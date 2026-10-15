Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state and acting governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, recently delivered a lecture at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Command and Staff College of the Ministry of National Guard on military industries, localization and building sustainable national capabilities in the Kingdom.

The lecture was attended by Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Anazi, the college’s commander, and several ministry officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Khorayef reviewed the development of the military industries sector under Saudi Vision 2030, including efforts to localize industries and technologies and build sustainable defense capabilities, strengthening the Kingdom’s strategic autonomy.