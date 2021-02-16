You are here

'Worrying' new coronavirus variant detected in UK

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
An expert has warned that the E484K mutation is known to protect coronavirus variants from being neutralized by some vaccines. (AFP file photo)
'Worrying' new coronavirus variant detected in UK

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
  • Scientists: Surge in new testing crucial to prevent spread
LONDON: A new coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, with scientists warning that a surge in new testing is crucial to prevent its spread.

The B1525 variant contains an alarming set of new mutations, experts have said. It is the subject of a study by University of Edinburgh researchers, who warn that it has been found in 10 countries — including Denmark, the US and Australia — while there are 32 known cases in the UK.

The earliest forms of the variant, first detected in December, have been traced to the UK and Nigeria.

The University of Edinburgh team says B1525 shares many similarities with the B117 Kent variant but contains concerning new mutations, including the E484K spike protein that helps the virus enter cells.

The E484K mutation is also contained in the variants that emerged from South Africa and Brazil, and is believed to cause the virus to evade neutralizing antibodies.

Dr. Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, warned that the E484K mutation is known to protect coronavirus variants from being neutralized by some vaccines.

“We don’t yet know how well this new variant will spread, but if it’s successful it can be presumed that immunity from any vaccine or previous infection will be blunted,” he said.

“I think that until we know more about these variants, any variants that carry E484K should be subject to surge testing as it seems to confer resistance to immunity, however that’s generated.”

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, also said surge testing is necessary, but warned that B1525 has other properties that “likely help it escape from our antibodies.”

Prof. Jonathan Stoye of the Francis Crick Institute said despite the spread of the new variant, surge testing poses several problems, including people at high risk of contracting coronavirus failing to come forward because they cannot afford the financial hit resulting from a positive test.

However, the similarities between coronavirus variants mean that modifications to existing vaccines could offer much-needed protection.

Stoye said: “This E484K change seems to be the key change at the moment to allow escape, so that’s the one you put into a tweaked vaccine.”

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa's Sahel

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
  • France is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants
  • Last year Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.
PARIS: France has no immediate plans to adjust its military presence in Africa’s Sahel region, and any changes will depend on other countries contributing troops, President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Tuesday after a summit on the region.
Speaking after virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries, Macron added there was an increased willingness from other European countries to take part in the Takuba military force in Sahel.
“Significant changes will undoubtedly be made to our military system in the Sahel in due course, but they will not take place immediately,” Macron said.
France, the region’s former colonial power, is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants. Its counter-insurgency operation in the Sahel has cost billions and seen 55 French soldiers killed, yet violence is persisting with signs it is spreading to coastal West Africa.
Last year, Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
  • Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea under way
GENEVA: The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.
“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing. She did not specify the other countries.
Harris added that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.
Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains was under way, she said.
“We don’t know if this is down to Ebola persisting in the human population or if it’s simply moving again from the animal population but the genetic sequencing that’s ongoing will help with that information,” she said.

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Former leader already been charged with importing walkie talkies
Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s National Disaster Law.

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
  • Australian regulator found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective
  • Government contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
CANBERRA: Australia’s regulator on Tuesday approved the AstraZeneca vaccine as its second for use against COVID-19.
Pfizer’s product will be available in Australia next week. It will be given in two doses three weeks apart, while AstraZeneca’s will be administered in two doses 12 weeks apart.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the regulator, found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the AstraZeneca vaccine will prevent serious COVID-19 illness.
Morrison will be vaccinated with the Pfizer product and Hunt with AstraZeneca in a demonstration of confidence in both vaccines.
Australia has contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 50 million of those will be manufactured in Australia.
The government has also secured 20 million Pfizer vaccines for a population of 26 million.

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
India's dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
  • The country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000
NEW DELHI: When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll.
But infections began to plummet in September, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000, leaving experts perplexed.
They have suggested many possible explanations for the sudden drop – seen in almost every region – including that some areas of the country may have reached herd immunity or that Indians may have some preexisting protection from the virus.
The Indian government has also partly attributed the dip in cases to mask-wearing, which is mandatory in public in India and violations draw hefty fines in some cities. But experts have noted the situation is more complicated since the decline is uniform even though mask compliance is flagging in some areas.
It’s more than just an intriguing puzzle; determining what’s behind the drop in infections could help authorities control the virus in the country, which has reported nearly 11 million cases and over 155,000 deaths. Some 2.4 million people have died worldwide.
“If we don’t know the reason, you could unknowingly be doing things that could lead to a flare-up,” said Dr. Shahid Jameel, who studies viruses at India’s Ashoka University.
India, like other countries, misses many infections, and there are questions about how it’s counting virus deaths. But the strain on the country’s hospitals has also declined in recent weeks, a further indication the virus’s spread is slowing. When recorded cases crossed 9 million in November, official figures showed nearly 90 percent of all critical care beds with ventilators in New Delhi were full. On Thursday, 16 percent of these beds were occupied.
That success can’t be attributed to vaccinations since India only began administering shots in January – but as more people get a vaccine, the outlook should look even better, though experts are also concerned about variants identified in many countries that appear to be more contagious and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.
Among the possible explanations for the fall in cases is that some large areas have reached herd immunity – the threshold at which enough people have developed immunity to the virus, by falling sick or being vaccinated, that the spread begins to slacken, said Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at India’s National Institute of Immunology.
But experts have cautioned that even if herd immunity in some places is partially responsible for the decline, the population as a whole remains vulnerable – and must continue to take precautions.
This is especially true because new research suggests that people who got sick with one form of the virus may be able to get infected again with a new version. Bal, for instance, pointed to a recent survey in Manaus, Brazil, that estimated that over 75 percent of people there had antibodies for the virus in October – before cases surged again in January.
“I don’t think anyone has the final answer,” she said.
And, in India, the data is not as dramatic. A nationwide screening for antibodies by Indian health agencies estimated that about 270 million, or one in five Indians, had been infected by the virus before vaccinations started – that’s far below the rate of 70 percent or higher that experts say might be the threshold for the coronavirus, though even that is not certain.
“The message is that a large proportion of the population remains vulnerable,” said Dr. Balram Bhargava, who heads India’s premier medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research.
But the survey offered other insight into why India’s infections might be falling. It showed that more people had been infected in India’s cities than in its villages, and that the virus was moving more slowly through the rural hinterland.
“Rural areas have lesser crowd density, people work in open spaces more and homes are much more ventilated,” said Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.
If some urban areas are moving closer to herd immunity – wherever that threshold lies – and are also limiting transmission through masks and physical distancing and thus are seeing falling cases, then maybe the low speed at which the virus is passing through rural India can help explain sinking numbers, suggested Reddy.
Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives – cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent – and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
“If the COVID virus can be controlled in the nose and throat, before it reaches the lungs, it doesn’t become as serious. Innate immunity works at this level, by trying to reduce the viral infection and stop it from getting to the lungs,” said Jameel, of Ashoka University.

