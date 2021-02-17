Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia lasting until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Tuesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with cold showers and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran and Jawf.
It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flooding. There is a chance of snow in the mountainous regions in Tabuk, the northern outskirts of Jawf and the Northern Borders Province.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on citizens to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
