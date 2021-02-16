You are here

  • Home
  • More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
A Rohingya refugee headed to Bhasan Char island wearing a mask arrives to board a navy vessel from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh, Feb.15, 2021. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wu5a7

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
  • Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh
  • Rights activists say not all the refugees have left voluntarily and critics have said the island is prone to flooding
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, officials said Tuesday, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.
Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 military offensive in neighboring Myanmar.
About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy, told AFP.
Their arrival comes after around 7,000 men, women and children were taken in December and January to the 53-square-kilometer island, which is a three-hour boat journey from the southeastern port of Chittagong.
Bangladesh’s Deputy Refugee Commissioner Mohammad Shamsud Douza told AFP the Rohingya had moved to the island “spontaneously and willingly.”
“They are taking their dogs, bunnies and goats to the island with them,” Douza said.
But rights activists say not all the refugees have left voluntarily and critics have said the island is prone to flooding and is in the path of deadly cyclones.
There has been fighting in recent months between rival Rohingya drug gangs in southeastern Bangladesh’s refugee camps — the world’s largest — with several people killed and several others reported injured.
Officials said they were hoping to move more refugees to the island ahead of the April-May cyclone season and the June-September monsoon, when the sea is rough.
The United Nations says it has not been involved in the relocations.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Bhashan Char

Related

Move Rohingya on Bangladesh island to refugee camps: UN chief
World
Move Rohingya on Bangladesh island to refugee camps: UN chief
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
World
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal

Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal

Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal
  • Insurgent group calls for the Americans to stick to the agreement ironed out in Qatar last year
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday urged the US to honor a landmark withdrawal deal under which all foreign troops would exit Afghanistan in the coming months, even as violence continues to rage in the war-ravaged nation.
In an 11-point statement, the insurgent group called for the Americans to stick to the agreement ironed out in Qatar last year that paved the way for ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.
“We urge the American side to remain committed to the full implementation of this accord,” wrote the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in an open letter addressed to the American public.
“It is the responsibility and in the interest of all to bring an end to this war, and the implementation of the Doha agreement is the most effective way of ending it.”
The statement comes a day ahead of a major NATO summit where the alliance is set to hold its highest-level talks since US President Joe Biden took office vowing to work more closely with allies after four years of tensions under Donald Trump.
The war in Afghanistan and withdrawal plans are expected to be among the most pressing issues discussed during the summit.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said the alliance would not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan “before the time is right.”
Biden’s administration is reviewing the deal, while the Pentagon has accused the Taliban of not fulfilling promises that include reducing attacks and cutting ties to insurgent groups such as Al-Qaeda.
A study mandated by the US Congress has called for a delay in the pullout, warning it would effectively hand the Taliban a victory.
With the withdrawal deadline nearing, the Taliban have launched a string of offensives threatening at least two strategic provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan in recent months.
The US and the Afghan government have also blamed the insurgents for a wave of deadly assassinations targeting journalists, politicians, judges and activists.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan US

Related

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
World
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK

‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
  • Scientists: Surge in new testing crucial to prevent spread
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, with scientists warning that a surge in new testing is crucial to prevent its spread.

The B1525 variant contains an alarming set of new mutations, experts have said. It is the subject of a study by University of Edinburgh researchers, who warn that it has been found in 10 countries — including Denmark, the US and Australia — while there are 32 known cases in the UK.

The earliest forms of the variant, first detected in December, have been traced to the UK and Nigeria.

The University of Edinburgh team says B1525 shares many similarities with the B117 Kent variant but contains concerning new mutations, including the E484K spike protein that helps the virus enter cells.

The E484K mutation is also contained in the variants that emerged from South Africa and Brazil, and is believed to cause the virus to evade neutralizing antibodies.

Dr. Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, warned that the E484K mutation is known to protect coronavirus variants from being neutralized by some vaccines.

“We don’t yet know how well this new variant will spread, but if it’s successful it can be presumed that immunity from any vaccine or previous infection will be blunted,” he said.

“I think that until we know more about these variants, any variants that carry E484K should be subject to surge testing as it seems to confer resistance to immunity, however that’s generated.”

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, also said surge testing is necessary, but warned that B1525 has other properties that “likely help it escape from our antibodies.”

Prof. Jonathan Stoye of the Francis Crick Institute said despite the spread of the new variant, surge testing poses several problems, including people at high risk of contracting coronavirus failing to come forward because they cannot afford the financial hit resulting from a positive test.

However, the similarities between coronavirus variants mean that modifications to existing vaccines could offer much-needed protection.

Stoye said: “This E484K change seems to be the key change at the moment to allow escape, so that’s the one you put into a tweaked vaccine.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine
World
Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine
New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states
World
New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
  • France is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants
  • Last year Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: France has no immediate plans to adjust its military presence in Africa’s Sahel region, and any changes will depend on other countries contributing troops, President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Tuesday after a summit on the region.
Speaking after virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries, Macron added there was an increased willingness from other European countries to take part in the Takuba military force in Sahel.
“Significant changes will undoubtedly be made to our military system in the Sahel in due course, but they will not take place immediately,” Macron said.
France, the region’s former colonial power, is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants. Its counter-insurgency operation in the Sahel has cost billions and seen 55 French soldiers killed, yet violence is persisting with signs it is spreading to coastal West Africa.
Last year, Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
  • Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea under way
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.
“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing. She did not specify the other countries.
Harris added that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.
Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains was under way, she said.
“We don’t know if this is down to Ebola persisting in the human population or if it’s simply moving again from the animal population but the genetic sequencing that’s ongoing will help with that information,” she said.

Topics: WHO Ebola

Related

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle the coronavirus
World
Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle the coronavirus
Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak
World
Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Former leader already been charged with importing walkie talkies
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters
Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s National Disaster Law.

Latest updates

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal
Taliban call on US to honor withdrawal deal
‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
‘Worrying’ new coronavirus variant detected in UK
Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call
Jamie Osborne sets sight on Saudi Cup success after last year’s close call
Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel
Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.