You are here

  • Home
  • Two female Arab filmmakers have been shortlisted for an Oscar

Two female Arab filmmakers have been shortlisted for an Oscar

A still from Farah Nabulsi's short film “The Present.” Supplied
A still from Farah Nabulsi's short film “The Present.” Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9y92

Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

Two female Arab filmmakers have been shortlisted for an Oscar

A still from Farah Nabulsi's short film “The Present.” Supplied
Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Two films directed by Arab women have been shortlisted for the 93rd Oscars, it was revealed on Wednesday. Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi's short film “The Present” and “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania both have a chance of scooping up an Academy Award at the ceremony in April.

Nabulsi’s short film has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short category alongside Karishma Dev Dube’s “Bittu,” “Da Yie,” the Doug Rolland-directed “Feeling Through” and “The Human Voice” from filmmaker  Pedro Almodóvar among others.

Meanwhile, Ben Hania’s critically-acclaimed feature has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film award among 14 other films, which include Chilean director Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent,” Czech biographical drama directed by Agnieszka Holland “Charlatan” and Danish director Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round.”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” stars Yahya Mahayni as a Syrian refugee who allows his own body to be turned into a work of art. Part love story, part art-world satire, the film is a complex study of a refugee’s struggle with borders and residency permits.

Inspired by the story of a Swiss national who was tattooed by the Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, the film already won Mahayni the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

“The Present” is a short film that tells the story about a man named Yusef and his daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift.

The official nominations will be announced on March 15, ahead of the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on April 25.

Topics: Oscars 2021

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics
LVMH said in a statement that Fenty’s ready to wear activity, based in Europe, would be “put on hold” pending better conditions. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

MILAN: Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to close her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury goods giant said on Wednesday.
LVMH said in a statement that Fenty’s ready to wear activity, based in Europe, would be “put on hold” pending better conditions.
It said that LVMH-backed investment fund L Catterton had taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie line.
“LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” it added.
LVMH and the R&B singer launched the Fenty fashion brand in 2019, a rare move by the French group as it set a label up from scratch to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations.
Fenty — after the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty — was meant to build on the singer’s joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.
It was the first label the acquisitive group — also home to storied couture houses such as Christian Dior and Givenchy — had fully created since Christian Lacroix’s eponymous brand launched in 1987. It eventually sold that on in 2005 after it struggled to ever turn a profit.

 

Topics: LVMH Rihanna

Latest updates

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’
Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
French far-right leader Le Pen on trial over IS tweets
Polls show Le Pen will likely face off again against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential contest, after her National Rally made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.