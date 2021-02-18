You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Riza Patria said sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the nation’s more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrqnq

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
  • ‘Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation’
  • A December survey showed only 37 percent respondents were willing to be vaccinated
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to $356.89 (5 million rupiah) for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory.
Deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Riza Patria said city authorities were merely following rules and such sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the archipelago nation’s more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections.
“If you reject it, there are two things, social aid will not be given, (and a) fine,” Riza told reporters.
Indonesia is fighting one of Asia’s biggest and most stubborn coronavirus epidemics and aims to inoculate 181.5 million of its 270 million population within 15 months under a vaccination program that started last month.
Nearly 34,000 Indonesians are known to have died from the virus.
Indonesia announced a presidential order earlier this month stipulating anyone who refuses vaccines could be denied social assistance or government services or made to pay a fine.
The penalty would be determined by regional health agencies or by local governments.
“Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation,” Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said. “The target of 181.5 million people is huge.”
The new regulation follows months of public skepticism and lingering doubts about whether coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective and halal, or permissible by Islam.
Public health experts say public jitters about the vaccine could be a stumbling block, while health agencies in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, and West Nusa Tenggara have told Reuters they had no plans to enforce sanctions.
A December survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed only 37 percent of 1,202 respondents were willing to be vaccinated, 40 percent were undecided and 17 percent would refuse.
Usman Hamid, a director at Amnesty International Indonesia, said enforcing vaccinations were not the answer.
“A blanket mandate on vaccination, especially one that includes criminal penalties, is a clear violation of human rights,” Hamid said.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

Special Indonesia gets tough on COVID-19 vaccine skeptics as phase two of inoculations begins
World
Indonesia gets tough on COVID-19 vaccine skeptics as phase two of inoculations begins
Indonesia declares state of emergency as coronavirus toll jumps
World
Indonesia declares state of emergency as coronavirus toll jumps

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
  • Pair discussed possible next steps for the 10-member ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia believe the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can play an important role in encouraging dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar, the city-state’s foreign affairs ministry said.
The statement was issued after Indonesia’s minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi met her counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Thursday.
The pair discussed possible next steps for the 10-member ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar, where the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup on Feb. 1.
“They also expressed strong support for a proposed informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar to be convened as soon as possible, to facilitate a constructive exchange of views and identify a possible way forward,” according to the statement.
Myanmar is a member of ASEAN and the statement said the talks covered how the bloc “could foster inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, including its external partners.”
Retno’s Singapore visit comes after she met with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday to urge the ASEAN chair country to back dialogue among member states on Myanmar. Malaysia has also been calling for a special meeting.
Arranging a meeting could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN’s policy of non-interference in its members’ domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover.
Singapore’s Balakrishnan spoke out on Tuesday about “alarming developments” in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.
The United States and Britain are among countries that have announced or threatened sanctions in response to the Myanmar coup.

Topics: Singapore Indonesia ASEAN Myanmar

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
World
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup
World
Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa

Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa
  • British government has forecast the new visa could attract more than 300,000 Hongkongers
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to live, work and study in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme which opens up a path to British citizenship for people fleeing China’s crackdown in the former colony, The Times newspaper reported.
London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law that democracy activists say will end the freedoms promised to the territory in 1997.
Under the rules, Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport will be allowed to live in the United Kingdom for five years and then apply for “settled status” and citizenship.
About half of the 5,000 applications received were from Hongkongers who were already in Britain, The Times reported, citing unidentified sources.
Some 5.4 million Hongkongers could be ultimately be eligible for British citizenship under the scheme.
Those people had already been offered temporary settlement in the United Kingdom after fleeing China’s security crackdown while waiting for the visa change.
Britain’s interior ministry declined to comment on leaked information. A spokeswoman said the data would be published in the coming months.
Britain and China have been arguing for months about what London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.
The British flag was lowered over Hong Kong when the colony was handed back to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of British rule — imposed after Britain defeated China in the First Opium War.
Hong Kong’s autonomy was guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
China says Britain’s views on Hong Kong are clouded by an imperial hangover and that the territory needs the national security law to counter damaging unrest.
China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognize the BNO passport as a valid travel document from Jan. 31. BNO status was created by Britain in 1987 specifically for Hong Kong residents.
The British government has forecast the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependents to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.

Topics: Hong Kong Britain China

Related

Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals
World
Hong Kong leader confirms no consular protection for dual nationals
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers
World
UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID-19 patients
  • As of Thursday morning, the country had 14% of capacity free in intensive care and high dependency units, including 154 beds for COVID patient
  • Health Minister Jan Blatny has said Czech hospitals may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in two or three weeks
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalized in serious condition — 1,227 — on Thursday, as the country’s capacity to care for such cases dwindled.
As of Thursday morning, the country had 14% of capacity free in intensive care and high dependency units, including 154 beds for COVID patients.
The country of 10.7 million has had the most cases per capita in Europe except Portugal on a two-week basis, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control’s data showed.
Health Minister Jan Blatny has said on Wednesday that Czech hospitals may be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients in two or three weeks, issuing the starkest warning yet.
The Czech government has faced criticism from the opposition and citizens groups for chaotic management and unpredictability, but also growing demands to ease restrictions.

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
  • The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates
  • Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australians woke to empty news feeds on their Facebook Inc. pages on Thursday after the social media giant blocked all media content in a surprise and dramatic escalation of a dispute with the government over paying for content.
The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates, particularly as it became clear that official health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks had all been scrubbed from the site along with news.
“Facebook was wrong, Facebook’s actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a televised news conference.
Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend about looming laws that will force both Facebook and search engine giant Google to pay local publishers for content.
The two men had a subsequent conversation on Thursday morning which was “constructive,” Frydenberg said, adding they discussed what he called “differing interpretations” about how the new Media Bargaining Code would work.
Facebook’s drastic move represents a split from Alphabet Inc-owned Google after they initially joined together to campaign against the laws. Both had threatened to cancel services in Australia, but Google has instead sealed preemptive deals with several outlets in recent days.
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. was the latest to announce a deal in which it will receive “significant payments” from Google in return for providing content for the search engine’s News Showcase account.
Google declined to comment on the Facebook decision on Thursday.
The Australian law would require Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price.
Facebook said in its statement that the law, which is expected to be passed by parliament within days, “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between itself and publishers and it faced a stark choice of attempting to comply or banning news content.
Blank Pages

The changes made by Facebook wiped clean pages operated by news outlets and removed posts by individual users sharing Australian news, three days before the country begins a nationwide vaccination program to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Lisa Davies, editor of daily The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, owned by Nine Entertainment Co. Ltd, tweeted: “Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform.”
The Facebook pages of Nine and News Corp, which together dominate the country’s metro newspaper market, and the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corp, which acts as a central information source during natural disasters, were blank.
Also affected were several major state government accounts, including those providing advice on the coronavirus pandemic and bushfire threats at the height of the summer season, and scores of charity and non-governmental organization accounts.
“This is UNACCEPTABLE,” tweeted Brianna Casey, chief executive of hunger relief charity Foodbank.
“Demand for food relief has never been higher than during this pandemic, and one of our primary comms tools to help connect people with #foodrelief info & advice is now unavailable. Hours matter when you have nothing to eat. SORT THIS OUT!“
SOME PAGES RESTORED
By mid-afternoon, many government-backed Facebook pages were restored but several charity pages and all media sites remained dark, including those of international outlets like the New York Times, the BBC and News Corp’s Wall Street Journal.
A Facebook representative in Australia did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the situation. Facebook Australia’s own page was down for a period of time before being restored.
“This is an alarming and dangerous turn of events,” said Human Rights Watch in a statement. “Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of the night is unconscionable.”
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said Facebook had sent the message to Australians that “you will not find content on our platform which comes from an organization which employs professional journalists, which has editorial policies, which has fact-checking processes.”
Health Minister Greg Hunt said Facebook pages of numerous community health projects had been shuttered and “the fact that the kids cancer project could be affected, is, frankly a disgrace.”

Topics: Facebook Australia

Related

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
World
Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week
Media
Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains

India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains

India to test travelers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new coronavirus strains
  • India detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.
India, which has reported the highest number of overall COVID-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.
The government has said the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person’s lungs than the UK mutation. India has so far reported 187 cases of infection with the UK variant.
The government late on Wednesday said airlines would be required from next week to segregate inbound travelers from those countries. India does not have direct flights with Brazil and South Africa, and most people traveling from these countries generally transit through Middle Eastern airports.
“All the travelers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival,” India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
All flyers will also have to carry a recent COVID-negative report before boarding any flight to India, except in extraordinary circumstances like death in a family.
India’s coronavirus infections rose by of 12,881 in the past 24 hours to about 11 million, while deaths increased by 101 to more than 156,000. It was the highest daily increase in cases in a week. The states of Kerala and Maharashtra have seen a recent uptick in cases possibly due to further reopening of economic and other activities.
A government serological survey released this month said nearly 300 million of India’s 1.35 billion people may already have been infected by the virus.
The country has also administered 9.2 million vaccine doses since starting its campaign on Jan. 16.
A survey conducted by New Delhi-based online platform LocalCircles, released on Thursday, found that half of its 8,211 respondents were willing to get inoculated, compared with a vaccine hesitancy of 69 percent in the first week of January.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
World
India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases
World
India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

Latest updates

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
Keeping the past alive on Instagram
Keeping the past alive on Instagram

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.