Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow

Saudi civil defense warned of chance of snowfall in the mountainous regions in Tabuk (pictured), the northern outskirts of Jawf and the Northern Borders Province. (File/SPA)
Saudi civil defense warned of chance of snowfall in the mountainous regions in Tabuk (pictured), the northern outskirts of Jawf and the Northern Borders Province. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
  • Some areas should expect heavy rain that may lead to torrential flooding
RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia lasting until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Tuesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with cold showers and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran and Jawf.
It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flooding. There is a chance of snow in the mountainous regions in Tabuk, the northern outskirts of Jawf and the Northern Borders Province.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on citizens to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Saudi Culture Ministry organizes special programs for Saudi Cup

Saudi Culture Ministry organizes special programs for Saudi Cup
  • Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry organized the activities
RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry will participate in the second Saudi Cup tournament, an international horse race held in Riyadh, through a wide variety of cultural programs.
The tournament will be held at the King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Field in Janadriyah in partnership with the Horse Racing Club on Feb. 19 and 20.
It is considered one of the most expensive horse races in the world with prizes amounting to more than $30 million.
Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry such as heritage, music, literature publishing and translation and culinary arts commissions etc. have organized the activities.
Activities related to the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative will also be held.
The ministry has composed theme music for the racing club and publications containing pictures of horses and details about them.
Saudi musician Mamdouh Saif led a global creative team to come up with the musical masterpiece.
The ministry has also designed a special Sadu scarf in the colors of the Saudi Cup for the winning horses.
An exhibition has also been organized in the King Abdul Aziz Square. It will showcase paintings of horses depicting their importance in the ancient history of the region.
Special food outlets have been planned to give the guests a taste of the Saudi cuisine and Arab hospitality.
A special documentary will also be screened highlighting the heritage and tourism sites in the Arabian Peninsula. It will show handicrafts of different parts of the Kingdom and highlight other aspects of the Arab culture.

Saudi desert gateway fast becoming the next tourist hotspot

Saudi desert gateway fast becoming the next tourist hotspot
  • Between November and March, the area offers the promise of adventure for hikers, nature lovers
JEDDAH: The city of Najran on the edge of the Empty Quarter — one of the world’s largest sand deserts — is fast becoming Saudi Arabia’s most promising tourist destination, as visitors come in search of historical sights and tales of generations past.

Between November and March when seasonal winds ease, the desert offers the promise of adventure for hikers and nature lovers, while others prefer the relative comfort of road trips.

The vast sea of sand extends from the Al-Arid mountain range and nature reserve to Yadamah Province’s high Uruq Al-Mundafin.

Home to unique desert vegetation, the reserve is considered a sanctuary for a number of threatened desert species, such as the Arabian oryx, the Arabian red fox, the ostrich, the goitered gazelle and Arabian bustard.

Tourist guide Mohammed Al-Mustanir told Arab News that the Bedouin, with their rich social traditions and desert survival skills, are a major attraction for visitors.

“Raising camels is still their trademark, and they take care of their herds across the sandy regions from Uruq Bani Zabadah to Hamra Nathil,” he said.

According to Al-Mustanir, tourist groups visiting Najran in the past two years made the Empty Quarter and the archaeological sites of Hima wells a top priority.

“What distinguishes the Empty Quarter from other deserts is the difference of the sand dunes in terms of color, form and height,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The vast sea of sand extends from the Al-Arid mountain range and nature reserve to Yadamah Province’s high Uruq Al-Mundafin.

• Home to unique desert vegetation, the reserve is considered a sanctuary for a number of threatened desert species, such as the Arabian oryx, the Arabian red fox, the ostrich, the goitered gazelle and Arabian bustard.

• Another popular spot is the Sharurah’s Hamra Nathil, 400 km from Najran.

• Proof of its rich history can be seen through old wells found in the dunes of Al-Minkhali and Umm Al-Wahat, along with the wells of Khatma over 100 km away from Khibash Province.

Al-Mustanir’s tour kicks off 15 km from the airport at the nearest point to the Empty Quarter in Urq Bani Zabadah, where the golden dunes can rise as high as 80 meters.

Another popular spot is the Sharurah’s Hamra Nathil, 400 km from Najran. “It’s an important grazing land in the desert and is often frequented by camel owners because of its abundant grass and old wells,” he said.

Reem Al-Abdali, a project coordinator in Jeddah who visited Najran four years ago, said: “My older sister and I wanted to see the sights around the country. Najran has stayed with me the most due to the historical and archaeological sites, inscriptions on the mountains, the ancient castle and the beautiful waterfall park.” 

Al-Abdali has no doubt that Najran will flourish as a tourist destination, as people will want to explore the desert and see more of the Saudi people’s rich heritage.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t venture into the Empty Quarter, but maybe in the future,” she said. “I believe the investment in tourism will definitely attract more people not just from foreign countries but locals as well.”

Contrary to popular belief, the desert is not totally isolated. Since ancient times the region has been home to nomadic Bedouins, while also offering a route for commercial caravans journeying from Yemen.

Proof of its rich history can be seen through old wells found in the dunes of Al-Minkhali and Umm Al-Wahat, along with the wells of Khatma over 100 km away from Khibash Province.

These wells bear witness to the numerous caravans traveling from south to north. The remains of dried lakes also highlight the region’s earlier biodiversity.

Precautions urged to see end of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged to see end of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths
JEDDAH: A Saudi health official has predicted that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will end, and see normality return, in one to two years, on condition that basic health precautions — wearing masks,
social distancing, and limited gatherings — are maintained.
“If all health rules are followed, it will probably take us two years maximum to get back to normal, unless mutations occur in the virus and undesirably changes its manner,” said Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister of health for preventive health. “This is how I personally see it.”
However, he stressed that many previous predictions about COVID-19 had been proved untrustworthy, due to the nature of the virus and insufficiency in scientific research.
Speaking to the “Fee Assoura” program on the Rotana Khalijia TV channel, Assiri said: “Everything about this virus was not expected at all. The nature of the virus, the way it spreads and how the human immune system can resist it, were all vague.”
However, he remained optimistic about how it might develop in future.
“When it becomes invasive but less aggressive, it becomes like any other coronavirus of the viral family, such as the one that causes flu. When this happens, the virus will not affect travel, transport or the state of global health. This will reduce the pressure on hospitals and medical centers,” Assiri said.

FASTFACTS

• The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 322 new cases, meaning that 373,368 people have now contracted the disease.

• Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths.

• 371 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 364,297.

He pointed out that people should comply with the instructions of the health authorities, especially wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings. “As for the need for other health restrictions and measures, this relies on how active the virus will become.”
A recent Bloomberg article estimated a potential end date to the pandemic in around seven years. Assiri, though, said that this calculation was based on the world’s current capabilities to produce enough vaccines.
“I believe vaccine production will double in the next few months,” he said.
As for students’ physical attendance in classrooms, Assiri said that the situation was not yet clear.
“The issue still needs a continuous risk assessment. With the data we have, we can’t tell if we have achieved herd immunity until 70 percent of the people over 18 years of age are vaccinated,” he added. “It is unclear now. We are under pressure to give vaccines to more people — 28 million people before the start of the next academic year.”
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 322 new cases, meaning that 373,368 people have now contracted the disease. Of these, 2,630 remain active, and 480 are in critical condition.
Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths, with the Kingdom’s death toll now at 6,441.
According to the ministry, 151 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 55 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Makkah, and 13 in Madinah.
In addition, 371 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 364,297.

Saudi woman starts local farm with 100,000 banana trees

Saudi woman starts local farm with 100,000 banana trees
  • Banana cultivation has an excellent economic return, as the tropical fruits are produced on a daily basis over the course of six months, with profits of up to SR12 million ($3.2 million) annually
MAKKAH: Saudi businesswoman Zulekha Al-Kaabi has started a banana farm in Damad, in Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia, with more than 100,000 banana trees that offer an annual production of 20 tons.

“These projects guarantee local sufficiency, in addition to creating economic balance,” Al-Kaabi told Arab News, adding that the projects are similar to banana plantations in Ecuador but are cultivated by Saudi hands.

Her project was launched a year ago, and the part of it that is cultivated now occupies about 500,000 square meters. “The project focuses on the cultivation of bananas and papayas. The bananas are the usual yellow ones, but we also grow red bananas.”

She pointed out that red bananas will be produced in about two months, and preparations are being made to cultivate blue bananas later.

“Bananas are harvested when they are green. After the filling stage, they are placed in cooling refrigerators for 24 hours before they are sprayed with ethylene gas for another 24 hours,” she explained. “The gas aids the ripening process. The bananas are then cooled until they turn yellow.”

She pointed out that previously, there used to be large pits in which banana leaves were placed. Bananas would then be placed in the leaves and covered until the next day to provide appropriate temperatures and gas for ripening. “However, this method is not necessary now in light of industrial progress,” she said.

Banana cultivation has an excellent economic return, Al-Kaabi explained, as the tropical fruits are produced on a daily basis over the course of six months, with profits of up to SR 12 million ($3.2 million) annually.

Al-Kaabi said that her travels around the world and experiences in aquaculture refined her economic thinking.

After successfully growing strawberries on a farm in Makkah, she determined that bananas would be the best product to cultivate now, adding that the climate of Jazan is similar to that of Kenya and Uganda.

One of the businesswoman’s biggest challenges in initiating her project was the lack of organization on farms, in addition to the limited opportunities for Saudis — from farming to sales outlets — due to the presence of foreign workers.

She has leased a large area in Jazan over a period of 20 years, where every tree and tool on the farms will be granted to the farm owners at the end of the period, along with packaging factories, production lines and machines.

Al-Kaabi’s goal is not only financial revenue. She also seeks to serve all farmers in Jazan “as they sell their products below the average rate and cannot offset their losses, while those same products are sold for huge sums.”

She currently has her name and logo printed on boxes.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Kuwait emir

The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
  • The letter dealt with ways to support and enhance relations in various fields
  • Kuwait's foreign minister arrived in Riyadh on an official visit
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a letter from Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The letter also dealt with “ways to support and enhance relations in various fields and at all levels.”
The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation and expanding its horizons in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the region and issues of common interest.

