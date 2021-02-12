You are here

UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan

A man is seen inside a burnt house during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, Wadi Salih province, Central Darfur, Sudan, June 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Newly adopted Security Council resolution also calls on those yet to join the peace process in the country to do so
  • Council warns the situation in Sudan continues to pose a threat to regional security and international peace
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution that extends the mandate of a group of experts on Sudan that assists the committee overseeing sanctions related to the country.
The preamble to Resolution 2562, which was drafted by the US, welcomed the “historic” Sudanese Peace Agreement as “an important milestone of the transition period toward a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan.” The peace deal was signed in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Oct. 3 last year by the government of Sudan and a number of rebel groups including the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Movement.
The resolution encourages the signatories to swiftly implement the agreement and urges those who have yet to join the peace process “to do so immediately, constructively and without preconditions.”
It also highlights the precarious security situation in Darfur, and warns of the risk of “a relapse into conflict” and the dangers to civilians arising from inter-communal violence, human-rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law and continued displacements.
Noting the provisions of a constitutional declaration on transitional justice and accountability measures, the Security Council also urged the Sudanese government to ensure the perpetrators of past violations are held accountable. It added that the situation in Sudan “continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region.”
The mandate of the panel of experts, which was established as part of Resolution 1591 in March 2005 and is periodically reviewed, was extended until March 12, 2022. It is tasked with monitoring, among other things, an arms embargo on Darfur. Council members asked the experts to provide updates every three months.
The council also instructed the Sudanese government to seek the prior approval of the committee overseeing sanctions for any movement of military equipment and supplies into the Darfur region, particularly in the context of the implementation of the peace agreement.
The resolution recommends that the UN secretary-general, in consultation with the Sudanese government, the UN Consolidated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan and other relevant parties, conducts a review of the situation in Darfur, including the implementation of measures to tackle the proliferation of weapons.
It also requests the secretary-general to offer recommendations “for clear and well-identified key benchmarks that could serve in guiding the Security Council to review the measures on Darfur.”

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO

Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
  • Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people ‘were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum’
  • ‘Besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions’
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: There was an “unprecedented escalation” of human rights violations against migrants in the Aegean Sea last year, a campaign group said Friday, accusing Greece and the EU’s border patrol agency Frontex of being behind a soaring number of illegal returns to Turkey.
Berlin-based Mare Liberum said it had documented 321 incidents from March to December 2020 in which over 9,000 people “were violently pushed back to Turkey and thus deprived of their right to asylum.”
“Illegal pushbacks at Europe’s external borders are not an unfamiliar phenomenon, but they have reached an entirely new dimension,” the rights group said in a new report, describing the Aegean as a “lawless space” for migrants.
The report said that “besides the Greek Coast Guard as the main actor, the European border agency Frontex and ships under NATO command are also involved in these systematic and illegal expulsions.”
The report was compiled in part by reconstructing pushbacks from the testimonies of witnesses who were themselves returned.
Frontex is taking on a greater frontline role in patrolling the EU’s borders despite being under investigation by OLAF, the EU’s independent corruption watchdog, over allegations of illegal pushbacks of migrants arriving in Greek waters from Turkey.
“These pushbacks are not isolated or extreme instances of European deterrence, but rather the current and everyday ‘modus operandi’ at the EU’s external border,” said Mare Liberum’s Paul Hanewinkel, one of the authors of the report.
Mare Liberum called for “independent control instances, the clarification of all previous cases and the abolition of Frontex.”
Since its election in 2019, Greece’s conservative government has strongly prioritized “security” at its borders, adopting a strict migration policy.
Last month Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Greece has reduced the flow of migrants last year by 80 percent “by applying effective policy.”

