrators and officers.

The blanket footage of Myanmar’s burgeoning anti-coup movement is a stark contrast to the last uprising against military rule in 2007, when Buddhist monks led a protest against fuel price hikes that morphed into demands for democratic rule.
Some foreign media outlets were able to pipe out images of the bloody crackdown that followed, but the full extent of the carnage only became clear to the outside world after undercover Myanmar journalists smuggled handheld video cameras over the border into Thailand.
Myanmar’s decade-long experiment with civilian rule also democratized the flow of information in the country, with the entrance of foreign telecoms making SIM cards affordable for the entire population and the end of draconian censorship rules.
The new military regime attempted to turn the tide last week as a civil disobedience campaign gained momentum, first by demanding mobile operators block Facebook and other social media platforms, and then ordering a blanket Internet shutdown over the weekend.
But even as most local web traffic ground to a standstill, protesters still managed to livestream snowballing demonstrations across the city using foreign SIM cards with data roaming services.
“They called and asked me what’s going on — what’s the situation, has there been any more international pressure?” said Natty Tangmeesang.
The Thai public relations professional and former Yangon resident returned home to Bangkok last year during the Covid pandemic but managed to make contact with her friends back in Myanmar during the blackout.
Internet services had largely returned by Sunday afternoon, hours before the shutdown was supposed to end, by which time hundreds of thousands of people were on the streets all over the country.
Yangon-based activist Ingyin, who uses one name to protect her identity, said the attempt by the junta to cut her country off from the world might have backfired.
“People felt that when they couldn’t talk about what happened online, they had to go out on the street,”

Topics: Myanmar social media Myanmar coup

Related

Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
World
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
Update Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup
World
Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation

A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)
A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)
Updated 13 min 26 sec ago
AP

Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation

A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)
  • A new law proposed in Mexico would open the companies to fines of up to $4.4 million for violating users’ right to free speech
  • The proposal would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision
Updated 13 min 26 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented for public comment a proposed set of regulations on Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies.
The new law proposed Monday by López Obrador’s Morena party would open the companies to fines of up to $4.4 million for violating users’ right to free speech. The law would apply only to platforms that have over one million users in Mexico, apparently covering only sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.
The proposal would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal cancelations through Mexican courts.
Sen. Ricardo Monreal, the party’s leader in the Senate, hopes to submit the new law for approval in three weeks.
“One of the things that affects freedom of expression occurs through impeding the right to receive information, by blocking content, as has happened in recent cases with Twitter,” according to a draft of the law that Monreal published on his web site.
The law could run afoul of the US-Mexico Canada free trade agreement, which states “no Party shall impose liability on a supplier or user of an interactive computer service on account of ... any action voluntarily taken in good faith by the supplier or user to restrict access to or availability of material that is accessible or available through its supply or use of the interactive computer services and that the supplier or user considers to be harmful or objectionable.”
Monreal argues that, under the agreement, that clause doesn’t apply to Mexico for another 2 1/2 years, though it would presumably invalidate the law in the future.
The proposed bill acknowledges that companies have their own rules of use and online community behavior, but says “it is necessary that these (internal) procedures be regulated by law, so that based on that decision, an administrative or legal appeal can be made, in order to enforce users’ human right to justice.”
The bill says companies cannot resolve disputes over blockings or account cancelations by using algorithms, but rather must use human committees.
In January, López Obrador vowed to lead an international effort to combat what he considers censorship by social media companies that have blocked or suspended the accounts of former US President Donald Trump.
López Obrador was close to Trump and was outraged by the blocking of his accounts. Like Trump, López Obrador thinks traditional media outlets are biased against him, and like Trump, the Mexican president has used the term “fake news,” or Spanish variants of it.
López Obrador said in January that his administration is reaching out to other government to form a common front on the issue.
“I can tell you that at the first G20 meeting we have, I am going to make a proposal on this issue,” López Obrador said. “Yes, social media should not be used to incite violence and all that, but this cannot be used as a pretext to suspend freedom of expression.”
“How can a company act as if it was all-powerful, omnipotent, as a sort of Spanish Inquisition on what is expressed?” he asked.

Topics: social media free speech Mexico

Related

A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)
Media
Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation
Myanmar Twitter users are using the platform and pro-democracy hashtags to criticize the army’s takeover and call for peaceful protests until the result of November’s election (File/AFP)
Media
After Facebook ban, thousands in Myanmar take to Twitter to plead #RespectOurVotes

Latest updates

Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Tunisian film pioneer Moufida Tlatli dies aged 73
Tunisian film pioneer Moufida Tlatli dies aged 73
Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation
A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.