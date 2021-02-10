You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns

Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns

Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ap5e

Updated 10 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns

Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns
  • Khan will become the third Pakistani head of state to address the Lankan parliament
Updated 10 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Muslim community leaders were on Tuesday pinning their hopes on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing their human rights concerns during his historic visit to the island nation later this month.

Premier Khan is due to arrive in the capital Colombo on Feb. 23 where he is expected to hold talks with key government officials and party leaders.

Sri Lanka’s parliament speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, on Tuesday said that the Pakistani PM was slated to address the legislature the following day.

Khan will become the third Pakistani head of state to address the Lankan parliament, after former President Gen. Mohammed Ayub Khan (1963) and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (1975).

Former Indian premier, Jawaharlal Nehru, also addressed the Lankan parliament in 1962, followed by British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1985. More recently, Indian PM Narendra Modi spoke to the legislature in 2015.

During his two-day visit to the country, Khan is expected to hold talks with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Prominent representatives of the island’s 2 million Muslims, who make up 9 percent of the total population, said they were banking on “great Muslim leader” Khan to “speak on our behalf.”

President of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, N. M. Ameen, told Arab News: “The community wishes to welcome a great Muslim leader who is coming as his country’s prime minister for the first time. He is in a vantage position to speak on behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslims.”

Rishad Bathiudeen, former minister and leader of the All-Ceylon Makkal Congress, who met with the charge d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Tuesday, told Arab News: “We have expressed the concerns of the Muslim community, especially regarding the forced cremation policy of the government (for COVID-19 victims).”

Last year, the Sri Lankan government was accused of forcing the cremation of anyone confirmed or suspected to have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The move outraged Muslims who said it breached their religious rights, and medical experts argued that there was no evidence that COVID-19 could be contracted from dead bodies.

Shreen Saroor, a women’s rights activist and co-founder of the Women’s Action Network, told Arab News: “Our legitimate rights to bury our dead must not undermine the rights of our Tamil and Sinhala brothers and sisters to protect their rights or know the truth about the death of their family members and to be allowed to mourn them.”

“Prime minister Khan must use his visit to assist in our struggles for human rights, justice, and accountability for all in Sri Lanka,” she said.

Saroor added that there were “concerns” that Khan might “negotiate a deal with the Sri Lankan regime to restore Muslim burial rights while in turn offering Pakistan’s support to Sri Lankan diplomatic efforts to reject the (UN) Human Rights Council resolution.

“This would not be the act of a friend to Sri Lanka and would be at the cost of the Tamil community’s legitimate struggle for truth and justice. Like Muslims, Tamils have been facing many challenges. The failures of domestic justice have prevented reconciliation in our country and stopped the nation from moving toward a stable and prosperous future.”

A Jan. 27 report by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, highlighted the need for a “strong human rights resolution” to address Sri Lanka’s “deteriorating human rights situation” and “pursue accountability for past and recent violations.”

It also set out steps for the UN Human Rights Council to “confront the growing risk of future violations.”

In response to the report, the Human Rights Watch organization said: “Since the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has withdrawn its support for the 2015 consensus resolution seeking justice and reconciliation, and shown general disregard for upholding basic human rights, the council should act to protect those most at risk and advance accountability for grave international crimes.”

Toward the end of the 2009 civil war between the government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), both groups committed atrocities which led to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

Topics: Imran Khan Sri Lanka

Related

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
AP

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
  • The senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves the day of the attack, watched and listened, unable to avoid the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: House prosecutors wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly attack on Congress Tuesday as they opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial with graphic video of the attempted insurrection and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat.
The detailed and emotional presentation by Democrats was followed by meandering and occasionally confrontational arguments from the Trump defense team, which insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment and asserted that he cannot be convicted as a former president. Even Trump’s backers in the Senate winced, several saying his lawyers were not helpful to his case.
The senators sitting as jurors, many of whom fled for safety themselves the day of the attack, watched and listened, unable to avoid the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving. While many minds are made up, the senators will face their own moment to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump of the sole charge “incitement of insurrection.”
The heavy emotional weight of the trial punctuates Trump’s enduring legacy, the first president to face impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached. The Jan. 6 Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, a domestic attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.
“That’s a high crime and misdemeanor,” declared Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in opening remarks. “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”
Trump’s lawyers insist he is not guilty, his fiery words just figures of speech.
In a key early test, senators rejected an effort by Trump’s allies to halt the trial, instead affirming the Senate’s authority under the Constitution to decide the case. They voted 56-44 to confirm their jurisdiction, ruling that impeaching a president after he leaves office is constitutionally permissible. Six Republicans joined the Democrats.
Security remained extremely tight at the Capitol on Tuesday, a changed place after the attack, fenced off with razor wire and with armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House managers walked across the shuttered building to prosecute the case before the Senate.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would not be watching the trial of his predecessor.
“Joe Biden is the president, he’s not a pundit, he’s not going to opine on back and forth arguments,” she said.
With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, sworn to deliver impartial justice, the trial started with the Democratic House managers’ gripping recollections, as they described police officers maimed in the chaos and rioters parading in the very chamber where the trial was being held.
Trump’s team countered that the Constitution doesn’t allow impeachment at this late date. Though the trial now proceeds, that’s a legal issue that could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.
Lead lawyer Bruce Castor said that he ditched his prepared remarks after hearing the prosecutors’ opening and instead spoke conversationally to the senators, saying Trump’s team would do nothing but denounce the “repugnant” attack and “in the strongest possible way denounce the rioters.” He appealed to the senators as “patriots first,” and encouraged them to be “cool headed” as they assess the arguments.
Trump attorney David Schoen turned the trial toward starkly partisan tones, saying the Democrats were fueled by a “base hatred” of the former president.
Republicans made it clear that they were unhappy with Trump’s defense, many of them saying they didn’t understand where it was going — particularly Castor’s opening. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted with Democrats to move forward with the trial, said that Trump’s team did a “terrible job.” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who also voted with Democrats, said she was “perplexed.” Sen. Lisa Murkowki of Alaska said it was a “missed opportunity” for the defense.
The early defense struggles also underscored the uphill battle that Trump’s lawyers face in defending conduct that preceded an insurrection that senators themselves personally experienced. Though they will almost certainly win Trump’s acquittal — by virtue of the composition of the Senate — they nonetheless face a challenge of defanging the emotion from a trial centered on events that remain raw and visceral, even for Republicans.
At one pivotal point, Raskin told his personal story of bringing his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives.
“Senators, this cannot be our future,” Raskin said through tears. “This cannot be the future of America.”
The House prosecutors had argued there is no “January exception” for a president to avoid impeachment on his way out the door. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, referred to the corruption case of William Belknap, a war secretary in the Grant administration, who was impeached, tried and ultimately acquitted by the Senate after leaving office.
If Congress stands by, “it would invite future presidents to use their power without any fear of accountability.,” he said.
On the vote, six Republicans joined with Democrats pursue the trial, just one more than on a similar vote last week. Cassidy joined Collins, Murkowski, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. But the total of 46 was still far from the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes that would be needed for conviction.
It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators were witnesses themselves. At his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.
Presidential impeachment trials have been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, senators were allowed to spread out, including in the “marble room” just off the Senate floor or even in the public galleries, but most were at their desks.
Presiding was not the chief justice of the United States, as in previous presidential impeachment trials, but the chamber’s senior-most member of the majority party, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.
Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the substantive opening arguments will begin at noon Wednesday. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend.
Trump’s second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated affair of a year ago. In that case, Trump was charged with having privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, then a Democratic rival for the presidency.
This time, Trump’s “stop the steal” rally rhetoric and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see.
The Democratic-led House impeached the president swiftly, one week after the attack. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died the next day of his injuries.
Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor at New York University and an expert on impeachment, said in an interview, “This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection.”

Topics: Trump impeachment

Related

As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment
World
As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
World
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Latest updates

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
On their way to Saudi Arabia, expats stranded in Dubai may be forced home
On their way to Saudi Arabia, expats stranded in Dubai may be forced home
Nations warned of consequences of abandoning citizens in Syrian camps
Nations warned of consequences of abandoning citizens in Syrian camps
Arab world basks in the glory of UAE Mars mission triumph
Arab world basks in the glory of UAE Mars mission triumph
Saudi properties receive green light to use solar panels
Saudi properties receive green light to use solar panels

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.