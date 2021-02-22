You are here

Saudi Arabia's Asir governor visits mother who spared life of son's killer to prevent bloodshed

Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

The mother told her children that the criminal should remain safe until authorities arrest him

Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor visits mother who spared life of son’s killer to prevent bloodshed
  • The mother told her children that the criminal should remain safe until authorities arrest him
MAKKAH: The governor of Asir region recently paid a visit to Norah Al-Shahrani, the mother who spared the life of the murderer of her son Abdullah, after he was deliberately shot in the face by him in Wadi Khaiber.
Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz’s visit came in recognition of the noble stance of the mother.
Abdullah was 40 when he was killed a year and three months ago, but the murderer, his neighbor, was spared to avoid further bloodshed between two families.
The brother of the victim, Mohammed Al-Rajeh Al-Shahrani, an academic at the University of Bisha, told Arab News that people knew of the incident on social media after the governor’s visit.
“The incident was a big tragedy for his family and loved ones, and deeply touched a large number of Saudis,” he said.
He added that his mother showed great patience after the incident, especially in meeting her son’s murderer and his family as he said: “I have killed your son Abdullah and I ask you to spare my life.”
The victim had no children and was in the military, stationed on the southern border for 18 years. “He always aimed to be a martyr while defending the southern border, however he got killed by his closest neighbor,” said Al-Shahrani.

The brother of the victim, Mohammed Al-Rajeh Al-Shahrani, said that his mother showed great patience after the incident, especially in meeting her son’s murderer and his family as he said: ‘I have killed your son Abdullah and I ask you to spare my life.’

The reason behind his brothers murder was, he said, driven by a “devilish intention,” for there was no previous hatred, tension or misunderstanding between the victim and the murderer, who did not reveal the real motive during investigations.
“There was confusion among some people who thought that our mother forgave the murderer, but the truth is that she did not forgive him; rather she forbade us from killing or targeting him to avoid bloodshed. She only spared his life, which is different from forgiving, for forgiveness is in God’s hands,” he explained.
The mother told her children that the criminal should remain safe until authorities arrest him. No ruling has been issued in the case, and investigations are underway.
“The criminal is from a family that we were always on good terms with,” said Al-Shahrani.

The plot shows the different dramatic and romantic relationships between the characters, as dates have the ability to talk to humans in the movie. (Social media)
Date with destiny: Saudi animation looks set to become international hit

Date with destiny: Saudi animation looks set to become international hit
  • Emperor Sukari cares for all other dates and tries to protect them from an enemy that spreads diseases, promotes pesticides
JEDDAH: What began as a Saudi businessman’s project to provide information about the family business to his children has turned into a 3D animation series on dates.
Ibrahim Al-Qidah, owner of the Dates Basket company, said that the events of the three-part series, “Dates Empire,” revolve around the story of an imaginary emperor, Emperor Sukari. Sukari is a date who cares for all other dates and tries to protect them from an enemy that spreads diseases and promotes pesticides.
All dates in the world form alliances with the emperor to confront their mutual enemy. The plot shows the different dramatic and romantic relationships between the characters, as dates have the ability to talk to humans in the movie.
The promo of the movie has spread like wildfire, attracting international advertisement companies wanting to obtain the rights to use some of the characters in their promotion businesses. However, the copyright holders prefer local partners.
As well as owning the Dates Basket company, Al-Qidah is an economic and financial adviser who has lived part of his life in Denver, Colorado, US. He told Arab News that the movie targets children and adults alike, and is meant to introduce as much information about dates as possible.
“Despite the fact that I belong to Qassim, a Saudi agricultural region where palm trees are widely grown, I thought I had enough knowledge about dates,” he said. “However, after deep research, I was astonished to realize that my background in dates was really limited. There are many things about dates that my parents and even grandparents have not known about.”
Al-Qidah said that the idea of the series began with his desire to share helpful information about dates, a fruit that has a special place in the hearts and minds of many people.
Al-Qidah said that it all began with a contest that the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD) organized for the best advertisement for dates.
“We took part in the contest like many others, and we won first place for the best creative promotion ad for dates. We were awarded a cash prize and a shield. This encouraged us to go on promoting this agricultural product, of which Saudi Arabia annually produces more than 1,150,000 tons,” he said.
Explaining why he chose animation as a way to tell the story, Al-Qidah said that children love this type of movie.

The promo of the movie has spread like wildfire, attracting international advertisement companies wanting to obtain the rights to use some of the characters in their promotion businesses.

“The 3D technology can help in depicting real objects. Unlike the cartoon method, the 3D can, for instance, show what the prophetic saa, an Islamic weight measurement, looks like.”
Al-Qidah said that the palm tree was considered a cultural symbol in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia and Iraq.
He said that there were more than 28,000,000 palm trees in Saudi Arabia with more than 400 different types of dates, and nearly 70 types were famous.
Each type represents a city: Ajwah is found in Madinah, Sukari is grown in Qassim, Khilas is known in Al-Ahsa, Al-Kharj farmers grow a type called Saq’e, while trees producing Sifri are planted in Bisha, he said.
These names were used for the 10 main characters in the animation, in addition to Salma, Hilwut Al-Jouf, Barni, and Al-Siri.
In the story, Al-Qidah presented different places around the world where palm trees are planted, and used voiceover performers from the same region or city where a particular type of date is grown.
“Iraqi and Egyptian voice-over performers, for instance, were hired to perform voice acting for the characters embodying the type of dates grown in their countries,” he said.
One of the characters in the movies is called Salma. Salma is the name of a type of date grown in Hail, he said. The fruit of this type of date is as large as a mango.
In the comedy plot of the movie, Salma enriches the viewers with information about this fruit. Through the narrative, the size, class, weight, nutritional values, and how they should be stored are presented by the character in less than a minute.

Saudi authorities seize 24kg of hashish in Jazan

Saudi authorities seize 24kg of hashish in Jazan
Saudi authorities seize 24kg of hashish in Jazan

Saudi authorities seize 24kg of hashish in Jazan
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they thwarted attempts to smuggle 24 kilograms of hashish via the Kingdom’s southern borders, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Ministry of Interior spokesperson Col. Ahmed Al-Tuwayan said security regiments patrolling in the Jazan region caught the smugglers as they attempted to bring the drugs over the border. The smugglers were Ethiopian nationals.
Col. Al-Tuwayan said the hashish was seized and the “smugglers have been arrested and initial legal procedures against them have been completed.”

Book discussion highlights Saudi successful programs, initiatives

Book discussion highlights Saudi successful programs, initiatives
Book discussion highlights Saudi successful programs, initiatives

Book discussion highlights Saudi successful programs, initiatives
JEDDAH: The National Council on US-Arab Relations (NCUSAR) and US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) hosted a webinar discussing a new book due to be published later this year titled “Saudi Arabia’s Transformation: Uncertainty and Sustainability,” which assessed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and objectives, successful programs and initiatives.

The book is written by Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed, adjunct professor at the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) and Dr. Paul Joyce.

The discussion was moderated by Hall Delano Roosevelt, president and CEO of USSBC.

The participants analyzed and discussed the strengths, opportunities and challenges of Saudi Vision 2030 in support of the implementation of a global strategic long-term vision including the G20 goals and objectives, which was mainly focused on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Al-Rasheed highlighted in his presentation that the Saudi leadership was experimenting with how to turn the country’s system of development plans into modern strategic planning.

Meanwhile, Joyce elaborated on the Saudi government’s approach to improving its strategic planning, its long-term visions and implementation of those visions, strategy in pursuing partnerships, and capability-building efforts.

Roosevelt made some final remarks on the USSBC’s role in Saudi development, where he stressed the council’s capability to help any of the attendees if they needed assistance investing in Saudi Arabia or partnering with Saudi companies to take advantage of the business opportunities discussed.

Dr. John Duke Anthony, founding president and CEO of NCUSAR, ended the session noting that the US has more investments in Saudi Arabia than any other country, and its companies have the most joint partnerships with Saudi companies.

The program concluded that strategic transformation and economic diversification is achievable through the creation of long-term strategic visions, backed by the government’s increased ability to implement policies for the benefit of the country in achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals and objectives.

In the face of constraints and challenges like the collapse of oil prices and the current coronavirus disease pandemic, the Kingdom has demonstrated its determination to pursue its sustainable and strategic transformation into a diversified economy.

“Saudi Arabia’s Transformation: Uncertainty and Sustainability” will be published by Routledge and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the Center for Middle East Development.

Who's Who: Rayan Fayez, managing director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi

Who’s Who: Rayan Fayez, managing director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi
Who’s Who: Rayan Fayez, managing director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi

Who’s Who: Rayan Fayez, managing director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi
Rayan Fayez has been the managing director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi since 2018.

Prior to assuming the leadership of Banque Saudi Fransi, he held the role of CEO of Savola Group from 2016 to 2018.

Previously, Fayez spent five years at Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, serving first as the executive director of investment banking in London and later as CEO and head of investment banking in the Kingdom.

Prior to that, he spent four years working at JP Morgan, first as an analyst of natural resources investment banking in New York, and later as an associate of natural resources investment banking in London.

In 2020, Fayez served as the chairman of the finance and infrastructure taskforce at the business group (B20) under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency.

Fayez is also a member of several boards, including those of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Human Resources Development Fund, Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., and Hassana Investment Co.

He is also a member of the board investment committee of the Qiddiya Investment Co. and the Royal Commission for AlUla.

He has previously served as a board member of the Herfy Food Services Co., the Knowledge Economic City, and Almarai. 

Fayez holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was also a member of the Pi Tau

Sigma, a mechanical engineering honor society, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, an honors organization that recognizes and elevates high-achieving students.

COVID-19 infection curve in 'sensitive' phase: Saudi Official

COVID-19 infection curve in ‘sensitive’ phase: Saudi Official
Health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people nationwide since the outbreak. (SPA)
COVID-19 infection curve in ‘sensitive’ phase: Saudi Official

COVID-19 infection curve in ‘sensitive’ phase: Saudi Official
  • Saudi Health Ministry spokesman urges ‘great caution and vigilance’
  • A total of 6,461 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
JEDDAH: The infection curve of COVID-19 is passing through “a sensitive and very important phase” as Saudi Arabia witnesses an increase in the daily infection rate, a health official said on Sunday.

The phase “must be followed with greater caution and vigilance, especially with the increase in recorded cases,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. “We haven’t yet reached the stage of reassurance.”
He confirmed that vaccines are available in all regions of the Kingdom and in greater numbers.
Saudi Arabia reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday. The death toll now stands at 6,461. The ministry reported 315 new cases, meaning that 375,006 people have contracted the disease. There are 2,451 active cases, 508 of them in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 177 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 57 in the Eastern Province, 28 in Makkah and eight in Madinah. In addition, 349 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 366,094 recoveries.

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz receives the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 13,332,326 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 36,218 carried out in the past 24 hours.
The ministry confirmed that health services continue through all centers and facilities. Taakad centers have carried out 7,383,372 swabs, while Tetamman clinics have served 1988,318 people.
Health and medical consultations have been provided to 27,811,408 beneficiaries through the call center 937.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their vaccine doses, for which they registered through Sehhaty. The number of those who have been vaccinated has reached 541,411. The ministry is urging everyone who has not registered for a vaccine to do so in order to preserve their health and safety and that of their loved ones. The vaccine is free for all Saudis and expats.

