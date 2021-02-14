You are here

Germany's 'mini-jobbers' hit hard by pandemic fallout

Germany’s ‘mini-jobbers’ hit hard by pandemic fallout
The latest official figures show that more than 870,000 mini-jobs have disappeared in the last year. (File/AFP)
AFP

  Vacancies have dwindled particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors
AFP

BERLIN: Since losing her job as a school bus driver in November, German mum-of-two Viola Auer has had to rely on the generosity of neighbors and a small disability allowance to get by during the pandemic.
“Who cares about us, Germany’s working poor?” she asked.
Auer, 47, is one of many Germans in so-called mini-jobs — part-time, easily terminated contracts that allow workers to earn a maximum of 450 euros ($545) a month.
Though flexible and tax-free, these jobs are also extremely precarious and not covered by Germany’s vaunted furlough scheme.
As Europe’s top economy feels the strain from months of coronavirus restrictions, these workers have been declared the “biggest losers of the crisis” by the German Institute for Economic Research.
When she lost her job, Auer received no severance pay.
“I’m keeping my head high and trying to keep going,” she said.
Auer is now applying for welfare benefits and looking for another part-time job in her home town of Singen, southwestern Germany.
It is a familiar story for many “mini-jobbers,” the majority of whom are women.
The latest official figures show that more than 870,000 mini-jobs have disappeared in the last year, bringing the total to its lowest level since 2004.
Vacancies have dwindled particularly in the hotel and restaurant sectors, which have been among the hardest hit by shutdowns imposed to slow the infection rate.
One of those affected is 67-year-old Matthias Eichner, who took on a part-time catering job in the eastern city of Goerlitz four years into his retirement.
“At my age, I’d have liked to be peacefully seeing to my garden, but with a pension of only 1,000 euros, I don’t have a choice,” he sighed.
But the Covid-19 curbs have forced his employer to drastically reduce his hours.
Around a quarter of Germany’s mini-jobbers are at least 60 years old and 91 percent of them have no higher education.
Having increased in number by 43 percent between 2003 and 2019, mini-jobbers now make up 7.6 million of Germany’s 42 million workers.
Mini-jobs were invented in the 1970s, but proliferated after the liberalization of the labor market under former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in the early 2000s.
They are one of the reasons why Germany’s unemployment rate has fallen from a spike of 11.5 percent in 2005 to record lows of around five percent before the pandemic struck.
In January, the jobless rate stood at six percent.
Yet many believe that the insecure mini-jobs are a ticking time bomb which will leave many workers with insufficient pensions on which to retire.
Eichner said the existence of mini-jobs was “shameful” and that Germany should provide pensions that allowed people “to live in dignity.”
Such concerns have been sharpened by the social crisis caused by the pandemic.
“Mini-jobs are not a good long-term solution,” Karin Schulze Buschoff of the German Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI) told AFP.
She cautioned that such workers could face poverty in their old age, not having paid as much in social security contributions over the years as those in standard employment.
She suggests lowering the 450-euro earnings cap in order to make mini-jobs less attractive.
By contrast, Holger Schaefer of the business-friendly German Economy Institute (IW) calls for the removal of restrictions.
“There could be more stable employment if those people could work more hours,” said Schaefer.
While Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and the Green party advocate reforming and improving the mini-jobs system, the far-left Die Linke party is calling for it to be abolished entirely ahead of parliamentary elections this September.
“Even before the crisis, we knew that mini-jobs had miserable working conditions and salaries nobody could live on,” the Left’s labor policy spokesperson Sabine Zimmermann told AFP.
“The pandemic just exposed that lack of protection.”

Topics: Germany economy

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume today

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume today
Arab News

  • Saudi customs operations at the Salwa border crossing resumed last month following AlUla agreement
  • Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing Sunday, Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs announced.
In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.
Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar trade

Cronies, corruption: How Algeria's auto sector hit the wall

Cronies, corruption: How Algeria’s auto sector hit the wall
AFP

  Algeria's dream of creating thousands of jobs has collapsed and the country is in dire need of new vehicles
AFP

ALGIERS: Shuttered assembly plants, jailed bosses, laid-off workers. Algeria’s once ambitious plans to create a flagship auto industry have turned into a fiasco.
The country’s recent years of political turmoil have also seen its foreign joint venture factories close and cronies of its ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika end up behind bars.
Algeria’s dream of creating thousands of jobs has collapsed and the country is in dire need of new vehicles.
The government is putting on a brave face.
Industry Minister Ferhat-Ait Ali pledged last month that it is “preparing the revival of this industry on solid foundations, which break with the practices of the past.”
Algeria’s auto industry was born in 2012 when French maker Renault partnered with the government in Algiers to build the first plant two years later near Oran, the country’s second biggest city.
Other companies followed suit.
South Korea’s Hyundai opened its assembly plant in 2016 in Tiaret, and Germany’s Volkswagen started operations the next year in Relizane.
The sector became a priority as the North African country sought to reduce imports, compete in the sector with regional rival Morocco, and diversify its economy in the face of falling oil revenues, which had been the source of over 90 percent of its export earnings.
Morocco’s own bet on the automobile industry has paid off.
It is now the country’s top export sector after the Renault-Nissan group opened two factories in the kingdom in 2012 and 2019, followed by its rival PSA, which opened one in 2019, attracted by incentivising fiscal and customs policies.


But Algeria’s industry became embroiled in controversy from early 2017, when authorities started to denounce as “disguised imports” the practice of foreign carmakers bringing in “semi knocked-down” (SKD) units.
SKD units are partially stripped down at the origin and reassembled on arrival, requiring minimal labor input.
The government investigated Hyundai after images spread on social media showed almost completely-built imported models that required little more work than putting on the wheels.
In July 2017, former industry minister Mahdjoub Bedda, who is now in prison on graft charges related to the wider scandal, suspended all new car assembly projects.
After Bouteflika, under pressure from mass demonstrations, was ousted by the army in April 2019, several assembly plant bosses were convicted of corruption.
His successor, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, pledged to review the entire auto sector as soon as he came to power in December that year.
“Some projects cannot be described as an industry because they are simply disguised imports,” he charged the day after his election.
Algeria then banned the import of spare parts for assembly plants, sounding the death knell for the young industry already struggling after the incarceration of its key executives.
Volkswagen suspended production indefinitely in December 2019 and put 700 employees on technical unemployment.
In May 2020, the Algerian subsidiary of South Korea’s Kia closed its assembly line, throwing 1,200 employees out of work.


The automobile scandal was at the heart of the first major corruption trials of the post-Bouteflika era.
They exposed that companies owned by tycoons linked to Bouteflika’s inner circle were favored and benefited from undue privileges, such as state incentives and tax exemptions.
The scandal led to the imprisonment of former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal and two industry ministers.
The ex-premiers were convicted of “misappropriation of public funds, abuse of power and granting undue privileges” as well as illegal financing of ailing Bouteflika’s aborted 2019 re-election bid.
Corporate heavyweights, such as Mahieddine Tahkout, owner of the Hyundai plant, and VW factory owner Mourad Oulmi, also received heavy prison sentences in separate cases.
Seeking to prevent a repetition of the debacle, the government adopted new rules last August, notably requiring that vehicles sold in Algeria contain 30 percent locally manufactured parts.
Industry experts have, however, warned that such rules are unrealistic.
“It is illusory to claim to be setting up an automobile industry without (local) know-how,” said journalist Mourad Saadi, who has reported on the auto industry since 1999.
Saadi said the automobile assembly sector had failed mainly because Algeria lacks suppliers who can manufacture locally made parts.
Ali, the industry minister, already under fire for delays in drawing up the new rules, recently spoke of talks “with German and other global operators to launch a real industry for tourist and utility vehicles.”
But, for the moment, no manufacturers have taken the plunge back into Algeria.
Mohamed Yadadden, a former executive turned consultant, said setting up “a real production plant requires on average of five to 10 years to respond to the industrial challenges.”
He also said it would need to build at least 150,000 units a year to guarantee profitability — no mean feat in Algeria, a country of 43 million people, where total demand is estimated at 450,000 units a year.

Topics: Algeria transportation

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices extend weekly gains amid signs of improving global demand

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices extend weekly gains amid signs of improving global demand
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Faisal Faeq

  The IEA forecasts global oil demand to rise by 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.4 million bpd in 2021
Faisal Faeq

Despite mixed signals from the International Energy Agency (IEA) oil monthly report, prices extended weekly gains and rose to the highest level in more than 13 months on signs that the
global market is tightening and demand is improving.
On the week’s closing, Brent crude price breached the $60 mark and closed the week higher at $62.43 a barrel. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price also extended its rally and closed the week higher at $59.47 a barrel.
Although the IEA warned of a fragile outlook for oil demand recovery during the first half of 2021 and lowered its demand outlook in light of coronavirus challenges, it expects a rapid drawdown of global inventories in the second half.
This was a bit confusing to the market as the IEA reported that the latest data for OECD oil stocks (December 2020) fell for the fifth consecutive month, recording a huge monthly decline of 44.6 million barrels to 138.3 million barrels above the five-year average. OECD inventories have been steadily declining since the third quarter last year.
Though the IEA gave bearish oil demand recovery signals for the first half of the year that weighed heavily on the near-term recovery in global oil demand, prices remained steady with an upward momentum with upcoming market tightness.
The IEA forecasts global oil demand to rise by 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.4 million bpd in 2021, recovering by about 60 percent of the demand lost in 2020 amid the pandemic that has been incentivized by positive economic outlook for the second half of 2021, along from OPEC+ output cuts that showed great outcomes in the drawdown of surplus oil inventories.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the Brent crude price to average $56 per barrel in the first quarter of 2021 and $52 per barrel over the remainder of the year. EIA expects lower oil prices later in 2021 as a result of rising supply.
The EIA estimates US crude oil production to average 11 million bpd in 2021, down from 11.3 million bpd in 2020 and 12.2 million bpd in 2019, and will rise to 11.5 million bpd in 2022.
Both international benchmarks Brent and WTI futures curve are in backwardation, which helps the drawdowns from global inventories. The IEA reported that Brent 12-month backwardation breached $4/bbl (barrel of oil), returning prices to pre-pandemic levels as the futures markets drove prices higher, reflecting a favorable overall economic outlook for the 2021 second half.
The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that crude futures “long positions” on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 695,209 contracts, increased by +18,950 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: oil prices

Issuance of IMF's own currency on the cards

Issuance of IMF’s own currency on the cards
Reuters

  US says re-engaging with G7 allies to help global economy
Reuters

WASHINGTON/LONDON: Some Group of Seven (G7) countries are keen to back a new issuance of the International Monetary Fund’s own currency, known as special drawing rights (SDRs), to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus crisis, a step last taken in 2009.

Officials from the US, the IMF’s biggest shareholder, had signaled they were open to a new issuance of $500 billion, sources said — another Biden shift away from Trump administration opposition.

US President Joe Biden’s administration told allies on Friday in a virtual meeting, chaired by Britain, that it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach
of Donald Trump.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for continued fiscal support to secure the recovery, saying “the time to go big is now.”

Yellen told her peers from the G7 rich democracies that Washington was committed to multilateralism and “places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances.” A G7 source, who asked not to be named, said the US told other countries it needed a few weeks to finalize the SDR increase.

The move is politically tricky for Yellen because it would provide new resources to all IMF members, including rich countries, China, and US adversaries such as Iran and Venezuela, drawing Republican opposition.

“Over the last year, the G7 has not even spoken about special drawing rights, so considering that was part of this agenda, it certainly is progress,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network, a charity group that focuses on reducing poverty.

“In terms of getting to a strong global stimulus, SDRs have to be a part of the equation.”

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva did not mention SDRs in a tweet about the meeting, but said that G7 members were in “full alignment” on vaccines, fiscal stimulus, climate and
“comprehensive support for vulnerable countries.”

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak called on private creditors to give debt help to the poorest countries and said climate change and nature preservation would be priorities for Britain’s G7 presidency. Britain is due to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years in June.

Yellen said the G7 should expect to see the US Treasury’s engagement on climate change to “change dramatically relative to the last four years.”

The Treasury declined comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Yellen is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy Treasury secretary, for a new high-level climate “czar” position at the department.

 

Topics: G7 summit IMF currency

China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions

China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
AP

AP

BEIJING: Railway journeys in China during the usually frenetic Lunar New Year holiday travel rush are down by almost 70 percent amid calls for people to stay where they are to avoid a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The China State Railway Group on Saturday reported 52.33 million passenger trips from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11 — a decline of 68.8 percent from the same period last year.

The travel rush is generally considered the world’s largest annual human migration, when urban residents, migrant workers and students return to their hometowns for family gatherings.

Air and bus travel are also down considerably, but one figure is up: China’s box office receipts smashed the previous one-day record on Friday, the first day of the new lunar Year of the Ox, bringing in more than 1.736 billion yuan ($269 million), ticket agency Maoyan said.

The full economic impact of the restrictions on holiday spending is not yet clear. Buddhist and Daoist temples that usually are packed with worshippers were ordered closed, along with the seasonal outdoor fairs.

Streets in major cities were largely empty but home deliveries of meals and household items remain strong, partly because people were staying home and not visiting friends and family to deliver gifts in person. The official China Daily newspaper said deliveries surged by 223 percent year-on-year on the eve of the Lunar New Year and the following day, with more than 130 million packages distributed.

While most of the economy has reopened, strict mask wearing, electronic monitoring and periodic lockdowns have helped virtually eliminate domestic coronavirus cases.

China’s National Health Commission on Saturday reported no new local cases for the sixth straight day and eight new cases brought from overseas, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 89,756 with 4,636 deaths.

Chinese hospitals are currently treating 763 patients, 12 of whom were listed in serious condition, while another 470 people were being monitored in isolation for having tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms.

 

Topics: Lunar New Yea COVID-19 Chinese New Year

