You are here

  • Home
  • Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic

Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic

Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic
Former champion Stan Wawrinka, bottom, leaves after losing against Marton Fucsovics after a draining five-set epic on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Feb. 10, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pe232

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic

Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic
  • The tournament winner in 2014 struggled to match the intensity of Martin Fucsovics
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

MELBOURNE: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round Wednesday after a draining five-set epic, ending hopes of matching his quarter-final run last year.
The 35-year-old Swiss, the tournament winner in 2014, struggled to match the intensity of Martin Fucsovics in the opening two sets but regrouped to stay in the fight.
On a scorching hot day, the 17th seed had three match points in the fifth set tiebreaker but blew them all, with the Hungarian reeling off five straight points for a famous 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (11/9) win in just under four hours.
“Right now, I feel like I’m dying, I’m really tired,” said Fucsovics, who was playing his second straight five-setter.
“It was a long match. I knew he was going to come back, he’s a strong player physically and mentally.”
Fucsovics, ranked 55, last year equaled his best Grand Slam result in Melbourne when he reached the round of 16, only to be sent packing by Roger Federer.
He will play either Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic or France’s Corentin Moutet for a place in the fourth round, where world number one Novak Djokovic potentially awaits.

Topics: tennis Australian Open Stan Wawrinka

Related

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif delights fans as she creates history at Australian Open 
Sport
Egypt’s Mayar Sherif delights fans as she creates history at Australian Open 
Djokovic imperious as COVID-delayed Australian Open finally underway
Sport
Djokovic imperious as COVID-delayed Australian Open finally underway

Ireland still Six Nations title contenders, says defiant Farrell

Ireland still Six Nations title contenders, says defiant Farrell
Updated 10 February 2021
AFP

Ireland still Six Nations title contenders, says defiant Farrell

Ireland still Six Nations title contenders, says defiant Farrell
  • Ireland pushed Wales all the way in a 21-16 defeat in Cardiff on Sunday despite playing with 14 men for more than an hour
Updated 10 February 2021
AFP

DUBLIN: Andy Farrell says his Ireland side showed enough spirit in defeat against Wales to convince him they can become just the fourth side to win the Six Nations after losing their opening game.

Ireland pushed Wales all the way in a 21-16 defeat in Cardiff on Sunday despite playing with 14 men for more than an hour.

Irish flanker Peter O’Mahony was shown a straight red by referee Wayne Barnes after he elbowed Tomas Francis in the head. He faces a ban.

But Farrell is looking ahead to Sunday’s home match against Fabien Galthie’s France, who showed signs of being the coming force in last year’s championship.

In the previous 21 years of the Six Nations, just three teams have lost on the opening weekend and recovered to win the title — England last year, Wales in 2013 and France in 2006.

“You come away with a ‘W’ (win) next week (against France) and then it’s game on,” Farrell told Irish media. “So this is it, it’s a one-off game for us.

“We get ourselves back on the horse and then we get a week’s break and then we go to Italy after. So this is the week. This is the week to get our championship back on track.”

Farrell’s team faltered in Paris last October when the title was up for grabs, losing 35-27, but they are entertaining a French side who have not won at Lansdowne Road since 2011.

“The competition is back on, isn’t it? Massively,” said Farrell.

“The Welsh will go to Scotland (who beat champions England on Saturday) and try and win there, so somebody’s record will go and it normally does that over the course of a Six Nations.

“We weren’t happy with our performance when it mattered over there in Paris, so the lads will be 100 percent up for the week ahead once we dust ourselves off and understand the reasons why about Sunday’s performance.”

Ireland’s lineout was vastly improved against France even though they lost the influential O’Mahony and star lock James Ryan in the first half.

Their impressive display reflected the immediate impact former captain Paul O’Connell has had made since being appointed forward coach in January.

“The boys have been working really hard with Paul about owning that side of our game and some guys have really stepped up to the plate and took responsibility,” said Farrell.

“James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne have really ironed out a solid plan with Paul.

“That’s made our lineout certainly more solid so that’s a positive going into next week because certainly the French have got a pretty decent lineout defense as well.”

Leinster forward Jack Conan has been added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who has earned 17 Test caps but not played since the 2019 World Cup, will strengthen Farrell’s back-row options in light of the O’Mahony incident.

Topics: rugby Andy Farrell

Related

Rugby fans savor return of live stadium action in coronavirus-free New Zealand
Sport
Rugby fans savor return of live stadium action in coronavirus-free New Zealand
Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs
Sport
Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs

Latest updates

WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence
WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence
Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic
Australian Open: Former champion Stan Wawrinka bundled out in five-set epic
Saudi university launches first clinical trials for local COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi university launches first clinical trials for local COVID-19 vaccine
Oil declines ahead of US inventories data
Oil declines ahead of US inventories data

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.