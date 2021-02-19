You are here

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe's forgotten Muslims

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
"Minarets in the Mountains" traces the roots of Europe's little-known native Muslim populations. (Supplied)
Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
"Minarets in the Mountains" traces the roots of Europe's little-known native Muslim populations. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
  • “Minarets in the Mountains” highlights continent’s “indigenous Muslim heritage,” Hussain said
  • It is among Amazon’s bestselling travel books on pre-sales alone
Updated 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: “Minarets in the Mountains” traces the roots of Europe’s little-known native Muslim populations, and in telling their story cuts to the heart of what it means to be a European and a Muslim in the 21st century.
Acclaimed travel writer Tharik Hussain made a name for himself covering Saudi Arabia’s hidden touristic treasures and tracing Britain’s ancient Islamic heritage, but his latest book tells a very different story.
He told Arab News that his new book is the very human tale of his family holiday across the Balkans — a fun and light-hearted trip taken with his wife and children, but one that prompts readers to contemplate and confront longstanding myths about European and Muslim identity, and the relationship between the two.
“I wanted to bring to the attention of the mainstream the idea that Europe has an indigenous Muslim heritage,” Hussain said.
He and his family toured Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Kosovo, meeting locals and exploring the roots of Muslim populations that date back centuries.
But unlike his previous European trips, such as to the south of Spain to write about the long-lost Islamic civilization of what was then called Al-Andalus, this trip was very different — it explored a Muslim culture “that’s alive and thriving today,” Hussain said.


“The common, accepted wisdom is that Europe is Judeo-Christian with pagan elements. That’s a fallacy. Islam has been here in Europe since the very first century of Islam.”
He said indigenous Muslims in the Balkans have been “kept at arm’s length” by being labeled East European and thus excluded from the accepted European mainstream.
“Eastern Europe,” to Hussain, is nearly synonymous with “Other Europe.” This, he said, has contributed to the misconception that the continent does not have native and indigenous Muslim populations. Ultimately, his book dispels that myth.
“As a British Muslim, I’ve had to listen to political opportunists in veiled and sometimes explicit ways saying that Muslims aren’t a part of the European landscape and that there’s an ongoing invasion of Muslim refugees. That’s just utter nonsense. There have been Muslims in Europe since the seventh century,” he said.
“Minarets in the Mountains” will be released on June 21, but in pre-sales alone it has already become a bestselling travel book on Amazon.
Hussain attributes this success to a combination of public hunger for travel writers outside the mainstream, white, middle-class and male-dominated field, as well as an appetite for work that provides an insight into untold stories and novel takes on the continent’s history.
“I’m not denying that there’s a Judeo-Christian heritage, nor that there’s a pagan heritage. I’m saying this is also a history that needs to be brought forward and understood,” he said. “The book’s success shows that people are responding to that.”

Topics: Europe Muslims

REVIEW: Nektaria Anastasiadou’s ‘A Recipe for Daphne’

REVIEW: Nektaria Anastasiadou’s ‘A Recipe for Daphne’
Updated 19 February 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: Nektaria Anastasiadou’s ‘A Recipe for Daphne’

REVIEW: Nektaria Anastasiadou’s ‘A Recipe for Daphne’
Updated 19 February 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From Istanbul, a 3,000-year-old city that is home to one of the oldest communities in Turkey, comes Nektaria Anastasiadou’s debut novel, “A Recipe for Daphne.” In an extraordinary examination of identity and belonging, Anastasiadou introduces the Rum community, Greek Orthodox Christians with roots in Istanbul established before the Byzantine Empire, but whose dwindling numbers have their older generation worried that they may disappear.

In a tour of the five senses, with picturesque cobblestoned streets in the Pera Distrcit, wafting cinnamon and rosewater, pastries and coffee to savor, chatter of politics and the past, and a faithful depiction of a sprawling city and its layers of history, Anastasiadou introduces Fanourios Paleologos, or Fanis — an older member of the Rum Community who is as feisty as he is stubborn. At 76, Fanis is looking for love in a city which has broken his heart and mended it several times. As a descendent of the natives that lived in the city millennia ago, Fanis feels a duty to preserve his community, one that he takes seriously enough to find a new wife.

Among his friends are those who stayed in the city despite the Istanbul riots in 1955 which were directed at the Greek community after misinformation about a bombing at the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki began to spread. With people dead, and stores and homes destroyed, many among the community left out of fear. But those who stayed are determined to rebuild. So, they are all excited when the American niece of a friend shows up and is interested in moving back to Istanbul from Miami. Between Fanis and a young pastry-chef named Kosmas, Daphne’s hand is up for grabs.

Anastasiadou’s characters’ lives intersect and merge in Istanbul. There is a depth to their interactions as they conjure discussions of identity and roots, breaking down genetics to bring people together rather than tear them apart. Among the older generation there is distrust, but the youth embrace similarities more than differences, navigating a different city in a different time. This is a story about intersections, the entanglement of people, cultures, and languages meeting and evolving. There are lines that divide, but there is life in between those lines where we find Anastasiadou’s enchanting characters.

Topics: Nektaria Anastasiadou A Recipe for Daphne

What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem

What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem

What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Authors: Itamar Rabinovich and Carmit Valensi

Leaving almost half a million dead and displacing an estimated 12 million people, the Syrian Civil War is a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable scale.
Syrian Requiem analyzes the causes and course of this bitter conflict — from its first spark in a peaceful Arab Spring protest to the tenuous victory of the Asad dictatorship — and traces how the fighting has reduced Syria to a crisis - ridden vassal state with little prospect of political reform, national reconciliation, or economic reconstruction.
Israel’s chief negotiator with Syria during the mid-1990s, Itamar Rabinovich brings unmatched expertise and insight to the politics of the Middle East.
Drawing on more than 200 specially conducted interviews with key players, Rabinovich and Carmit Valensi assess the roles of local, regional, and global interests in the war, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Local sectarian divisions established the fault lines of the initial conflict, ultimately leading to the rise of the brutal Daesh group. However, Syria rapidly became the stage for proxy warfare between contending regional powers, including Israel, Turkey, and Iran.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

What We Are Reading Today: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

What We Are Reading Today: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Author Walter Isaacson returns with a gripping account of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues launched a revolution that will allow us to cure diseases, fend off viruses, and have healthier babies.

When Jennifer Doudna was in sixth grade, she came home one day to find that her dad had left a paperback titled The Double Helix on her bed. She put it aside, thinking it was one of those detective tales she loved. When she read it on a rainy Saturday, she discovered she was right, in a way. 

Driven by a passion to understand how nature works, she would help to make what the book’s author, James Watson, make the most important biological advance since his co-discovery of the structure of DNA: CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA,  which opened a brave new world of medical miracles and moral questions.

Doudna became a leader in wrestling with these moral issues and, with her collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize in 2020. Her story is a thrilling detective tale that involves the most profound wonders of nature, from the origins of life to the future of our species.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Work by James Suzman

What We Are Reading Today: Work by James Suzman
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Work by James Suzman

What We Are Reading Today: Work by James Suzman
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Work defines who we are. It determines our status, and dictates how, where, and with whom we spend most of our time. It mediates our self-worth and molds our values. But are we hard-wired to work as hard as we do? Did our Stone Age ancestors also live to work and work to live? 

To answer these questions, James Suzman charts a grand history of “work” from the origins of life on Earth to our ever more automated present. 

Suzman shows that while we have evolved to find joy meaning and purpose in work, for most of human history our ancestors worked far less and thought very differently about work than we do now. He shows how our contemporary culture of work has its roots in the agricultural revolution ten thousand years ago. Our sense of what it is to be human was transformed by the transition from foraging to food production, and, later, migration to cities. 

Arguing that we are in the midst of a similarly transformative point in history, Suzman shows how automation might revolutionize our relationship with 

work and in doing so usher in a more sustainable and equitable future for our world and ourselves.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Chatter

What We Are Reading Today: Chatter
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Chatter

What We Are Reading Today: Chatter
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Author: Ethan Kross

In Chatter, acclaimed psychologist Ethan Kross explores the silent conversations we have with ourselves. Interweaving groundbreaking behavioral and brain research from his own lab with real-world case studies — from a pitcher who forgets how to pitch, to a Harvard undergrad negotiating her double life as a spy — Kross explains how these conversations shape our lives, work, and relationships. He warns that giving in to negative and disorienting self-talk — what he calls “chatter” — can tank our health, sink our moods, strain our social connections, and cause us to fold under pressure.
But the good news is that we’re already equipped with the tools we need to make our inner voice work in our favor. These tools are often hidden in plain sight — in the words we use to think about ourselves, the technologies we embrace, and the cultures we create in our schools and workplaces.
Brilliantly argued, expertly researched, and filled with compelling stories, Chatter gives us the power to change the most important conversation we have each day: The one we have with ourselves.

Topics: Books

