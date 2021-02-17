British queen’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

You are here

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. (AP)
Updated 17 February 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It called the admission “a precautionary measure” taken on the advice of Philip’s doctor. The palace said Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.
During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.
Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.
In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.
Philip was last hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward VII Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.
He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.
On Saturday, the US Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.
A Feb. 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters Wednesday from the Taylors’ lawyers said “we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens.”

Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 public figures — including politicians, journalists and academics — have signed an open letter to the BBC criticizing a “disappointing and strikingly hostile” interview with the first female secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).
Zara Mohammed, 29, was repeatedly asked how many female imams there were in Britain by Emma Barnett, presenter of the BBC Radio 4 program “Woman’s Hour,” during an interview on Feb. 4.
The letter called on the BBC to commit to programs ensuring diverse production and editorial teams, and to issue a statement recommitting to engaging with Muslim women and those from historically marginalized communities in good faith.
It said “the interview appeared intent on re-enforcing damaging and prejudicial tropes about Islam and Muslim women,” and the tone of the interview “must be seriously assessed.”
Mohammed, a Glaswegian consultant, became the first woman to lead the MCB, as well as its youngest.
“Despite Mohammed’s repeated claims that religious adjudication was not within the parameters of her role leading a civil society organization, Barnett asked the question about female imams four times, each time interrupting Mohammed’s answer,” the letter stated.
“The framing of the interview and clipping up of the ‘female imam’ segment for social media mirrored the style and tone of an accountability interview with a politician, rather than authentically recognizing and engaging in what this represented for British Muslim women.”
The BBC allegedly removed the original tweet with a clip of Mohammed’s interview after receiving complaints.

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested again, on suspicion of assisting one of 12 fugitives China captured at sea last year, his Apple Daily tabloid and Oriental Daily said on Wednesday, without citing a source.
Lai, detained while awaiting a bail hearing on Thursday, has been charged with colluding with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.
The fugitives could face potential charges in Hong Kong over mass anti-government protests in 2019, with Andy Li, whom the papers identified as the person Lai was suspected of helping, being investigated for suspected national security crimes.
Neither newspaper gave further details. It was unclear if the national security legislation extends to the assistance Lai is suspected to have given Li.
Police did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
The Chinese coast guard captured the 12 fugitives in August as they tried to flee Hong Kong in a boat believed to be bound for Taiwan. All were held virtually incommunicado in a mainland China prison until a trial late in December.
Ten were jailed for terms ranging from seven months to three years for illegally crossing the border or organizing the crossing, while two minors were sent back to Hong Kong.
Lai was already the most high-profile person to be charged under the new security law, for statements made on July 30 and Aug. 18, in which prosecutors say he requested foreign interference in Hong Kong’s affairs.
He was arrested in an August raid by about 200 police officers on the newsroom of his Apple Daily, known for its feisty and critical coverage of China and Hong Kong.
Beijing imposed the new law on the former British colony last June, after months of pro-democracy protests, to target anything China that considers subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.
Punishment under the law can range up to life in prison.
Critics say it is aimed at crushing dissent and erodes freedoms in the semi-autonomous financial hub. Supporters say it restores stability after months of unrest.

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Opponents of Myanmar’s military coup, including celebrities, veteran activists and students, rejected on Wednesday an army assertion that there was public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and said their campaign would not burn out.
Protesters are deeply skeptical of the junta’s assurances, given at a news conference on Tuesday, that there would be a fair election and it would hand over power, even as police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
The Nobel Peace laureate, detained since the Feb. 1 coup, now faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie talkie radios. At a hearing by video conference on Tuesday, her next hearing was set for March 1.
“We’re showing here that we’re not in that 40 million they announced,” Sithu Maung, an elected member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) told a cheering crowd at the Sule Pagoda, a central protest site in the main city of Yangon.
Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council, told the Tuesday news conference that 40 million of the 53 million population supported the military’s action, which he said was in line with the constitution. The army alleges there was fraud in a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s party that had been expected to pave the way for democratic reform.
A protester who gave her name as Khin was scornful of that.
“What they said was totally untrue ... They said there was vote fraud but look at the people here,” said Khin.
The coup that cut short the Southeast Asian country’s unsteady transition toward democracy has prompted daily demonstrations since Feb. 6, some drawing hundreds of thousands of people.
The takeover has also drawn strong Western criticism, with renewed anger from Washington and London over the additional charge for Suu Kyi. Although China has taken a softer line, its ambassador in Myanmar on Tuesday dismissed accusations it supported the coup.
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the possibility of violence against the protesters and made an urgent call on any country with influence over the generals, and businesses, to press them to avoid it.
In Yangon and elsewhere, motorists responded to a “broken-down car campaign” spreading on social media, stopping their supposedly stalled cars, with bonnets raised, on streets and bridges to block them to police and military trucks.
“We want the truth ... and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint,” said Ko Ye, 26, whose taxi was part of the break-down protest at the Sule Pagoda.
The president was also detained on the day of the coup.
Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners group said more than 450 arrests had been made since the coup, many of them in night-time raids. Those arrested include much of the NLD’s senior leadership.
The suspension of the Internet at night has added to a sense of fear.
Zaw Min Tun told the news conference, the junta’s first since the coup, the military was giving a guarantee that at an election would be held and power handed to the winner. He gave no time frame, but said the army would not be in power for long.
The last stretch of army rule lasted nearly half a century before democratic reforms began in 2011.
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for her efforts to end military rule.
The United States was “disturbed” by reports of the additional criminal charge against Suu Kyi, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Washington imposed new sanctions last week on the Myanmar military. No additional measures were announced on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also decried the new criminal charge, saying it was “fabricated” by the military.
The unrest has revived memories of bloody suppression of protests under previous juntas.
Police have opened fire several times, mostly with rubber bullets, to disperse protesters. A protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw last week is not expected to survive.
A policeman died of injuries sustained during a protest in the city of Mandalay on Monday, the military said.
As well as the demonstrations in towns across the ethnically diverse country, a civil disobedience movement has brought strikes that are crippling many functions of government.
Activist Min Ko Naing, a veteran of 1988 protests that the military crushed, said the disobedience campaign was key this time.
“They think if the leader is arrested, nothing can be done, but that’s not working anymore,” he said in a taped message to the crowd.
Actor Pyay Ti Oo said opposition could not be doused.
“They say we’re like a brush fire and will stop after a while, but will we? No. Won’t stop until we succeed,” he told the crowd.

Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has lost a bid to unseat the Southeast Asian country’s vice president after the Supreme Court threw out his petition contesting the results of the May 2016 elections.
The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as “Bongbong,” alleged he was unfairly robbed of victory after losing the vice-presidential election to lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes, claims Robredo denied.
In a statement, the court said its 15 judges had unanimously dismissed the petition, but did not specify the reasons.
Robredo welcomed the decision and told a news conference it “will allow us to focus on the more important work of serving our people.”
Vic Rodriguez, a spokesman for Marcos, said he could not make a statement until they had seen the ruling.
Unlike many countries, elections for the Philippine president and vice president are held separately and the two can be political rivals.
The court’s decision comes as political maneuvering builds ahead of elections next year to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, with Robredo expected to be a presidential candidate.
Duterte said on Monday that Robredo was not qualified to run for president after she likened to extortion his decision to demand payment from the United States in exchange for keeping a two-decade-old troop-deployment agreement.
Marcos has been trying to rebuild his family’s tainted image and Duterte had previously stated he wanted him to be his vice president, though it is unclear if he will run next year.
Duterte has not named a preferred successor and his widely popular daughter, Sara, recently told Reuters she would not seek the presidency.
Sara, 42, who succeeded him as mayor of Davao City, came top in a recent opinion poll that asked the public to choose a preferred candidate from a list of possible contenders for the 2022 elections.

