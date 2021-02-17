Iran: Ready for talks with UN nuclear watchdog chief

You are here

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government has stressed repeatedly that it has no desire to see an end to inspections.
  • Iran has notified UN nuclear watchdog that it will suspend ‘voluntary transparency measures’
  • But Rouhani’s government has stressed repeatedly that it has no desire to see an end to inspections
TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran is ready to hold talks with the UN nuclear watchdog chief, ahead of a next week deadline set by lawmakers for the suspension of some inspections.
Rouhani stressed that Iran would not cease working with the International Atomic Energy Agency or expel its inspectors after the new measure takes effect next Tuesday.
Iran has notified the watchdog that it will suspend “voluntary transparency measures,” notably inspection visits to non-nuclear sites, including military sites suspected of nuclear-related activity, if the United States has not lifted the sweeping sanctions then president Donald Trump reimposed in 2018.
The provision has stoked international concern about a possible expulsion of UN inspectors, in what would be a huge blow to confidence in the nuclear deal Iran struck with major powers in 2015.
But Rouhani’s government has stressed repeatedly that it has no desire to see an end to inspections of its nuclear facilities and is ready to return to full compliance with the nuclear accord just as soon as Washington does so too.
“Foreign propaganda has started, saying that you are expelling IAEA inspectors. Why are you lying?” Rouhani said in televised remarks to his cabinet.
“Not only we will not expel (anyone), but even the IAEA’s director has now requested to come to Tehran, and he can.
“If he wants to negotiate, he can negotiate,” Rouhani said, emphasizing that the new measure approved by parliament “is not about our nuclear activity being left uninspected.”
IAEA director Rafael Grossi suggested to member states on Friday that he visit Iran to try to find a “solution.”
The new US administration of President Joe Biden has expressed readiness to return to the 2015 deal abandoned by Trump, but has called on Iran to return to full compliance first.
Tehran says it is ready to return to its commitments on condition that Washington does so first by lifting sweeping unilateral sanctions that have dealt a heavy blow to the Iranian economy.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed Wednesday that that meant action and not just words from the Biden administration.
“The Islamic republic will not be satisfied this time with words and promises,” he said in a televised speech.
“This time, only action, action. If we see action from the opposite side, we will act too.”
Rouhani has said that if sanctions are lifted, Iran will need only “a few hours” to verify the move and “then we will return to our commitments.”

Iran

Massive numbers of Palestinian voters sign up for polls

Updated 17 February 2021
AFP

  • Fatah and Hamas met in Cairo this month and agreed on the modalities of the elections
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: More than 93 percent of Palestinian eligible voters have registered for May legislative and July presidential elections, the first in 15 years, the electoral commission in Ramallah said Wednesday.
The high rate reflects “awareness of citizenship rights and people’s thirst for the ballot box,” Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter.
More than 2.8 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, and two million people live in the Gaza Strip, an enclave ruled by the Islamist group Hamas.
Of these, more than 2.6 million, or 93.3 percent of Palestinian eligible voters, had registered by the deadline late Tuesday, said commission spokesman Farid Taamallah.
“We are proud of this result,” he said, adding that the registration rate for the last legislative elections in 2006 was 80 percent.
The last Palestinian presidential election in 2005 led to the victory of the secular Fatah party’s Mahmoud Abbas.
The legislative elections the following year were won in Gaza by his Hamas rivals, a prelude to bloody clashes between the two camps.
Abbas signed a decree in mid-January this year to hold legislative elections on May 22 and presidential elections on July 31.
Fatah and Hamas met in Cairo this month and agreed on the modalities of the elections, including setting up an electoral tribunal and vowing to respect the ballot results.

Palestine

Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

  • ‘Authorities can verify its validity by scanning a QR code linking to the national vaccine register’
Bahrain has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport, one of the first countries to do so, the Gulf state’s media office said on Wednesday.
Governments and developers around the world are exploring how certificates and passports could help to reopen economies by identifying those protected against COVID-19.
Bahrain’s ‘BeAware’ app displays a green shield alongside an official certificate detailing the person’s name, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine was received.
Users must have received two doses of a vaccine, separated by 21 days, and then wait for two weeks for antibodies to develop, the statement said.
“Authorities can verify its validity by scanning a QR code linking to the national vaccine register,” it said.
Denmark has said it would launch an initial version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.
Sweden also plans to launch a vaccine passport by summer, assuming there is an international standard in place for the document by then, the government said two weeks ago.
Bahrain, a small island state with a population of around 1.5 million, offers citizens and residents free of charge the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Bahrain Coronavirus

Gaza's first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives, officials say

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

  • Gaza, which has a population of two million, has reported more than 53,000 cases of the coronavirus and 538 deaths
JERUSALEM: Gaza’s first coronavirus vaccines arrived in the territory via Israeli border crossing, Gaza border official said on Wednesday.
Gaza, which has a population of two million, has reported more than 53,000 cases of the coronavirus and 538 deaths. Palestinian officials said the shipment would include enough doses to inoculate 1,000 people.
Shipment, via Israel, of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank to Hamas Islamist-run Gaza had drawn criticism from right-wing Israeli politicians. Palestinian officials, blaming Israel, said a transfer planned for Monday had been canceled.
COGAT, an Israeli liaison office with the Palestinians, and Palestinian health ministry officials said on Wednesday the vaccine was on its way to the Gaza border and would enter the territory later in the day.

Gaza Palestine Israel Coronavirus

Iran's Khamenei says Tehran wants "action not words" from parties to 2015 deal

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran wants to see “action not words” from parties to the country’s 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as US President Joe Biden’s administration hopes to revive the accord.
“We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side and we will also act,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Iran iran nucelar deal

Oman's coronavirus-related ICU patients double in 2 weeks

Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

  • Oman has also modified some of its quarantine rules
DUBAI: The number of patients in intensive care units, with cases related to the highly transmissible coronavirus disease, doubled during the past two weeks, daily Times of Oman reported.
“We had 20 patients in ICU and today it touched 41 cases. This is a significant and disturbing increase,” Minister of Health Ahmed Al-Saeedi said, adding that the spread of the coronavirus was alarming
“The closure of North Sharqiyah Governorate was due to a 100 percent increase in intensive care cases in Ibra Hospital,” the minister said.
As for the vaccination drive in the Sultanate, Al-Saeedi said the delay in second dose of Pfizer was out of their hands.
“Whoever took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will have the second dose available. The delay was outside the control of the Sultanate and this delay was at the global level,” he added.
Meanwhile, Oman has modified some of its quarantine rules, such that children under the age of 15 years and individuals above the age of 60 years do not have to present confirmed hotel reservation for isolation before entering the country.
Other groups included in this exemption are diplomatic missions and airline crew, the report added.
Oman has confirmed 137,929 total cases, with 129,543 recovered patients and 1,544 deaths as on Tuesday.

Oman Coronavirus

