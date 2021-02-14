Jeddah commercial centers inspected for compliance

JEDDAH: A total of 8,824 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities were carried out by the Jeddah Municipality to ensure adherence to anti-coronavirus health protocols and precautionary measures.
The undersecretary for sub-municipalities, Mohammed Al-Mutairi, said that field teams had been doubled and tour numbers intensified in the two past days, during which 341 violations were detected and 298 facilities were shut.
The tours covered commercial centers, shops, malls, cafes and restaurants, to ensure the suspension of all indoor services and the closure of cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, independent and indoor playgrounds and game centers, as well as gyms and event rooms.
