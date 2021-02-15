PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed contracts worth more than SR8 billion for the construction works at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a report in Al-Riyadh newspaper quoted Aiman Al-Mudaifer, PIF’s head of the Local Real Estate Division, as saying.
Most of the contracts were awarded to local companies, he added. The district is expected to witness high demand, especially as more buildings became ready, Al-Mudaifer said.
Several banks and companies started operations at KAFD, the official said, adding that some tenants received their units at the residential towers.
The district spans over 1.6 million square meters in the north of Riyadh. It will include offices of several financial institutions such as the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange.
UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects
The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas
Updated 15 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said that UNESCO will provide technical support for the development of Historic Cairo.
During his inspection of work to develop the area surrounding the El-Ayoun stream fence (Magra El-Oyoun Fence), within the project of developing the historic Islamic Cairo area, the prime minister said that the project was located on a site of almost 95 acres where the tanneries were built.
“We all know the size of the severe pollution that used to prevail in the region. We are working to end the effects of this pollution that has existed for decades, as no one has previously offered to help develop this area,” Madbouly said.
The prime minister said that the El-Ayoun fence is a world heritage area registered with the UNESCO World Heritage Preservation Organization. The move to develop it is within the aim to restore monuments.
Madbouly said that before development work started, the government was keen to communicate with all concerned parties, such as the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the National Authority for Civilization Coordination. UNESCO visited Egypt last week to review the proposed ideas on the development of the region.
These areas were severely affected more than 50 years ago by random building, which spread at a time when there was no real power and governance by the state, the prime minister said.
The earthquake that struck Egypt in 1992 affected many buildings inside Islamic Cairo. Residents moved and built homes in areas that were archaeological sites, resulting in activities that polluted the environment and represented a real threat to the region, he said.
Madbouly said that the government was working to restore archaeological buildings and also to preserve the urban essence that characterized this region with regard to old buildings that were not registered as antiquities but were part of cultural heritage.
The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas. This was based on the necessity of adhering to the plans for rehabilitation and urban revival within any historical region with all international standards and agreements signed by Egypt to preserve urban heritage areas.
Madbouly said that the development processes were considered a surgical intervention carried out according to internationally recognized standards. The aim was to revive the urban essence of Historic Cairo, which reflects the historical era, taking into account the adaptive reuse of archaeological buildings and restoring unregistered heritage buildings, removing distortions in the architectural character and providing cultural, craft and tourism services and activities in the area, facilitating pedestrian movement and coordinating paths and streets to match the historical region.
The prime minister said that the projects also targeted the social and economic restoration of the region to achieve a direct benefit for residents and develop crafts and traditional markets to increase income, provide job opportunities and encourage cultural tourism to the city from both local and foreign visitors.
Consumer spending boosts Saudi economy — Bloomberg
Bloomberg is forecasting 3.6 percent growth in the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in 2021
Updated 14 February 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: Saudi consumers are helping to fuel a recovery in the Kingdom’s economic fortunes, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
Higher spending is pushing the non-oil sector of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels, according to Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist for the information and media group.
Added to other economic data, the figures suggest that non-oil GDP growth ended 2020 at zero, representing a big recovery in the second half after one of the largest contractions ever in the second quarter — 8 percent down.
“Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activity plunged sharply in the second quarter of last year, as the COVID-19 outbreak paralyzed the economy, before rebounding in the second half. Was the recovery strong enough to return non-oil GDP to its pre-virus peak? Monthly gauges suggest yes, or at least very close to it,” Daoud said.
In addition to consumer spending, another measure of non-oil activity, the Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index, showed steady expansion in the final quarter of last year, implying non-oil growth.
The consumer spending indicator adds together expenditure in the form of cash withdrawals from ATMs, the value of cheques cleared and electronic point of sales transactions. It is thought that the pandemic lockdowns accelerated the trend towards electronic payments compared with the others.
Bloomberg is forecasting 3.6 percent growth in the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in 2021. This level of recovery is stronger than that of many emerging markets.
The non-oil sector is regarded as an important measure of activity, generating both jobs and corporate profits.
Declining oil revenues, because of lower crude prices and cuts to production by Saudi Arabia and other producers in 2020, mean that the overall economic slowdown has been significant. The Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics said recently that overall GDP declined by 4.1 percent. Its projection for 2021 GDP growth is expected next month.
The International Monetary Fund is forecasting 2.6 percent overall GDP growth for Saudi Arabia this year.
One reason for the recovery in consumer spending is believed to be the fact that the pandemic had less impact on the Kingdom in terms of severity and case numbers, compared to many countries in the region and around the world.
FlexxPay raises $3m to expand platform across MidEast
FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: FlexxPay, the fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has raised $3 million in a pre-series A round of funding, the company announced on Sunday.
The latest funding was backed by leading international and regional investors. In addition to March Holding, which has backed FlexxPay since its seed round, investors include JIMCO, Target Global, Wamda, DIFC FinTech Fund, Arzan VC, SuknaVentures, Nuwa Capital and VentureSouq.
FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance. It covers salaries, commissions, pensions and end-of-service benefits to allow users to plan their expenses.
The fintech firm initially raised $1.5 million in its seed round, and similar to before, this new funding consists of a mix of equity and debt, bringing FlexxPay’s total investment to date to $4.5 million.
According to a statement, the company intends to use the funds to further enhance its technology platform and to grow its corporate client base in the region.
Commenting on the latest investment, Michael Truschler, co-founder and CEO of FlexxPay, described the support shown by investors as “invaluable” to FlexxPay’s growth and evolution.
“We are solving a real-world problem for employers and their employees. Financial stress directly impacts the bottom line of a company’s P&L and is one of the main factors for employees being less productive and reporting sick. Giving people access to what they have already earned is just the right thing to do. They’ve earned it, they deserve it,” he said.
Truschler said that since the peak of the pandemic last spring, the platform has increased its monthly transactions sevenfold and expected an increase of more than tenfold in the next six months. “This is just the beginning of a significant expansion for us as people need solutions like FlexxPay more than ever.”
He added that customers who used the service are 60 percent more likely to use it again, and the average usage is twice per month.
Saleh Al-Akrabi, CEO of DIFC Properties and head of investments, said: “DIFC FinTech Fund is committed to supporting innovative fintech start-ups in the region at different stages of their growth, and we participated in the follow-on investment round of FlexxPay to accelerate their growth plans for the region.”
The company currently operates in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with plans to launch in Bahrain next month and expand to the rest of Middle East in the near future.
FlexxPay’s client list covers companies from industries including insurance, telecoms, retail, logistics, financial services and real estate.
STC Pay, Thales partner to boost contactless card payment
STC Pay customers will be able to order the card, activate, deactivate and set spending limits through their mobile application
Updated 34 min 36 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) mobile wallet app STC Pay has partnered with French technology provider Thales to introduce contactless cards into the Kingdom.
This will enable payments at point of sales (POS) machines, e-commerce transactions and cash withdrawals at local and international ATMs.
The digitized and fully customizable cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Mada Pay, providing secure payments for both iPhone and Android users. STC Pay customers will be able to order the card, activate, deactivate and set spending limits through their mobile application.
Ahmed Alenazi, STC Pay CEO, said that the cards would provide customers with digital payment solutions that were fast, convenient and, above all, secure.
“As the Kingdom progresses toward a cashless society, we are always looking for ways to provide new and innovative technologies and digital experiences to our customers,” he said.
Pascal Lesaulnier, CEO Thales Saudi Arabia, highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased concern about the use of cash, and how the transformation to a contactless, cashless society had been “naturally accelerated.”
“It is only through the creation of novel, secure solutions, that we can build a future we can trust. We are very proud of the fruitful partnership developed over the years with STC Pay and we remain fully committed to supporting innovation in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of smart cities, and STC Pay plays a key role in this remarkable journey,” he said.
Under the umbrella of Vision 2030, the Kingdom has set an ambitious target of achieving 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2030. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) regulations have been supporting local banks to move toward contactless cards and mobile payment, which has led to an increase in demand for secure contactless solutions.
Digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the pandemic, while cash withdrawals from ATMs and other payment points fell 30 percent over the same period.
Additionally, as consumers turned to online and digital non-contact payments during the pandemic, the number of cash withdrawals carried out in 2020 across the Kingdom dropped by more than 318 million, or about 30 percent year-on-year.
STC Pay was launched in 2015, while Thales has had a presence in the Kingdom for more than 50 years, providing solutions, services and products in aeronautics, defense, space, transportation, and digital identity and security.
The rationale for Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh renaissance
Scale of vision for future development of Saudi capital may be mind-boggling but achievable and ultimately beneficial
A plan under preparation should provide solutions to the economic, social, demographic and financial challenges involved
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The scale of the vision for the future development of Riyadh — unveiled by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at last month’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference — is mind-boggling.
By 2030, the Saudi capital will at least double in size from its current population of around 7.5 million people. It will be the hub for one of the 10 biggest urban economies in the world. Plus, it will be a livable, human-centric city with green spaces, recreational facilities and an urban lifestyle to attract talent from around the world to the biggest city in the Middle East.
“True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that the world economies are not based on nations, but on cities,” the Crown Prince said at the event, organized under the theme “The Neo-Renaissance.”
The plans for a Riyadh renaissance are to be implemented by Fahd Al-Rasheed, the president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), who is well aware of the challenges presented by the ambitious strategy. “Vision without execution is hallucination,” he said.
A detailed road map for the transformation of the city is currently being prepared, likely to be unveiled in the second quarter of the year. It will have to add gritty detail and — hopefully — solutions to the economic, social, demographic and financial challenges the plan involves.
But experts in urban development strategy in the Middle East have told Arab News that, far from being an over-ambitious daydream, the strategy is practical, achievable and ultimately beneficial.
Karl Sharro, London-based architect and editor of the forthcoming book “The New Arab City,” said: “Historically, it is totally plausible. Riyadh is so important for the history of the country.”
Todd Reisz, also an architect based in Amsterdam whose new work “Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai,” has just been published, said Riyadh already has “a very substantial capacity to plan a city and organize its components.”
Jeff Merritt, a San Francisco-based expert in smart cities and urban transformation for the World Economic Forum, said: “Such rapid urban expansion is not implausible, but you have to learn from the experience of other world cities.”
The urban experts agreed that, while Riyadh’s plans were ambitious, they were not unprecedented. In fact, the Saudi capital itself has a long history of such rapid growth.
Writing in the journal Scientific Research, architecture expert Saleh Al-Hathloul said: “Riyadh had grown from a small town of less than half a million inhabitants into a large metropolis of 7 million during the past 50 years. The speed and scale of its transformation have had few parallels.”
Between the 1930s and the 1980s, Riyadh roughly doubled in size each decade. As the center of administration for the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it attracted ministerial and other government buildings, as well as a diplomatic quarter and a central business district with all the financial and commercial apparatus of a capital city.
In the 1970s, the booming city needed the skills of a master-planner, and the authorities called in Constantinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner who had worked on many projects in his native Greece, as well as in the Middle East and Pakistan, where he designed the new capital, Islamabad.
With Riyadh in the midst of oil-fueled economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of a US-style grid system, still in evidence in the Al-Olaya district of the city today.
By the 1990s, Riyadh’s development was taken over by the Ar Riyadh Development Authority (now a unit of the RCRC), which launched MEDSTAR — the Metropolitan Development Strategy for Ar Riyadh — seeking to bring structure to the city’s rapid expansion.
It aimed to create urban subcenters (one of which is the basis for the King Abdullah Financial District), new suburban developments, and the public transportation system being built around the Metro.
“Saudi Arabia and Riyadh have a history of urban planning,” Reisz said, pointing also to the development work at Jubail and Yanbu and newer economic and industrial hubs as examples of this tradition.
Saudi Arabia also has the lessons for other cities around the world that have experienced such phenomenal expansion. In the Middle East, there is the model of Dubai, which achieved the Riyadh goal of doubling population in a decade more than once in its 50-year history as part of the UAE.
Reisz highlights the central role of architecture in Dubai growth: “Modern architecture made Dubai in the physical sense, but it also delivered an image easily conveyed and broadcast,” he wrote.
From further afield, the example of the dramatic demographic growth in China will also be in the Riyadh planners’ case-study folder. Several Chinese cities have grown from provincial towns to become megacities in the past few decades, matching the country’s rise as an economic superpower.
Chongqing, in the center of China, has become an urban giant of more than 30 million people in the space of a few decades, remarkable even for a country where 10-million-plus cities seem to spring up almost overnight.
“For Saudi Arabia, China is a nice parallel, because urban growth there has been driven by centralized government policy,” said Sharro.
Merritt, however, urged some caution in applying the China model to Saudi Arabia. “In China, the growth was driven by the migration of a large rural population into cities. Saudi Arabia does not have such a large rural pool,” he said.
As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted at the FII conference, the driving force for the Riyadh expansion will be economic. Riyadh represents about 50 per cent of the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia, and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers.
The cost of creating jobs in the city are 30 percent less than other cities of Saudi Arabia. Reisz endorsed that rationale. “Cities are tools to reach economic goals. Cities build economies. Their development requires integration between economics, finance and urbanism,” he said.
The Riyadh plan relies heavily on the city’s ability to draw business in to take advantage of the size and growth of the Kingdom’s economy. The RCRC and the Saudi investment ministry have collaborated on a program to persuade big multinational companies to set up their regional headquarters in the city, and were able to unveil 25 such new corporate entrants last month.
Attracting more new HQs in the city will depend to a large degree on the incentives currently being finalized as part of a wide-ranging reform of corporate and financial law to further improve the Kingdom’s standing in the global competitiveness league tables.
Private investment in the Riyadh project is a key factor. Al-Rasheed said that most of the first-stage capital would come from government investment, though it is clear that later multi-billion-dollar stages would expect a bigger contribution from private sources keen to get on the ground-floor level of the development.
The great cities of the world are human environments as well as economic centers, and the “neo-renaissance” strategy lays great emphasis on the “livability” factor. The Crown Prince painted a picture of a green city with big public open spaces, where millions of trees would be planted to protect the environment and make urban life in a desert environment more comfortable.
The greening of Riyadh will also be accompanied by a boom in entertainment, cultural and leisure activities as part of the liberalization of the Kingdom’s social environment under the Vision 2030 strategy.
“For example, as more women feel free to go out alone or with their friends, that will change the social fabric of the city,” Sharro said, highlighting a factor that is likely to be reflected in the new urban design and architecture of the growing city.
“Riyadh now is a car-dominated city, but will they take the opportunity to move to a more European style, to densify? There is potential to grow population numbers without expanding outwards in an urban sprawl by having more apartment buildings and more social facilities available locally,” he added.
Merritt pointed to the ambition of Paris to become a “15-minute city” where most social, cultural and commercial amenities are reachable on foot, a concept that also has an echo in The Line, the central urban strip of the NEOM development. “You don’t want a city devoid of humanity dominated by cookie-cutter buildings,” he said.
The planners at the RCRC have other priorities too as they prepare to unveil detailed plans for the renaissance of the city: The provision of utilities and energy in a sustainable way, the expansion of Riyadh’s digital capability and, by no means the least, the formal opening and ultimate expansion of the metro system.
Much will depend too on the ability to generate jobs in the city to meet the aspirations of the growing, and increasingly youthful, population.
But the urban experts seem genuinely excited by the prospects for the Riyadh renaissance, as Reisz explained. “I would have to have a crystal ball to see how it will all work out, but if I was a young Saudi man or woman, I’d be delighted to be part of it,” he said.