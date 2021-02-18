You are here

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law. (AFP)
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
  • British government has forecast the new visa could attract more than 300,000 Hongkongers
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to live, work and study in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme which opens up a path to British citizenship for people fleeing China’s crackdown in the former colony, The Times newspaper reported.
London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law that democracy activists say will end the freedoms promised to the territory in 1997.
Under the rules, Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport will be allowed to live in the United Kingdom for five years and then apply for “settled status” and citizenship.
About half of the 5,000 applications received were from Hongkongers who were already in Britain, The Times reported, citing unidentified sources.
Some 5.4 million Hongkongers could be ultimately be eligible for British citizenship under the scheme.
Those people had already been offered temporary settlement in the United Kingdom after fleeing China’s security crackdown while waiting for the visa change.
Britain’s interior ministry declined to comment on leaked information. A spokeswoman said the data would be published in the coming months.
Britain and China have been arguing for months about what London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.
The British flag was lowered over Hong Kong when the colony was handed back to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule — imposed after Britain defeated China in the First Opium War.
Hong Kong’s autonomy was guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
China says Britain’s views on Hong Kong are clouded by an imperial hangover and that the territory needs the national security law to counter damaging unrest.
China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognize the BNO passport as a valid travel document from Jan. 31. BNO status was created by Britain in 1987 specifically for Hong Kong residents.
The British government has forecast the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependents to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.

Topics: Hong Kong Britain China

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study
  • Results have “serious implications” for length of quarantine period
  • British strain may be more deadly because it lasts longer: Expert
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The higher infectiousness of the COVID-19 strain first identified in the UK could be because people stay sick for longer, according to a new study.
Researchers at Harvard University conducting a study into the British strain of the virus found that participants infected with it were sick for about five days longer than those suffering from the old variant.
The study’s participants were made up of American professional basketball players, who are subjected to rigorous testing — including while infected with the virus. This allowed researchers to track the specific lifecycle of the old and new variants.
While the findings come from a relatively small study, if confirmed they could mean that countries need to increase the time they suggest people self-isolate for upon infection.
Dr. Jenny Rohn, a biologist at University College London, said a larger study is needed, but the findings explain the strain’s infectiousness. 
“The study also has serious implications for the current quarantine period of 10 days, given that the Kent variant was shown to be at large in the infected person for an average of 13 days,” she added.
The study may also present an explanation as to why the British variant is more deadly. While infections with the mutated form of the virus are not more severe, Dr. Simon Clarke, a professor in cellular microbiology at Reading University, speculated that the increased time it is active in a person’s body “gives greater opportunity for the immune system to overreact and kill the patient.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK variant

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
Updated 18 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
  • Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello explained that the area of the former quarry will host a “memorial on migrations: a place where one can pause and reflect, meditate and pray”
  • Totò Martello: “We need to remember the people who have died trying to reach a better future. And we must also thank those who have been doing their best to save lives”
Updated 18 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A former quarry on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa will be transformed into a natural theater and a memorial dedicated to all those who have died trying to reach the Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

The island’s mayor, Totò Martello, announced that the memorial will be paid for by the municipality and will be constructed between Cala Francese and Punta Sottile, the landing area for most of the boats that have arrived over the past 10 years carrying thousands of migrants, mostly coming from Tunisia.  

“I have always been convinced that a person’s fundamental rights should include the right to culture, to share ideas and preserve collective memory. This is why I have strongly promoted this project,” Martello told Arab News.

Martello explained that the area of the former quarry will host a “memorial on migrations: a place where one can pause and reflect, meditate and pray — a space that must be open to all religions and faiths. Prayer will be the best way to remember those who died in the Mediterranean, no matter what religion they practiced. This is why the memorial will be an interreligious one.”

The area will showcase one of the boats used by migrants to reach Lampedusa. 368 Holes will be dug into the south-eastern wall of the cave to commemorate each of the victims of the shipwreck on October 3, 2013, when 368 people died and 20 were reported missing.

“Nobody must forget that particular tragedy — nor any of the tragedies we have witnessed in the past years,” the mayor said. “Too many people died, and everyone has to do his best at every level to avoid this happening again.” 

The memorial will also be a tribute to those trying their best to turn the Mediterranean into a “sea of peace,” Martello added.

“We need to remember the people who have died trying to reach a better future. And we must also thank those who have been doing their best to save lives,” he said.

The Teatro Naturale della Cava (natural theater of the cave) next to the memorial will, he explained, “be a space available for all people of Lampedusa, as well as an attraction for those who will come and visit our island.”

Vincenzo Latina, who was awarded the Gold Medal for Italian Architecture in 2012, designed the memorial and theater.

Topics: Italy Lampedusa Totò Martello migrants

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
  • ‘Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation’
  • A December survey showed only 37 percent respondents were willing to be vaccinated
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to $356.89 (5 million rupiah) for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory.
Deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Riza Patria said city authorities were merely following rules and such sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the archipelago nation’s more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections.
“If you reject it, there are two things, social aid will not be given, (and a) fine,” Riza told reporters.
Indonesia is fighting one of Asia’s biggest and most stubborn coronavirus epidemics and aims to inoculate 181.5 million of its 270 million population within 15 months under a vaccination program that started last month.
Nearly 34,000 Indonesians are known to have died from the virus.
Indonesia announced a presidential order earlier this month stipulating anyone who refuses vaccines could be denied social assistance or government services or made to pay a fine.
The penalty would be determined by regional health agencies or by local governments.
“Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation,” Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said. “The target of 181.5 million people is huge.”
The new regulation follows months of public skepticism and lingering doubts about whether coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective and halal, or permissible by Islam.
Public health experts say public jitters about the vaccine could be a stumbling block, while health agencies in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, and West Nusa Tenggara have told Reuters they had no plans to enforce sanctions.
A December survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed only 37 percent of 1,202 respondents were willing to be vaccinated, 40 percent were undecided and 17 percent would refuse.
Usman Hamid, a director at Amnesty International Indonesia, said enforcing vaccinations were not the answer.
“A blanket mandate on vaccination, especially one that includes criminal penalties, is a clear violation of human rights,” Hamid said.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
  • Pair discussed possible next steps for the 10-member ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia believe the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can play an important role in encouraging dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar, the city-state’s foreign affairs ministry said.
The statement was issued after Indonesia’s minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi met her counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Thursday.
The pair discussed possible next steps for the 10-member ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar, where the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup on Feb. 1.
“They also expressed strong support for a proposed informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar to be convened as soon as possible, to facilitate a constructive exchange of views and identify a possible way forward,” according to the statement.
Myanmar is a member of ASEAN and the statement said the talks covered how the bloc “could foster inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, including its external partners.”
Retno’s Singapore visit comes after she met with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday to urge the ASEAN chair country to back dialogue among member states on Myanmar. Malaysia has also been calling for a special meeting.
Arranging a meeting could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN’s policy of non-interference in its members’ domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover.
Singapore’s Balakrishnan spoke out on Tuesday about “alarming developments” in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.
The United States and Britain are among countries that have announced or threatened sanctions in response to the Myanmar coup.

Topics: Singapore Indonesia ASEAN Myanmar

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients
  • As of Thursday morning, the country had 14% of capacity free in intensive care and high dependency units, including 154 beds for COVID patient
  • Health Minister Jan Blatny has said Czech hospitals may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in two or three weeks
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalized in serious condition — 1,227 — on Thursday, as the country’s capacity to care for such cases dwindled.
As of Thursday morning, the country had 14% of capacity free in intensive care and high dependency units, including 154 beds for COVID patients.
The country of 10.7 million has had the most cases per capita in Europe except Portugal on a two-week basis, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control’s data showed.
Health Minister Jan Blatny has said on Wednesday that Czech hospitals may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in two or three weeks, issuing the starkest warning yet.
The Czech government has faced criticism from the opposition and citizens groups for chaotic management and unpredictability, but also growing demands to ease restrictions.

