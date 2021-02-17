Russia mediating Israeli-Syrian prisoner swap - Syrian state media

You are here

SANA said that the two Syrians held by Israel were from the Golan Heights, part of which was captured by Israeli forces in the 1967 Middle East war. (File: Reuters)
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Russia is mediating a deal for the release of an Israeli girl who accidentally crossed into Syria, in exchange for two Syrians held by Israel, Syrian state media said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had no immediate comment on the report by SANA news agency, which did not identify its sources. The Israel Prisons Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The report came a day after Israel's cabinet met in special session to discuss what officials said was a humanitarian issue in which Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was involved.
SANA said that the two Syrians held by Israel were from the Golan Heights, part of which was captured by Israeli forces in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Israeli girl crossed into Syria by accident and was arrested by Syrian authorities in the area of Quneitra, in the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan, SANA said.
After SANA published its report, Israel's Kan public radio said Russian mediation was still underway and a plane was carrying Israel's national security adviser back from talks in Moscow. Kan did not provide details about the issues under negotiation, apart from citing the SANA report.
Over the past two years, Russia has helped secure the release of four Syrians held by Israel in exchange for the return of the body an Israeli soldier declared missing after a 1982 tank battle with Syrian forces in Lebanon.

Topics: Russia Syria

Kuwait's emir postpones parliament meetings for a month

Kuwait's emir postpones parliament meetings for a month
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's emir postpones parliament meetings for a month

Kuwait's emir postpones parliament meetings for a month
  • The decree will implemented as of Feb. 18
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s emir issued a decree on Wednesday to postpone parliament meetings for a month starting from Thursday, state-run KUNA reported.
Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah issued the decree based on Article 106 of the constitution, KUNA said without providing further details.
On Jan. 24 the emir reappointed Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to nominate a new cabinet and the premier had been holding consultations with MPs ahead of doing so.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah Kuwait national assembly

Philia Forum a ‘bridge’ between Europe, Mideast: Greek official

Philia Forum a ‘bridge’ between Europe, Mideast: Greek official
Updated 17 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

Philia Forum a ‘bridge’ between Europe, Mideast: Greek official

Philia Forum a ‘bridge’ between Europe, Mideast: Greek official
  • Relations with Saudi Arabia ‘have evolved substantially during the last few years’
Updated 17 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

ATHENS: The Philia Forum is not an alliance against a common threat, but rather a “partnership” that could act as a “bridge” between Europe and the Middle East, Alexandros Papaioannou, spokesman for the Greek Foreign Ministry, told Arab News.

At the forum, which was held last week in Athens, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hosted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Cyprus, the UAE and Bahrain. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian participated by videoconference.

The seven countries issued a joint communique about their common objective to ensure regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Papaioannou said his country remains a committed member of NATO and the EU, but “this doesn’t exclude Greece building partnerships in its immediate neighborhood. In the 1990s it was southeastern Europe and the Balkans, and during the last few years it’s the eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf.”

He dismissed the motion that the Philia Forum would increase regional tensions, saying: “We want to build peace, stability and prosperity, and to have a positive agenda. We want to instill some stability based on some rules, following the UN Charter, avoiding the use of force or the threat of use of force, respecting international law. We aren’t trying to create an alliance or a coalition. We want a positive agenda.”

Turkey on the horizon

Turkey was never mentioned at the forum. However, “if Turkey sees the forum as something against her, this is her interpretation and certainly not ours,” Papaioannou said. “The forum is open to everybody in the region, provided they adhere to some basic principles.”

Turkey is following an assertive policy in the eastern Mediterranean, mainly against Greece and Cyprus.

Athens and Ankara came close to a military incident last summer. Germany and the US intervened to prevent it.

Papaioannou said Greece wants “to engage in constructive dialogue with Turkey on the basis of international law to address the pending issue, which is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ (exclusive economic zone).”

This, he added, is not directly related to the Greek government’s aim to enhance and modernize its armed forces, although “Turkish activity in the region has an impact in reaching out to other countries” such as Israel, Egypt and the UAE.

Respect for sovereignty

On the sidelines of the Philia Forum, the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt met in the context of their regular trilateral meetings.

They issued a joint statement emphasizing that when it comes to disputes regarding the delimitation of the EEZ and continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean, all countries should respect some specific rules, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as a basis of any agreement.

Papaioannou said the statement sends “an indirect message to Turkey that solutions which are incompatible with this are threatening stability.”

He cited the “so-called memorandum of understanding signed between Libya and Turkey in November 2019, which completely disregarded international norms.”

He added: “We reiterated our support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” Regarding the conflicts in Libya and Syria, “which are civil wars, we underlined the need to ensure the unity and territorial integrity of both countries and, secondly, the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the ground.”

New era in Greek-Saudi ties

The presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Philia Forum, and the meetings he had with Dendias and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have put bilateral relations on a new track, said Papaioannou.

Prince Faisal’s presence “was in itself a very symbolic gesture,” the spokesman added. “Bilateral relations have evolved substantially during the last few years. We’re now trying to take advantage of untapped potential in developing our relations and exchanging views on issues of common concern in a region changing rapidly.”

Papaioannou said: “Defense is an area that presents many opportunities for deepening dialogue between Athens and Riyadh. We also have other areas of potential cooperation such as trade, tourism and even religious tourism.” He added that Dendias is “very much looking forward to visiting Riyadh.”

Topics: Philia Forum Alexandros Papaioannou Nikos Dendias

Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees

Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees
Updated 17 February 2021
Raed Omari

Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees

Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees
  • Dozens of elderly Syrians receive their vaccinations at Zaatari camp in Jordan
  • Jordan is first country to include refugees in its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
Updated 17 February 2021
Raed Omari

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan: For Um Ali, a 73-year-old Syrian woman living in a refugee camp in Jordan, being vaccinated against COVID-19 was a moment of overwhelming emotion.

“I really feel more secure now from the corona that has added a lot to our burdens,” the mother-of-five said, her eyes filling with tears. “For an old woman of my age, receiving the vaccine was such a great blessing. Thank you Jordan.”

Um Ali was vaccinated against the disease on Monday at the sprawling Zaatari refugee camp, which is on Jordan’s border with Syria. Her jab was part of an inoculation drive that got underway this week at the camp, which is home to 80,000 displaced Syrians.

As the world’s wealthy countries race ahead with vaccinating their populations, Jordan has begun delivering the jab to some of the most vulnerable, those driven from their homes by the turmoil that has shaken parts of the Middle East in the last 10 years.

Doctors and nurses help refugees prepare to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Zaatari camp. (Raed Omari) 

“Jordan is the first country in the world to include refugees in its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive,” Mohammad Hawari, spokesman in Jordan for the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR), told Arab News. “The vaccination centre in Zaatari is also the first in the world at a UN-administered refugee camp.”

Jordan started vaccinating its population on Jan. 13 and, within three days, Raia Al-Kabasi, an Iraqi living in Jordan’s second largest city of Irbid, became the first refugee in the kingdom to receive the jab.

In a country which has, throughout its history, become home to huge refugee populations, it was a moment of great significance.

“We just want life to be back to normal,” Al-Kabasi said. “The vaccine is the right way of doing this.”

Ibrahim, 72, a Syrian refugee living in Zaatari camp receives her COVID-19 vaccine. (Raed Omari)

Hawari said that a total of 52 Syrian refugees were vaccinated on Monday and another 44 on Tuesday. He said the drive was going smoothly.

The camp, one of the world’s largest, has recorded around 2,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Hawari added that 2,000 Syrian refugees had signed up with the government to receive the jab. Of these, 1,200 qualified under the kingdom’s priority system for the elderly, health workers, and those with chronic health conditions.

The vaccines were administered by Jordanian health authorities and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, with the UN providing logistical and administrative support.

A UNHCR worker talks with two elderly Syrian men at the camp. (Raed Omari)

Despite spending another cold winter in the camp, refugees spoke of their relief and gratitude for being able to receive the jab.

Ibrahim Elhamad, 69, arrived in Jordan in 2012 as the conflict in Syria was unfolding.

“I feel really privileged to receive the vaccine in a refugee camp when other people in advanced countries are unable to,” he told Arab News.

Jordanian officials have said that everyone living on Jordanian soil, including refugees and asylum seekers, are entitled to receive the vaccine for free. It plans to immunize 20 percent of its 10 million population by the end of the year.

Yahya, 65, a Syrian refugee living in Zaatari Camp has his temperature taken before receiving his COVID-19 vaccine. (Raed Omari)

Hawari said that Syrian refugees in urban centers in Amman, Zarqa, Irbid and Ramtha would also receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“In fact, the vaccines will be given to all refugees and asylum seekers of different nationalities living in Jordan.”

According to the UNHCR, around 10 percent of Jordan’s population are refugees.

Among them are 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and 2,500 refugees from 52 other nations. More than 80 percent of them live outside refugee camps, in cities and towns.

Omar, 65, a Syrian refugee living in Zaatari Refugee Camp receives his COVID-19 vaccine. (Raed Omari)

“In also vaccinating refugees, Jordan has again proved that humanity is at the heart of its policies and decisions, especially when it comes to refugees' lives and dignity,” Hawari said.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Jordan had set an example of how tackling the coronavirus “should be done if we are to keep everyone safe.”

Jordan has included refugees in its national response plan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominik Bartsch, the UNHCR’s representative to Jordan, recently said: “Reducing the spread of COVID-19 now necessitates that the most vulnerable people in our society and around the world can access vaccines, no matter where they come from.”

This year UNHCR Jordan is appealing for $370 million to help refugees, to cope with the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Zaatari refugee camp Jordan UNHCR COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Palestinian factions postpone discussion on govt’s political program

Palestinian factions postpone discussion on govt’s political program
Updated 17 February 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian factions postpone discussion on govt’s political program

Palestinian factions postpone discussion on govt’s political program
  • Several factions in the drafting committee had “reservations” about the political program of the coalition government not being defined precisely
  • Factions agreed to postpone talking about the government’s political program so it would not be a “hindrance” to the success of the Cairo dialogue
Updated 17 February 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian factions, who agreed in the recently concluded Cairo dialogue to form a national coalition government after the legislative elections in May, have postponed a discussion on their political program.

Palestinian sources, who participated in the two-day talks under Egypt’s auspices, said that several factions in the drafting committee had “reservations” about the political program of the coalition government not being defined precisely.

On Jan. 15, President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree calling for elections in three stages, starting in May.

A senior official in a left-wing organization said the factions agreed to postpone talking about the government’s political program so it would not be a “hindrance” to the success of the Cairo dialogue.

According to Jibril Rajoub, secretary of Fatah’s central committee and head of its delegation at the Cairo talks, the agreement between the factions stipulates that the legislative elections will be held with the formation of a national coalition government that will implement agreed mechanisms to end the internal division.

He said: “The desired government will work on the path of unity of all state institutions and agencies, whether security or civic, and draw up a unified national policy based on justice and equality in all Palestinian governorates (the West Bank and Gaza Strip).”

Hosam Badran, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, confirmed what Rajoub said.

“There is an agreement to form a national unity government in order to move forward toward strengthening the Palestinian home front,” Badran told Arab News

He added: “The Palestinian general position speaks of the necessity and importance of forming a government of national unity, regardless of the election result.”

Badran stressed that the Cairo dialogue did not discuss the ministerial portfolios of the government, but “there is no doubt that the size of each party is one of the criteria for forming a government. The idea is not a quota, but a joint action that includes everyone, including independent and honest national figures.

“We want a government that deals with the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza with the same rights and duties, on the basis of justice and equality, and works to unify the various Palestinian institutions.” 

He added: “There is a political disagreement between Hamas and Fatah over how to establish a Palestinian state. While Fatah believes that negotiation is the way, Hamas thinks that armed resistance is the best way forward.”

Regarding the political program of the upcoming government, Badran said: “It was not talked about because it was premature, but its determinants are clear. It was mentioned in the final statement of the Cairo dialogue, which talks about the National Accord Document.”

The National Accord Document was based on an agreement reached by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in 2006, which could not prevent the division in mid-2007.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) was one of the factions in the drafting committee in Cairo. Majda Al-Masry, a member of the DFLP delegation at the Cairo dialogue, said “We have reservations, but we did not want it to be an obstacle to an agreement.”

“We hoped the agreement to form a coalition government would include an emphasis on its adoption of the decisions of the Palestinian National Council in its 23rd session, especially those related to the relationship with the occupation,” Al-Masry told Arab News.

Among the decisions of the National Council during its session held in Ramallah in May 2018 was the task of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend recognition of Israel until it recognizes the State of Palestine based on the borders of 1967; revokes the decision to annex East Jerusalem, and halts settlements.

Al-Masry said: “We found that there is already an agreement between the two sides of the division (Fatah and Hamas) on many points, and we will not be an obstacle, and we have pushed the agreement forward, even if we preferred to form a transitional government that will prepare and supervise the elections.”

The Palestinian factions are scheduled to return to meet in Cairo next month to discuss the mechanisms of forming the National Council of the PLO and agree on the legal basis for the elections.

Fayez Abu Eita, deputy secretary of the Revolutionary Council of the Fatah movement, told Arab News that the agreement to form a national coalition government is based mainly on the principle of ending the division and moving forward toward a true national partnership.

“There are common grounds and commonalities, and it is important now to establish a new phase in which everyone leaves the path of division for the democratic way to succeed,” Abu Eita said. 

Topics: Palestinians Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hamas Fatah

Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 

Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 

Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 
  • The Trade Ministry filed a lawsuit demanding the dissolution of Anadolu Kultur, an Istanbul-based organization set up by Osman Kavala in 2002 for cross-cultural understanding
  • US President Joe Biden’s administration has urged Turkey to release Kavala without delay and to respect a 2019 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey is targeting a cultural organization founded by the jailed activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been behind bars for more than three years without a conviction.

The Trade Ministry filed a lawsuit demanding the dissolution of Anadolu Kultur, an Istanbul-based organization set up by Kavala in 2002 for cross-cultural understanding, claiming that it was originally registered as a commercial enterprise but was operating as a non-profit organization.

Anadolu Kultur is charged with violating Article 210 of the Turkish Commercial Code regarding corporations and ministry personnel may audit the relevant company accordingly.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has urged Turkey to release Kavala without delay and to respect a 2019 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

The ministry's action is seen as the “continuation of unlawfulness” against Kavala because it is the first of its kind in Turkey's history.  

“Our company has carried out all its operations legally and transparently since its establishment in 2002,” Anadolu Kultur said in an official statement. “No crime was detected by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit and the ministry’s investigations.”

Anadolu Kultur has undertaken projects in the arts, democracy, civil society and culture to strengthen Turkey’s minority groups and help marginalized segments of Turkish society, making the organization a target in pro-government circles.

Pro-government newspapers accuse Kavala of using his foundation to evade monitoring by authorities and channeling foreign donations from entities linked to billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Soros’ Open Society Foundation ceased its Turkish operations in late 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Kavala “a representative of Soros” – an accusation used to demonize members of civil society in Turkey.

Asena Gunal, general director of Anadolu Kultur, said the lawsuit had been ongoing since last year and explained why the organization had not previously publicized it.

“Following the latest attacks by pro-government newspapers that tried to demonize Anadolu Kultur, we wanted to inform the public about the process,” she told Arab News. “There are plenty of companies in Turkey that do not get profits from their business activities. They can even lose money, but they are not obliged to close down. We examined the whole history of business activities and closure requests in Turkey. This one is unprecedented. It is so sad that the law is being instrumentalized in such a way for a politically motivated agenda.”

The first trial was held on Dec. 3, 2020, without any media coverage. The next trial will be held on April 15, while the closure process can take years if the government does not appoint a trustee immediately or decide on the company’s closure quickly.

Kavala, who is a respected figure in Turkish and European civil society circles, was arrested at Istanbul’s Atatürk airport on Oct. 19, 2017, after returning from a meeting with the Goethe Institut in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

Earlier this month a Turkish court rejected his request for release on espionage charges.

Topics: Turkey Osman Kavala Anadolu Kultur

