UK PM appoints Edward Lister as special envoy for the Gulf

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Edward Lister as his new special envoy for the Gulf, Downing Street said on Friday.

“The Gulf is a pivotal region both economically and geopolitically. I’m very pleased to be sending Lord Udny-Lister to work with our partners there and to unlock its potential,” Johnson said.

“His appointment marks my ambition to achieve a wholescale modernisation of our Gulf relationships, creating jobs and driving prosperity at home while delivering on our priorities and values overseas.”

Lister has been a longtime ally of the Prime Minister, and has served in a number of roles working closely alongside him.

He served as acting Chief of Staff in Downing Street in late 2020, and played a role akin to the Prime Minister’s personal emissary at various stages of the Brexit diplomatic process.

Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, told Arab News that Lister’s appointment makes sense given the importance of the UK’s relationship with the Gulf.

“It makes sense to have a British special envoy to the Gulf, considering its strategic importance for Britain in terms of trade and security, and to boost the relationship.

“It’s particularly important that the envoy themself has a direct line to the Prime Minister, because otherwise they will not be viewed in the Gulf capitals as a useful intermediary.

“I believe that Lister will have direct access,” Doyle said.

“This will help to develop close personal ties for the Prime Minister — the envoy will be there to enrich those ties and get a deeper understanding of the region.”