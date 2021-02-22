Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor visits mother who spared life of son’s killer to prevent bloodshed

MAKKAH: The governor of Asir region recently paid a visit to Norah Al-Shahrani, the mother who spared the life of the murderer of her son Abdullah, after he was deliberately shot in the face by him in Wadi Khaiber.
Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz’s visit came in recognition of the noble stance of the mother.
Abdullah was 40 when he was killed a year and three months ago, but the murderer, his neighbor, was spared to avoid further bloodshed between two families.
The brother of the victim, Mohammed Al-Rajeh Al-Shahrani, an academic at the University of Bisha, told Arab News that people knew of the incident on social media after the governor’s visit.
“The incident was a big tragedy for his family and loved ones, and deeply touched a large number of Saudis,” he said.
He added that his mother showed great patience after the incident, especially in meeting her son’s murderer and his family as he said: “I have killed your son Abdullah and I ask you to spare my life.”
The victim had no children and was in the military, stationed on the southern border for 18 years. “He always aimed to be a martyr while defending the southern border, however he got killed by his closest neighbor,” said Al-Shahrani.
The reason behind his brothers murder was, he said, driven by a “devilish intention,” for there was no previous hatred, tension or misunderstanding between the victim and the murderer, who did not reveal the real motive during investigations.
“There was confusion among some people who thought that our mother forgave the murderer, but the truth is that she did not forgive him; rather she forbade us from killing or targeting him to avoid bloodshed. She only spared his life, which is different from forgiving, for forgiveness is in God’s hands,” he explained.
The mother told her children that the criminal should remain safe until authorities arrest him. No ruling has been issued in the case, and investigations are underway.
“The criminal is from a family that we were always on good terms with,” said Al-Shahrani.