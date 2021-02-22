Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea

CAIRO: The Egyptian and Spanish navies have carried out a naval exercise in the Red Sea, the second training conducted recently.
The official Facebook page of the Egyptian Armed Forces stated that the training took place with the participation of the Egyptian frigate Sharm El-Sheikh and the Spanish frigate ESPS Reina Sofia.
“Within the framework of the Armed Forces General Command’s plan to upgrade the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of friendly countries, the Egyptian and Spanish navies carried out transient maritime training within the Southern Fleet in the Red Sea,” the statement said.
The training involved many different activities, including specialized training for imposing surveillance on suspected ships, maritime security procedures and various sailing formations, which showed the ability of the joint maritime units to carry out their tasks accurately and with proficiency.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Joint operation was the second of its kind, reflecting the importance of bilateral military relations.
• This training is the second of its kind to be held recently with the Spanish Navy.
It also included night transport exercises and landing helicopters on the roofs of marine units. This training is the second of its kind to be held recently with the Spanish Navy, according to the statement.
It said this reflects the importance of these joint exercises in consolidating bilateral Egyptian-Spanish relations and enhancing the horizons of military cooperation between the two countries, which would contribute effectively to preserving maritime security and stability in the region.