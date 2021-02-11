You are here

Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The 2021 King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam has been awarded to Mohamed Al-Sharikh from Kuwait, chairman of Sakhr Software Company.
He was honored for his work to benefit Islam and Muslims, including the development of the first software that presented English translations of the Qur’an and Hadith, and his work updating the Islamic Information Archive, which includes the Qur’an, the Encyclopedia of Hadith and the Encyclopedia of Islamic Jurisprudence.
He is one of five winners chosen by a selection committee led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Prize Board.
The others are Moroccan Professor Mohamed Mechbal of Abdul-Malik Al-Saadi University in Tétouan, Morrocco (Arabic language and literature); Stephen Mark Strittmatter, an American neurologist at Yale School of Medicine, and British Professor Robin Franklin of the Wellcome Trust-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (co-winners in medicine), and Professor Stuart Parkin from the UK, an experimental physicist at Stanford University in California (science).
Mechbel was recognized for work that lays the foundations for the creation of modern Arab rhetoric within a vision inspired by the call for renewal. Strittmatter and Franklin were rewarded for their pioneering work in the field of regenerative medicine in neurological conditions, which has led to advances in therapeutic approaches to the regeneration of the central nervous system.
Parkin was honored for innovative research that has resulted in a 1,000-fold increase in the storage capacity of magnetic disk drives.
The service to Islam award aims to support Muslims by recognizing and honoring the distinguished contributions of individuals and organizations that have excelled in serving Islam. Previous winners in this category of the King Faisal Prize have included rulers, heads of state, thought leaders and social scientists, as well as many distinguished institutions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal Prize

Updated 11 February 2021
Updated 11 February 2021
Esra Assery was recently appointed as the CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM).
Prior to her latest appointment, Assery chaired the executive committee of GCAM. During her tenure, Assery reorganized the commission’s sectors and activities, contributed to preparing future plans and directions. This was in addition to her management of the minister’s executive office, supervising its establishment and management since its creation.
Assery has nearly 18 years of experience in information technology, media and entrepreneurship, and has served at various institutions in the public and the private sector.
She has held leadership positions in the Saudi Broadcasting Authority as director of technology innovation, and at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund as director of strategic communications.
Assery was also behind the establishment of numeral successful businesses, including the digital solutions company “eTree,” a digital marketing firm founded in 2011 and one of the Endeavor Global Network companies in Saudi Arabia.
She represented Saudi Arabia on several international committees, including the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance for more than five years, and she is a founding member of the Saudi Professional Women Network.
Assery holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the Open University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Salford University, UK.
She is also a fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership, and attended the Harvard University executive leadership program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Topics: Who's Who

