Do or die: President Ghani rejects idea for interim government in Afghanistan

Do or die: President Ghani rejects idea for interim government in Afghanistan
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago

  • He argued that in such a scenario, Afghanistan could face a “similar bloody and chaotic situation like the 1990s”
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to block the formation of a provisional government in Afghanistan after calls for the establishment of a temporary setup began to gain ground across the country.

“Be assured that as long as I am alive, they will not see the formation of an interim government. I am not like those willows that bend with the wind,” Ghani said on Saturday while speaking to family members of security forces who had been killed in recent attacks by the Taliban.

He argued that in such a scenario, Afghanistan could face a “similar bloody and chaotic situation like the 1990s” when an interim government replaced the then Moscow-backed administration.

Earlier, Ghani had said that he would transfer power to his successor only after his tenure ended in 2025.

He began his second term as president in March last year.

However, there has been much conversation on the need for a transitional government within Afghanistan, with Russia — which had hosted talks between the Taliban and nonstate Afghan actors twice in recent years — becoming the latest country to endorse the move.

An interim setup would be the ideal solution to end a protracted conflict in the country, Russia said.

“Moscow prefers that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan agree on the establishment of an inclusive and transitional coalition government,” Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik last week.

Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged plan to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy stated that it would be a “bad scenario” if the Taliban insisted on such an approach.

He added that a delay in starting “real” peace talks had led to the “Taliban’s expansion of their area of influence” by exploiting the Afghan government’s reluctance to engage in a vital dialogue. The Taliban, he said, now controls 75 percent of Afghanistan’s territory.

Prior to Moscow’s statement, Mir Rahman Rahmani — the head of the Afghan parliament — a few factional chiefs and two government-appointed negotiators for the US-sponsored intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban had made similar demands.

Ghani’s latest remarks follow his talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Western leaders and senior officials from the newly installed US administration led by President Joe Biden in recent weeks.

Biden has vowed to review a historic deal — signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year — which, among other things, set a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Under the controversial accord, Ghani has also freed thousands of Taliban inmates who had been detained by the government and has engaged in peace talks with the group in Doha, Qatar.

However, in a significant U-turn last week, NATO said that foreign troops would only be withdrawn from the country “when the time was right,” providing much-needed relief to Ghani’s beleaguered and divided government, which is plagued by infighting over various policy measures regarding the peace process.

Stoltenberg said that NATO’s decision was due to the Taliban failing to meet a key criterion of the February accord — to reduce violence and sever ties with Al Qaeda — a charge strongly rejected by the insurgent group.

The Taliban, for their part, have abandoned the intra-Afghan talks with government emissaries and warned Washington against an extended presence of foreign troops in the country.

Experts, however, believe that Ghani might give up his seat of power sooner than later.

“President Ghani might have been told by delegates of some of the countries he has spoken with lately that talks with the Taliban have to be revived and that he might give up power ultimately,” Nasratullah Haqpal, an independent analyst and university teacher, told Arab News.

“Therefore, he is worried about the formation of an interim or transitional government. So now, in every event or session, he says, ‘I will not accept a provisional government at the cost of my life’,” Haqpal added.

Tameem Bahiss, a political analyst on Afghanistan and Pakistan, said that the formation of a provisional government would be a critical topic to revive during the intra-Afghan talks.

“Regional powers and Afghan opposition leaders have endorsed the formation of a provisional government. Neither the Taliban nor the US has outrightly rejected the notion of a provisional government,” he told Arab News.

“US think tanks and experts are suggesting incentives that could persuade the Taliban to reduce violence and possibly accept an extension for the deadline of the troops’ departure. Dissolving the current government and forming a provisional government will remain a viable option to persuade the Taliban to reduce and possibly end violence,” he added.

Meanwhile, an adviser for the former Afghan administration said the “world had lost the hope of holding transparent polls to elect Ghani’s successor,” citing allegations of fraudulent polls in the past few years.

“This has put Ghani’s presidency under a dark cloud of doubt, and the international community is no longer willing to finance another round of fraudulent elections in Afghanistan,” Torek Farhadi told Arab News.

Farhadi added that, on the other hand, foreign forces were considering an exit in May or a few months later, while several “well-known US experts, including those at the United States Institute of Peace, had warned the Biden administration that Ghani’s government might collapse under the weight of corruption, infighting and Taliban attacks if the US and NATO left now.

“The US, NATO and now Russia, Iran, Pakistan and possibly China believe that Afghanistan’s current situation should be addressed through a political settlement. This translates to forming a coalition government with the Taliban to prevent Afghanistan’s crisis from further endangering the national security of its neighbors,” he said.

Message of hope: Indonesian WhatsApp groups helping tackle pandemic

ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Message of hope: Indonesian WhatsApp groups helping tackle pandemic

  • Crowdfunding supplying urgent hospital beds and isolation housing 
  • As of Sunday, Indonesia reported 7,300 new cases, raising the national tally to more than 1.2 million
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Locals in Yogyakarta, a province of Indonesia’s Java, have turned to online chat rooms on WhatsApp to cope with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and provide solutions.
The first group was set up in March last year as the country’s first infections were reported.
Today, the movement has multiplied into 14 groups to address pandemic-related issues. One of the chat rooms helped communities set up shelters and neighborhood units to isolate coronavirus patients after hospitals in Yogyakarta’s Bantul district became overloaded following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Another group, the Sonjo Tangguh, was formed in early January to help villages in Bantul crowdsource donations for mattresses and pillows, particularly for isolation facilities in 48 villages of the district, including Sumbermulyo, where a shelter house for 50 patients has also been set up.
“The shelter has been very useful for our village as the hospitals and district-run shelters were full, and we had villagers isolate. We were able to isolate those confirmed with infections but without any symptoms in the village-run shelters. As of today, we have 22 patients in isolation,” Ani Widayani, Sumbermulyo village chief, told Arab News on Sunday.
Rimawan Pradiptyo, who founded the Sonjo movement, said that each WhatsApp group established by Sonjo members, including the Sonjo Tangguh, was designed to help locals in the district amid the pandemic.
“Sonjo Tangguh was established when we saw that villages in Bantul needed about 446 mattresses and pillows to set up shelter facilities at a time when hospitals in the district faced a surge of patients,” Pradiptyo, who is also head of the economics department at the School of Economy and Business in Yogyakarta’s Gadjah Mada University, told Arab News.
“We connected the demand and supply, and so far, we have been able to donate 181 mattresses to be distributed in shelters throughout the district,” Pradiptyo added.
Agus Budi Raharjo, head of the Bantul health agency, said that while all three district-run shelters were funded and set up by the local government, the agency welcomes public donations and cooperation, including funds raised by Sonjo group members.
“We appreciate that Sonjo has played its part to mobilize funds from various parties to collectively donate to shelters, hospitals and other agencies working to tackle the pandemic in Bantul,” he told Arab News.
Sonjo is a Javanese word for cooperation and a moniker of Sambatan Jogja.
Sambatan, too, is a Javanese word that translates to “the spirit of togetherness” when villagers in Java develop a house or public facility.
The first Sonjo chat group, now named Sonjo HQ, is used as the coordination center to discuss issues faced by communities other chat groups.
“All 14 WhatsApp groups remain active as a forum dealing with their specific issues, although there are also some that are less active now as the members have managed to deal with problems, such as the Sonjo Rewangan,” Pradiptyo said.
Sonjo Rewangan was formed on Dec. 14 last year based on an initiative by Bantul health workers — including hospital directors and supporting staff — to respond to the failing online patient referral system between hospitals.
“We used a system similar to an auction, based on patient data to input on a document accessible by WhatsApp group members. Hospitals can choose to admit patients based on their data that matched with each hospital’s respective conditions. So far, the chat group has managed to refer 108 patients between them,” Pradiptyo said.
However, the group is much quieter now that the online referral system between hospitals has improved, following a discussion on a Sonjo chat group involving IT professionals and local health officials.
The latest WhatsApp chat group formed by the Sonjo community in January produced a video guide on handling the bodies and burials of coronavirus victims.
Villagers could not always rely on health workers to follow protocols, and many have handled bodies themselves.
“The Sonjo movement has been able to work due to local leaders and community members’ willingness to act. Many of us have never met in person, but we are actively connected in the chat groups. It is a social capital that has helped us to address problems we face during this pandemic,” Pradiptyo said.
Yogyakarta, a special region with 3.8 million people, reported 175 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising total case numbers to 26,456 in the area.
The province, along with five others on Indonesia’s densely populated island of Java, remains a hot spot for coronavirus infections in the country.
As of Sunday, Indonesia reported 7,300 new cases, raising the national tally to more than 1.2 million.
The pandemic has claimed more than 34,000 lives out of Indonesia’s 270 million people, making it one of the worst affected countries in Asia.

UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

AP

UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

  • Success of the UK's vaccination campaign is welcome news for a country that has had more than 120,000 deaths
  • The makers of the vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have experienced supply problems in Europe
AP

LONDON: The British government announced Sunday that it aims to give every adult in the country a first dose of coronavirus vaccine by July 31, a month earlier than its previous target.
The new target also aims for everyone over 50 or with an underlying health condition to get a vaccine shot by April 15, rather than the previous target of May 1.
The makers of the two vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who announced the new targets, said “we now think that we have the supplies” to speed up the vaccination campaign.
The early success of Britain’s vaccination campaign is welcome good news for a country that has had more than 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. More than 17.2 million people, almost a third of the country’s adults, have been given the first of two doses of vaccine since inoculations began on Dec. 8.
Britain is delaying giving second vaccine doses until 12 weeks after the first in order to give as many people as possible partial protection quickly. The approach has been criticized in some countries — and by Pfizer, which says it does not have any data to support the delay — but is backed by the UK government’s scientific advisers.
News of the new vaccine targets came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with senior ministers on Sunday to finalize a “road map” out of the national lockdown, a plan he is to announce on Monday.
Faced with a dominant UK virus variant that scientists say is both more transmissible and more deadly, Britain has spent much of the winter under a tight lockdown. Bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, hair salons and all nonessential shops have been closed while grocery stories, pharmacies and takeout food venues are still open.
The government has stressed that economic and social reopenings will be slow and cautious, with nonessential shopping or outdoor socializing unlikely before April. Many children will go back to school beginning March 8 and nursing home residents will be able to have one visitor from the same date.
Johnson’s Conservative government has been accused of reopening the country too quickly after the first lockdown in the spring.
The number of new confirmed cases, hospitalization and deaths are all declining but remain high, and Johnson says his reopening road map would follow “data, not dates.”
But he is under pressure from Conservative lawmakers, who argue that restrictions should be lifted quickly to revive an economy that has been hammered by three lockdowns in the last year.
John Edmunds, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, said British hospitals are still treating about 20,000 coronavirus patients, half the January peak but almost as much as height of the first surge in the spring.
“If we eased off very rapidly now, we would get another surge in hospitalizations” and deaths, he told the BBC.
Edmunds said there is added uncertainty because of new virus variants, including one identified in South Africa that may be more resistant to current vaccines.
Hancock told Sky News that the government would take a “cautious but irreversible approach” to reopening the economy.

EU likely to approve sanctions over Russia crackdown

AFP

EU likely to approve sanctions over Russia crackdown

  • Capitals are eyeing using the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime for the first time to hit individuals responsible for the clampdown with asset freezes and visa bans
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers are expected to give the go-ahead Monday to sanctions on Russia over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a crackdown on protests.
The top diplomats from the 27-nation bloc meet in Brussels for talks that will also include a wide-ranging videoconference with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The move to target the Kremlin comes two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush in Moscow that enraged member states.
Capitals are eyeing using the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime for the first time to hit individuals responsible for the clampdown with asset freezes and visa bans, diplomats said.
“I expect a political agreement to be reached,” a senior European diplomat told AFP.
“Then experts from the member states should work on the names.”
The mood toward Moscow has hardened in the wake of Borrell’s disastrous trip to Russia, during which Moscow announced it was expelling three European diplomats and rebuffed talk of cooperation.
“They rejected out of hand any dialogue that was proposed,” a senior EU official said.
The EU has already hit Russia with waves of sanctions over the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s fueling of the war in Ukraine.
The bloc in October slapped six officials on a blacklist over the poisoning of Navalny with Novichok, a nerve agent.
President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic was this month jailed for almost three years after returning to Russia following treatment in Germany.
His sentencing sparked nationwide protests that saw baton-wielding security forces detain thousands.
Two of Navalny’s closest allies are set to meet with a dozen EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Sunday to push for sanctions targeting high-profile oligarchs they accuse of funding Putin’s regime.
But diplomats say any measures have to be tied directly to abuses and need to stand up to challenges in court.


While European countries appear to be readying a common front against the Kremlin they are also keen to allow for cooperation on efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal after former US leader Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.
The EU is currently looking to broker a meeting between Washington, Tehran and other signatories — including Moscow — to try to work out how to salvage the 2015 accord.
The repression in Russia is not the only rights issue set to be addressed at the meeting.
A response to a military coup and increasingly lethal crackdown on protesters in Myanmar is to feature on the agenda, as are measures over disputed elections last year in Venezuela.
The senior EU official said that ministers were expected to move toward sanctioning Myanmar military officers and placing Venezuelan officials on a blacklist.
The focus will pivot to cooperation when America’s top diplomat Blinken joins for his first full talks with the bloc, with all sides looking to put the tensions of the Trump era behind them.
The discussion looks likely to range from a joint approach to common adversaries like Russia and China to the pressing issue of the Iran deal.
All 27 ministers are expected to sound out Blinken on what to expect from US President Joe Biden, with broader issues of tackling the climate crisis and pandemic also in the mix.
Biden declared the “transatlantic alliance is back” Friday in a speech seeking to reestablish the US as leader of the West against what he called a global assault on democracy.

Serbia receives first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters

Serbia receives first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • The vaccines arrived on a Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul and were produced in India
  • More than 730,000 people, or a little over 10% of the population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December
Reuters

BELGRADE: A shipment of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University arrived at Belgrade airport on Sunday, making Serbia the first country in the Western Balkan region to receive supplies of the shot.
The vaccines, which arrived on a Turkish Airlines plane from Istanbul, were produced in India, said President Aleksandar Vucic, who came to the airport to meet the shipment.
Vucic said the price of the vaccine was “very good as both AstraZeneca and Oxford gave up their profits.” He added that another shipment of 150,000 vaccines is expected in 12 weeks time.
“This vaccine was developed by a young team at the Oxford University which also included young people from Serbia,” British ambassador Sian MacLeod told reporters at the airport.
More than 730,000 people, or a little over 10% of the population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December with one or two doses of the vaccines available in Serbia.
Under the state vaccination program, Serbians have been able to choose between shots from Pfizer-BioNTech , China’s Sinopharm or Russia’s Sputnik V.
Despite the inoculcations, case numbers in Serbia are rising again, with more than 2,000 daily new infections currently being reported. However, epidemiologists expect the numbers to come down in a month or two.

Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

Reuters

Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

  • Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year
  • A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia moved up its COVID-19 inoculation drive by two days as the first batch of vaccines arrived in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday.
Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs, recorded its worst slump in over two decades in 2020.
It has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 280,272 cases and 1,051 deaths.
A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.
“The second delivery will be made on Feb. 26, and we will continue to receive (Pfizer) deliveries every two weeks until it is completed,” Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a virtual news conference.
Malaysia has secured 32 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech.
Vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech are scheduled to be delivered in bulk on Feb. 27, pending approval from local regulators, Khairy said.
The national vaccine rollout will begin Wednesday, earlier than initially scheduled, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Health Ministry Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah set to receive the first doses, Khairy said.

