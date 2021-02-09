You are here

UK minister warns of growing chemical, biological attack threat

After the Salisbury attacks in Britain and widespread chemical strikes by President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, Britain’s defense secretary Wallace said terror groups are now seeking to use chemical and biological weapons. (AFP/File Photo)
After the Salisbury attacks in Britain and widespread chemical strikes by President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, Britain’s defense secretary Wallace said terror groups are now seeking to use chemical and biological weapons. (AFP/File Photo)
Charlie Peters

  • Defense secretary: ‘It is unfortunately what happens in a sort of breakdown of world order where you see countries like Syria use it on its own people’
  • ‘There’s a growing threat from terror groups,’ ex-commander of UK military chemical, biological counterterror forces tells Arab News
LONDON: A “breakdown of world order” has led to a growing threat of chemical and biological attacks, Britain’s defense secretary has warned.

Ben Wallace told The Times that hostile states have been ignoring long-established codes of conduct regarding chemical and biological weapons such as nerve agents and lethal pathogens. 

After the Salisbury attacks in Britain and widespread chemical strikes by President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, Wallace said terror groups are now seeking to use such weapons.

Syrian chemical attacks include the use of sarin in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 — which killed hundreds — and a chlorine strike on the city of Douma in April 2018, which was assessed to have killed dozens.

“Globally, I think there is a growing threat of chemical or biological (attacks),” said Wallace. “It depends on what is at hand for people using the internet. It is unfortunately what happens in a sort of breakdown of world order where you see countries like Syria use it on its own people.”

He warned that the internet has given a “turbo boost” to the spread of information regarding chemical and biological weapons, including their production and use. 

With many terrorist groups operating in Syria during the country’s war, fears are rising that they could develop their own chemical attack capabilities.

Chemical weapons specialists told Arab News that the conflict in Syria has revealed how these deadly instruments can be easily produced and deployed.

“There’s a growing threat from terror groups,” Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former commander of UK military chemical and biological counterterror forces, told Arab News.

“The threat is visible when you look at the Middle East and Syria. It doesn’t necessarily come from traditional weapons, as we’re seeing toxic industrial weapons like chlorine — which are very easy to get hold of — being used,” he added.

“Assad is still in power because he used chemical weapons. The world has seen how effectively it works.”

De Bretton-Gordon added that when he was an advisor to Kurdish forces during the fight against Daesh, they endured chemical attacks from the terror group.

On Wallace’s comments regarding concerns posed by the sharing of deadly information online, de Bretton-Gordon said: “The internet has put this into the domain of bad actors. For something that’s relatively easy to get hold of, chemical weapons can be tremendously effective.”

He added: “We’re also concerned about the biological threat. Experts like me had always focused on deadly pathogens like anthrax. I endured an anthrax attack in Iraq — which I detailed in my book ‘Chemical Warrior’ — which we knew was difficult to get hold of, and there were medical countermeasures. But as coronavirus has shown, even a mild pathogen can bring the world to its knees. Bad actors around the world will be looking at this, as they are with chemical weapons.” 

He warned: “Toxic industrial weapons are the most viable threat for non-state actors in Syria and beyond. Chlorine was the original chemical weapon, and it can be easily reproduced today.”

Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer, told Arab News: “Terror organizations have been watching developments in Syria closely. With chemical and radiological substances going missing in war zones such as Syria, it’s possible that they’ve fallen into the hands of terrorists.”

He added: “The effect these agents have is disproportionate to the cost of acquiring them. That will appeal to smaller nations and terror groups influencing larger ‘enemies,’ increasing the likelihood of the use of chemical and radiological weapons.”

Topics: UK Syria chemical weapons biological weapon

WUHAN: The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.
A closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan — the Chinese city where the first coronavirus cases were discovered — did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic, said Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission.
But it did “add details to that story,” he said at a news conference as the group wrapped up a four-week visit to the city.
And it allowed the joint Chinese-WHO team to further explore the lab leak theory — which former US President Donald Trump and officials from his administration had put forward without evidence — and decide it was unlikely. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is home to many different virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have been the source of the original outbreak, whether on purpose or accidentally.
Embarek, a WHO food safety and animal disease expert, said experts now consider the possibility of such a leak so improbable that it will not be suggested as an avenue of future study. But another team member, Danish scientist Thea Koelsen Fischer, told reporters that team members could not rule out the possibility of further investigation and new leads.
China had already strongly rejected the possibility of a leak and has promoted other theories. The Chinese and foreign experts considered several ideas for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.
Embarek said the initial findings suggest the most likely pathway the virus followed was from a bat to another animal and then to humans, adding that would require further research.
“The findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” he said.
Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese side, noted that there was no sample of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the lab — and thus it could not have come from there.
The mission was intended to be an initial step in the process of understanding the origins of the virus, which scientists have posited may have passed to humans through a wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat. Transmission directly from bats to humans or through the trade in frozen food products are also possibilities, Embarek said.
The WHO team’s visit is politically sensitive for Beijing, which is concerned about being blamed for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak. An AP investigation has found that the Chinese government put limits on research into the outbreak and ordered scientists not to speak to reporters.
Still, one member of the WHO team, British-born zoologist Peter Daszak, told The Associated Press last week that they enjoyed a greater level of openness than they had anticipated, and that they were granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested.
Koelsen Fischer said she did not get to see the raw data and had to rely on an analysis of the data that was presented to her. But she said that would be true in most countries.
The team — which includes experts from 10 countries who arrived on Jan. 14 — visited the Huanan Seafood Market, the site of an early cluster of cases in late 2019.
Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist on the team, said that some animals at the market were susceptible or suspected to be susceptible to the virus, including rabbits and bamboo rats. And some could be traced to farms or traders in regions that are home to the bats that carry the closest related virus to the one that causes COVID-19.
She said the next step would be to look more closely at farms.
Liang, the head of the Chinese team, said the virus also appeared to have been spreading in parts of the city other than the market, so it remains possible that the virus originated elsewhere.
The team found no evidence that the disease was spreading widely any earlier than the initial outbreak in the second half of December 2019.
“We haven’t been able to fully do the research, but there is no indication there were clusters before what we saw happen in the later part of December in Wuhan,” Liang said.
The visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate. China only agreed to it amid international pressure at the WHO’s World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to resist calls for a strictly independent investigation.
While China has weathered some localized resurgences of infection since getting the outbreak under control last year, life in Wuhan itself has largely returned to normal.

Topics: Coronavirus China WHO Wuhan coronavirus

