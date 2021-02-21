You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi cave guide unlocks doors to ‘hidden’ Kingdom

Saudi cave guide unlocks doors to ‘hidden’ Kingdom

Saudi cave guide unlocks doors to ‘hidden’ Kingdom
Tourism guidance is Mohammed’s life, and the Kingdom’s caves and their geological structures are his field of specialization as a guide for foreign and Saudi tourists. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6dhkk

Updated 21 February 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi cave guide unlocks doors to ‘hidden’ Kingdom

Saudi cave guide unlocks doors to ‘hidden’ Kingdom
  • The cave, a long tunnel formed by volcanic lava, was formed when the surface of the volcanic lava began to freeze, with the lava below ground remaining as liquid due to the high temperature
Updated 21 February 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Tareq Mohammed, a specialist in cave tourism from Madinah, is opening the door to a new world of geotourism in Saudi Arabia.
Tourism guidance is Mohammed’s life, and the Kingdom’s caves and their geological structures are his field of specialization as a guide for foreign and Saudi tourists.
“When we talk about geotourism, the first thing that comes to mind are beaches, forests, deserts, mountains, underground wells, hot springs and areas of dormant volcanoes. But Saudi Arabia is also full of monuments and caves,” Mohammed told Arab News.
Geotourism is starting to revive in the Kingdom, and travelers of all ages are discovering that caves are a safe and enjoyable source of adventure.
According to the guide, caves in Saudi Arabia are divided into five basic types according to their geological division: Ice caves, which are formed in ice in cold regions; marine caves formed by waves, oceans or rivers flowing into large rocks or mountains, creating large cavities over thousands of years; basaltic caves, known as volcanic caves; limestone caves; and sand caves that form inside sandy mountains.
“An example of basaltic caves is the Maker Al-Shaiheen cave, which is classified as the longest basaltic cave in the Middle East with a length of about 3,700 meters,” he said.
The cave, a long tunnel formed by volcanic lava, was formed when the surface of the volcanic lava began to freeze, with the lava below ground remaining as liquid due to the high temperature.
“The lava continues to flow until it reaches the end of the tube. The dimensions of the cave vary between 4-12 meters in width and 1.5-12 meters in length,” he said. The Maker Al-Shaiheen cave is located in the west of the Kingdom in Harrat Khaybar, Madinah region.
A sand cave in Al-Qarah Mountain in the eastern region is an excellent example of this type, Mohammed said.
Limestone caves are formed below the Earth’s surface. Over millions of years, acidic groundwater or underground rivers eat away the limestone, leaving cavities that grow over time.

HIGHLIGHT

According to Tareq Mohammed, caves in Saudi Arabia are divided into five basic types according to their geological division: Ice caves, which are formed in ice in cold regions; marine caves formed by waves, oceans or rivers flowing into large rocks or mountains, creating large cavities over thousands of years; basaltic caves, known as volcanic caves; limestone caves; and sand caves that form inside sandy mountains.

“Al-Murabba (square) cave and the Tahaleb (algae) cave are examples of limestone caves. The Tahaleb (algae) cave is characterized by moisture and the presence of some types of algae at its entrance, hence the name,” he said.
“I think these caves are the most beautiful in terms of their different formations and shapes, such as the different limestone stalactites and stalagmites.”
According to Mohammed, the central region of the Kingdom is characterized by these types of caves.
These cavities are called either “cave” or “dehl,” terms that have much the same meaning, he explained. But one difference is that the entrance of the cave is a horizontal cavity, while the entrance of the dehl is a vertical cavity.
The tour guide said that cave tourism is available throughout the year since the caves’ temperature is constant between 24-26 degrees Celsius, whether morning or evening, winter or summer.
He said that any visit should be led by a specialized guide, who will reveal the characteristics of the caves.

Topics: saudi tourism SAUDI CAVES

Related

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes
Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 5,963 licenses in metals, gemstone sectors

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes
All applicants must have a clean record and be medically fit for service. (Supplied)
Updated 21 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to both sexes
  • Defense Ministry adds extra criteria for female applicants; ranks from soldier to sergeant will be available
Updated 21 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that both men and women can apply for the country’s armed forces through a unified admission portal starting Sunday.

Military ranks from soldier to sergeant will be available in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
All applicants must pass admission procedures according to specified conditions, have a clean record and be medically fit for service. But some additional criteria have been added for female applicants.
Saudi female applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40 years old, have a height of 155 cm or taller, and cannot be a government employee. Female submissions must also hold an independent national identity card and have at least a high school education. Applicants married to non-Saudi citizens will not be accepted.
The age range for first-time male applicants is between 17 and 40 while their minimum height is 160 cm. There were mixed reactions to the ministry’s new unified recruitment standards.

FASTFACTS

• Military ranks from soldier to sergeant will be available in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

• Saudi female applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40 years old, have a height of 155 cm or taller, and cannot be a government employee.

• Female submissions must also hold an independent national identity card and have at least a high school education. Applicants married to non-Saudi citizens will not be accepted. 

Operating systems specialist, Halah Al-Ynabawi, said Arab countries allowing women in the military has been a controversial topic over the past 30 years.
“But today, with the vision of King Salman, he has played a big role with the inclusion of women in all fields — governmental and now military,” she told Arab News.
“In my personal opinion, it is very important for women to be in the military, where they can have an active role in our conservative society.” Rahma Al-Khayri, an information technology specialist, shared a different point of view.
“Throughout history, we have not heard of a woman who came to the field and fought,” she said. “We always hear about women healing people, or perhaps monitoring supplies in the administration and in the control units. The man is the one who fights in the field.”

Topics: Saudi military

Related

Saudi military opens first women’s section
Saudi Arabia
Saudi military opens first women’s section
Saudi military industries signs Patriot maintenance deal with Raytheon Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Saudi military industries signs Patriot maintenance deal with Raytheon Saudi Arabia

Arab Tourism Day promoting ‘digital future’ for region

Arab Tourism Day promoting ‘digital future’ for region
The tourism sector is expected to undergo a selective transition of existing jobs. (SPA)
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

Arab Tourism Day promoting ‘digital future’ for region

Arab Tourism Day promoting ‘digital future’ for region
  • The new era of Arab tourism will take place at the government level and in the private sector through investors and businesses
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Arab Tourism Organization has called on the Arab world to celebrate Arab Tourism Day on Feb. 25 under the slogan “Digital Transformation towards Safe Arab Tourism.”

The organization said that the Arab tourism industry of the future will be judged on the quantity of tourists, but also on the quality of services and technological development.

Tourism services must be updated according to health procedures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said, adding that non-contact travel from arrival to departure should be a priority for the sector.

The organization said that digital transformation is an important goal that requires the Arab world to deliver the return of safe tourism.

It cited the latest statistics by the World Economic Forum in Davos that predicted that digital transformation in aviation, travel and tourism will generate an added value for the tourism sector of $305 billion during the period from 2019 to 2025.

The transformation will also transfer $100 billion from traditional sectors to new competitors and generate indirect benefits of $700 billion by reducing environmental impacts, enhancing safety, security and savings on costs and time for tourists.

The Arab Tourism Organization said that the tourism sector is also expected to undergo a selective transition of existing jobs. However, job losses in the transition are being offset by the creation of new positions based on the skills of the new digital age within and outside the travel system, the organization added.

The new era of Arab tourism will take place at the government level and in the private sector through investors and businesses. Global spending on information technology in relation to digital transformation is expected to reach $7.5 trillion in the future

Topics: Arab Tourism Day

Related

Arab tourism ministers discuss coronavirus pandemic challenges
Saudi Arabia
Arab tourism ministers discuss coronavirus pandemic challenges
Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020
Travel
Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemeni governorates

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemeni governorates
Saudi aid agency distributes medical equipments in Yemeni governorates. (SPA)
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemeni governorates

KSrelief continues aid projects in Yemeni governorates
  • KSrelief distributed 2,800 cartons of dates to displaced families in Yemen’s Taiz governorate
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

HADRAMOUT: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided medical equipment to the coronavirus treatment center at Al-Hayat Hospital in Yemen’s Hadramout governorate.
This comes within the framework of the various projects offered by Saudi Arabia via KSrelief to support and improve the capabilities of Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population to combat coronavirus.
Meanwhile, KSrelief distributed 2,800 cartons of dates to displaced families in Yemen’s Taiz governorate, and 7,000 cartons of dates to families in need in Hodeidah governorate.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict
KSrelief signs 5 deals to implement humanitarian projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs 5 deals to implement humanitarian projects in Yemen

Initiative launched in Madinah to fight COVID-19

Initiative launched in Madinah to fight COVID-19
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

Initiative launched in Madinah to fight COVID-19

Initiative launched in Madinah to fight COVID-19
Updated 21 February 2021
SPA

The Swaeid Al-Madinah volunteer team has implemented the first phase of their visual triage initiative for visitors at shopping malls and in public places in Madinah, under the title “Hand in Hand to Fight COVID-19.”

This comes as part of the initiatives that Swaeid Al-Madinah is carrying out in cooperation with the concerned authorities to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The month-long initiative introduces visual triage points in shopping malls and public places.

These points are responsible for taking temperatures and ensuring the use of the Tawakkalna application, in addition to providing hand sanitizers and face masks.

 

Topics: Madinah COVID-19

Related

Madinah governor opens 1st labor housing project
Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor opens 1st labor housing project

Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson

Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson

Who’s Who: Maher Mouminah, IMF’s administrative committee chairperson
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Maher Mouminah, the executive director representing Saudi Arabia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been selected to chair the organization’s key committee on administrative matters (CAM).

CAM supports the IMF’s executive board in overseeing administrative policies related to the executive directors and their offices. Mouminah will be responsible for overseeing efficiency improvements, streamlining administrative policy and dealing with budgetary proposals for the offices of executive directors.

Mouminah has been a member of the IMF executive board since 2018. He advises the minister of finance on G20 issues and ensures alignment of government policy with the global agenda. He supports the office of director capabilities through capacity development, coaching and training to ensure the growth of the next generation of economists and financial experts.

Prior to that, he served as a senior partner at Elixir Management Consulting, part of McKinsey & Company. He was a member of the operating committee responsible for managing Elixir, and leading the internal committee responsible for developing Elixir services and reach.

During his career he has held key management and finance positions including business development manager of Almamouniah Co. Ltd., senior financial analyst at Alkhabeer Capital, and product manager/executive at Modern Electronics Company (Sony). He received an MBA from the London Business School in 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering with a minor in business administration from Northeastern University, US, in 2003. Mouminah holds an executive certificate in economic development from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Topics: Who's Who International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Who’s Who: Auhoud Sultan Al-Shehail, media chief at Riyadh’s King Saud University
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Auhoud Sultan Al-Shehail, media chief at Riyadh’s King Saud University
Who’s Who: Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services

Latest updates

Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum
Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum
Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed
Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed
World Bank pushing for standard vaccine contracts, more disclosure from makers
World Bank pushing for standard vaccine contracts, more disclosure from makers
Debris falls from United Airlines plane during emergency landing near Denver
Debris falls from United Airlines plane during emergency landing near Denver
Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project
Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.