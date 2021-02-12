You are here

Tajikistan quake shakes north India, Pakistan, no major damage

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar. (Shutterstock)
Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

Tajikistan quake shakes north India, Pakistan, no major damage

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A strong earthquake struck Tajikistan on Friday and the tremors were felt as far away as north India and Pakistan, witnesses said. Many residents ran out of their homes, but no major damage was reported.
The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9 and centred 35 km (55 miles) west of Murghob in Tajikistan, central Asia.
The Tajikistan Emergency Situations Ministry said the epicentre was 420 km (260 miles) east of the Tajik capital Dushanbe near the border with China.
The seismic service of the country’s Academy of Sciences told Russia’s RIA Novosti that the quake’s intensity was measured at 6.1. The news agency said there were no casualties or damage, citing the Committee on Emergency Situations.
Monitoring agencies in the region pegged the quake as being a bit more severe. India's National Center for Seismology said its magnitude was 6.3, while the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Pakistan measured it at 6.4.
Tremors were felt in Dushanbe but the epicentre was in a sparsely populated area.
Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department said. A witness also reported a wall collapse near the northern Indian city of Amritsar, but there were no reports of casualties.
A resident in Indian Kashmir’s Baramulla district said it felt like a strong wind had lashed his house. “My whole house shook and cracks appeared in a corner of one of the rooms,” Firdous Ahmad Khan said.
Tremors were felt across Pakistan including the capital, Islamabad, and northwestern Peshawar, and even as far as the eastern city of Lahore, which borders India.
In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, where a 2005 earthquake wreaked serious destruction, there was panic, according to witnesses, and many people rushed out of their homes in fear.
“I thought it’s the same like what had hit us in 2005. My children started crying,” said Asif Maqbool, a resident in Madina Market, a neighbourhood of Muzaffarabad that was almost flattened in the 2005 quake.
Saima Khalid, a resident of the Khawaja Muhalla district of Muzaffarabad, said everyone in the neighborhood came out onto the streets.
“They were crying, reciting verses from the Holy Koran,” she said.
The quake was also felt in northern Afghanistan but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
AFP
AFP

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
  • Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people ‘were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum’
  • ‘Besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions’
Updated 19 min 3 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: There was an “unprecedented escalation” of human rights violations against migrants in the Aegean Sea last year, a campaign group said Friday, accusing Greece and the EU’s border patrol agency Frontex of being behind a soaring number of illegal returns to Turkey.
Berlin-based Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people “were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum.”
“Illegal pushbacks at Europe’s external borders are not an unfamiliar phenomenon, but they have reached an entirely new dimension,” the rights group said in a new report, describing the Aegean as a “lawless space” for migrants.
The report said that “besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions.”
The report was compiled in part by reconstructing pushbacks from the testimonies of witnesses who were themselves returned.
Frontex is taking on a greater frontline role in patrolling the EU’s borders despite being under investigation by OLAF, the EU’s independent corruption watchdog, over allegations of illegal pushbacks of migrants arriving in Greek waters from Turkey.
“These pushbacks are not isolated or extreme instances of European deterrence, but rather the current and everyday ‘modus operandi’ at the EU’s external border,” said Mare Liberum’s Paul Hanewinkel, one of the authors of the report.
Mare Liberum called for “independent control instances, the clarification of all previous cases and the abolition of Frontex.”
Since its election in 2019, Greece’s conservative government has strongly prioritized “security” at its borders, adopting a strict migration policy.
Last month Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Greece has reduced the flow of migrants last year by 80 percent “by applying effective policy.”

