Saudi Arabia calls on UN to take responsibility for ending Houthi threat

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has called on the UN Security Council to “shoulder its responsibility toward the Houthi militias, backed by Iran, to stop their threats to international peace and security, and to hold them accountable” for their violent activities.

In a written plea to the council seen by Arab News, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the permanent Saudi representative to the UN, also called on its members to strongly condemn acts of terrorism by the Houthis.

The letter highlighted the continuing attacks on the Kingdom launched by the militias from Yemen “in a flagrant violation of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

One recent example given was a Houthi strike on Feb. 11 that targeted Abha International Airport, in the Kingdom’s Asir region, during which a civilian aircraft was set on fire.

“Such an act of terrorism that targets civilian infrastructure and threatens innocent civilian travelers is a heinous war crime, and the Houthi militias must be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian laws,” Al-Mouallimi said in his letter.

He added that not only do such acts continue to derail UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, they also “destabilize regional security and international peace.”

The letter was addressed to Barbara Woodward, the permanent representative to the UN from the UK, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, and copied to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Al-Mouallimi asked Woodward to circulate the letter as an official Security Council document.