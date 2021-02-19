You are here

Civil Defense warns of storms in Saudi regions

1 / 4
Big waves smash into Jeddah's waterfront on Friday amid strong winds. (SPA)
2 / 4
Big waves smash into Jeddah's waterfront on Friday amid strong winds. (SPA)
3 / 4
Big waves smash into Jeddah's waterfront on Friday amid strong winds. (SPA)
4 / 4
Big waves smash into Jeddah's waterfront on Friday amid strong winds. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

  The Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in Tabuk raised its readiness by activating its emergency plan
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned that potential heavy rain during the weekend raises the threat of torrents on the heights of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha, Makkah, and parts of Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, and the Eastern Province.
It called on all citizens to beware of possible hazards in these circumstances, avoid torrents and abide by the Civil Defense instructions published in various media outlets and social media networks for their safety.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) branch in Tabuk raised its readiness by activating its emergency plan to provide the best services during heavy rain.
Mohammed Al-Enezi, SRCA spokesman, confirmed the readiness of the authority’s operation room to receive all communications on the free toll number 997, or via the “Asafny” app.

 

Related

Saudi Arabia renews vow to fight racial inequality

Saudi Arabia renews vow to fight racial inequality
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (SPA)
Updated 20 February 2021
SPA

  Al-Mouallimi also said that the Kingdom recognizes that the difference between nations and peoples in beliefs and cultures is a privilege that distinguishes human beings and societies
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has made great strides toward meeting its commitments to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Kingdom’s UN envoy said.

“These efforts focus on strengthening cooperation between the relevant government agencies and civil society institutions, out of its full belief that the involvement of society in all its spectrums is the basis for achieving the coveted goals, progress in protecting and promoting human rights equally,” Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said.
This came during the Kingdom’s speech at the meeting on eliminating racism, xenophobia and discrimination for all in the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2021 that took place virtually.
Al-Mouallimi expressed his thanks to Pakistan’s permanent delegation to the UN and the UN Economic and Social Council for organizing the meeting.
“Saudi Arabia has put in place many legal and institutional frameworks and adopted operational measures and actions, in various areas related to human rights, including judiciary, criminal justice, promoting integrity, fighting against corruption, combating racial discrimination, the rights of women, children, people with special needs, elderly and migrant workers, and strengthening regional and international cooperation in the field of human rights,” he added.
The Kingdom, together with a number of friendly countries, had submitted two important resolutions discussing these issues, namely “promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites,” and “International Day of Human Fraternity.”
Al-Mouallimi also said that the Kingdom recognizes that the difference between nations and peoples in beliefs and cultures is a privilege that distinguishes human beings and societies.
“What makes us coexist and accept our differences are the bonds of human brotherhood, which encourage us to promote a culture of tolerance, acceptance and lay the bridges of peace and fraternity.”

Related

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark

Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  Culture Ministry launches initiatives and programs to support 'street artists' with specific city locations
MAKKAH: Saudi artists are turning blank, empty walls across the country into beautiful and creative murals, using graffiti and street art to complete their vision.

Graffiti is writing or drawings made on a wall or other surface, usually without permission and within public view. In many Western cultures, it is considered illegal as famous graffiti artists such as Banksy remain elusive. But in the Kingdom, graffiti is an accepted art form.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched initiatives and programs to support “street artists,” with specific city locations chosen so they can express themselves by using spray paint, paint by brush, markers, stenciling, and more.
“Graffiti is a great art form that has become one of the modern ways of beautifying public spaces,” Zainab Al-Mahoozi, a Saudi graffiti artist, told Arab News.
Graffiti has existed since ancient times, with examples dating back to ancient Egypt, ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. But in Saudi Arabia, the art form started 20 years ago. At first, most graffiti in the Kingdom was presented in a distorted way.
The art form started to evolve in 2009 when a group of young men and women in Jeddah called the “Dad Family” sought to put an Arab touch on what was viewed back then as Western art.

I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.

Zainab Al-Mahoozi, Saudi graffiti artist

Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti.
The art form later spread to Qatif, Al-Ahsa and Riyadh as the number of street artists in the country continued to grow.
Al-Mahoozi noted that each artist is unique and has their own style, while dreary or blank walls alongside cafes, gyms, or garages can be brought back to life with graffiti.
“What distinguishes this art is the strong messages it carries for people as if it were an open and free exhibition,” said Al-Mahoozi, who started doing graffiti in the Kingdom more than 10 years ago.

“Children have also shown a great interest in this art on social media, where murals have become the perfect background for their photos.”
Locations chosen for graffiti are usually near a traffic light or within a public place, to maximize the potential viewing of the art form.
“I intentionally seek to find uncommon places, so that I can enhance and bring them back to life,” said street artist Houssam Al-Hassan, who prefers to use spray paint for his graffiti.


“I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.”
Al-Hassan said there are about 50 graffiti artists in Saudi Arabia because the art form is not easy to create. Artists have to deal with different kinds of walls that might not be smooth, have holes, or exist in places poorly equipped for drawing. So the art form is not for everyone.
“Graffiti combines the local culture of the society with the modern visions and different international schools,” Al-Hassan said. “Artists rely on simple drawings and styles that can reach everyone.”
With support from the Saudi culture ministry, the future is bright for street artists in the Kingdom.
“Graffiti is a natural development of culture and progression,” Riyadh street artist Walid Al-Subaihi told Arab News. “It is used for advertising, to deliver messages, express opinions and ideas.”

Related

Experts warn of 'dangerous' keto diet side effects

Experts warn of ‘dangerous’ keto diet side effects
A reduction of carbohydrate intake and increase in fats place the body in a metabolic state called ketosis. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2021
AMEERA ABID

  "The keto diet can also affect your performance during certain exercises, and you won't be able to work out as intensely or as often as before"
JEDDAH: The ketogenic diet has become one of the fastest-growing dietary trends, but experts have warned that many of its advocates are unaware of the dangerous side effects the diet can cause.

According to Healthline.com, the ketogenic diet, commonly known as keto, is a low-carb, high-fat diet that shares similarities with low carb and Atkins diets. A reduction of carbohydrate intake and increase in fats place the body in a metabolic state called ketosis.
However, the diet has led to severe side effects for some people.
“The keto diet should only be done under clinical supervision, and only for brief periods of time,” Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist, CEO and owner of Hayati Ghethaei, a catering company, told Arab News.
She added that the keto diet should only be considered in “extreme cases,” because it can do “more harm than good.”
Idrees said: “It can cause damage to the heart, since the heart is also a muscle.”
Consulting a doctor, completing necessary tests and discussing goals with a clinical dietitian should all be considered before starting a keto diet, she added.
Idrees said there are many misconceptions surrounding the keto diet and exercise, adding that exercise can still reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity and other health conditions.
People need to be careful about the types of exercises they practice, she said. “The keto diet can also affect your performance during certain exercises, and you won’t be able to work out as intensely or as often as before.”
Fouz Ghannamil, a fitness trainer, told Arab News that the diet appeared to work for many people. “It is good, but my own opinion is that the human body needs more nutrition than just fat and a really small dose of carbohydrates.”
She added: “It has a high portion of proteins which is good, but the fat sources, no matter how good they are, are a bit too much. It is better in my opinion that the portion of fat and carbs is balanced.”
Ghannamil suggested a better alternative for people looking to shed pounds this year — sticking to a diet of “80 percent healthy food and 20 percent junk food.
“Because naturally, your mind will desire junk food that is not natural, however, it has loads of fat in and your body can use it as an energy source.”
She warned people considering a new diet to stick to a balanced nutrition pyramid that contains everything they need: Protein, carbohydrates and fat.
She added that people should avoid diets based solely on numbers rather than personal experience.
Idrees, on the other hand, proposed the Mediterranean diet as a simpler alternative to the keto diet, saying that it has a good balance of seafood and other sources of proteins, moderate portions of dairy and a limited intake of red meat.

Related

Dr. Auhoud Sultan Al-Shehail, media chief at Riyadh's King Saud University

Dr. Auhoud Sultan Al-Shehail, media chief at Riyadh’s King Saud University
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

Dr. Auhoud Sultan Al-Shehail has been appointed chairwoman of the media department at Riyadh’s King Saud University (KSU), in addition to her role as a spokeswoman for the university and media adviser to the KSU president.

She was previously vice chair of the media department and an assistant professor at KSU’s faculty of arts.

Al-Shehail has held other academic positions, including lecturer and teaching assistant, at KSU’s media department.

She has been an adviser to the Ministry of Education since 2017, was a member of the media issues committee at the Al-Shehail Prime Legal Support law firm, and a media director at Starcom MediaVest Group.

She holds memberships at several foundations and organizations including the Saudi Association for Media and Communication, the National Home Health Care Foundation and the founding committee of establishing the media department at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Al-Shehail has published a number of papers including research on commercial advertisements and how they reflect the culture of Saudi society, which was published in the Arabian Journal of Media and Communication, and a paper on the impact of social media on interreligious dialogue, which was published in the Egyptian Journal of Media Research.

Al-Shehail has a doctorate in communication and international affairs, communication studies from Rutgers University.

She has a master’s in communication from Suffolk University, Boston, and a bachelor’s degree in publicity and media from the same university.

Related

KSrelief signs 5 deals to implement humanitarian projects in Yemen

KSrelief signs 5 deals to implement humanitarian projects in Yemen
Updated 20 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed five joint agreements with the Taybah Foundation for Development to implement health, water, and environmental sanitation projects in Yemen. The deals were inked by KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez, at the center’s headquarters.

The first agreement, valued at $1.244 million, included operating the third phase of Al-Jaada Health Center in Hajjah governorate, benefiting 69,300 people by providing them with access to integrated primary health services.

The second deal, worth $1.604 million, will help 175,200 displaced people in Hodeidah governorate through the provision of emergency nutrition clinics and other health services.

A scheme to put in place fresh water supplies and environmental sanitation for 8,400 displaced people in Hodeidah will be part of the $860,660 third agreement.

Similar work costing $1.660 million and benefiting 18,742 individuals, will take place in Hajjah under the terms of the fourth accord.

And mobile medical clinics in Hajjah will be made available to 36,000 people as part of the fifth element of the signing, worth in excess of $343,000.

Related

