You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
Saudi Arabia set up SAMI in 2017 to cut its reliance on imported weapons and military systems. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2q36

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
  • The government aims to spend 50% of its military budget by 2030 on equipment made at home
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) aims to generate annual revenue of $5 billion by 2030, its chief executive said on Monday, part of a drive to build more defense equipment inside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia set up SAMI in 2017 to cut its reliance on imported weapons and military systems.
The government aims to spend 50% of its military budget by 2030 on equipment made at home.
Chief Executive Walid Abukhaled told Reuters at Abu Dhabi’s Idex defense exhibition that SAMI aimed to be among the world’s top 25 defense firms by 2030. “Being in the top 25 companies by 2030, you’re looking at $5 billion a year” in revenue, he said.
Abukhaled, who did not give a figure for current revenues, took over as CEO in April.
He gave a more conservative target than his predecessor who said in 2019 he wanted SAMI to be one of the world’s top 10 defense companies by 2030. Abukhaled said there had been no major shift in strategy.
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, set up SAMI as part of a broad economic program to diversify the oil-dependent economy.
Abukhaled said SAMI would sign a deal on Monday with NIMR, a company in neighboring United Arab Emirates which builds military vehicles, to set up manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.
SAMI on Sunday signed a joint venture agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin, which is involved in installing a $15 billion missile defense system in Saudi Arabia.
Abukhaled said SAMI was developing systems to counter drones, a move that would help deal with drone attacks that are frequently launched at the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi movement.
“At the end of the day our ultimate objective is to really serve the (Saudi Arabian) armed forces,” Abukhaled said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Military economy

Related

UAE officials visit SAMI’s stand at IDEX 2021
Middle-East
UAE officials visit SAMI’s stand at IDEX 2021
Update Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat

Sharjah launches new eco-luxury Moon Retreat
  • The retreat will open to guests during the first quarter of 2021
  • It will be located in the archaeological site of Mleiha
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, announced the addition of Moon Retreat to their eco-luxury tourism destinations, state news agency SPA reported.
The retreat will open to guests during the first quarter of 2021 in the archaeological area of Mleiha.
Moon Retreat will offer visitors stargazing activities as there is much less light pollution in the area. There will be 10 single-bed domes, 4 family tents and 2 single-bed tents, each unit being supplied with all required amenities, some of which may also include pools.
Visitors will also be able to hike in the archaeological area of Mleiha.

Topics: Sharjah eco-friendly luxury

Related

Oil retreats in face of renewed coronavirus uncertainty
Business & Economy
Oil retreats in face of renewed coronavirus uncertainty
Sharjah embraces digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions
Corporate News
Sharjah embraces digital future with Sahab Smart Solutions

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh

Gold off 7-month low on dollar weakness, but yields weigh
  • The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

Gold prices inched higher on Monday after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session, as support from a weaker dollar eclipsed pressure from firmer Treasury yields.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,783.56 per ounce by 0304 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 on Friday.
US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,784.40.
“The dollar coming off is helping to negate the rise in Treasury yields,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
“Gold is in a weird place... while there’s clearly a need for inflation hedging, firming risk sentiment has pressured gold.”
The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, but benchmark US Treasury yields hit a near one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Apart from the $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to pass by the end of the week, market participants await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress starting Tuesday.
“The rise in yields will be the major headwind for gold for now, but if Powell hints at any dovishness or implies that current yields are too high for sustained economic recovery... then we can see gold embark on a rally again,” Lee said.
Silver gained 1.1 percent to $27.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,283.82.
Palladium climbed 1 percent to $2,400.93, having earlier hit a more than one-month high at $2,431.50.

Topics: Gold economy

Related

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble
Business & Economy
Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble
The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said that the awarding of the contract to AKH was a positive sign as the company has extensive experience in mining activities around the world. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Egypt signs 10 new gold exploration contracts

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows

Recovery bets drive dollar to fresh lows
  • The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018
  • The Aussie rose as much as 0.5 percent to an almost three-year high of $0.7908
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The US dollar was sold to multi-year lows against sterling and the Australian and New Zealand currencies on Monday, as investors cheered vaccine progress and wagered on the pandemic recovery bringing a global trade boom and an export windfall.
The British pound hit $1.4043, its highest since April 2018, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson charts a path out of lockdowns on the back of rapid vaccinations.
The Aussie rose as much as 0.5 percent to an almost three-year high of $0.7908 and the kiwi hit $0.7338, also its best since early 2018, helped by S&P’s upgrade of New Zealand’s sovereign credit ratings by a notch.
The euro was steady at $1.2119, while the yen was the only major to cede ground to the greenback as rising US Treasury yields drew investment flows from Japan.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.3940 percent, their highest since Feb. 2020 and the dollar was up 0.2 percent to buy 105.73 yen.
With local yields anchored by the Bank of Japan, the yen remains particularly sensitive to the US bond market, and has dropped 2 percent this year while US ten-year yields have climbed nearly 50 basis points.
Sovereign yields elsewhere in Asia have gained in tandem, or in the case of Australia and New Zealand far in excess of US rates, leaving little or no relative benefit for the dollar, as investors begin to price in a pickup in global inflation.
“There’s a tide of higher rates across the board, and whether the US does an extra five basis points than Germany is neither here nor there,” said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
“The bigger picture is (the United States) has got massive debt issuance for stimulus and to find a buyer for that debt you either need higher rates or a lower currency or both, and at the moment we’re getting both.”
The US dollar index was steady at 90.355.
Hot commodity
Besides the US budget deficit, a growing trade deficit has also weighed on the dollar, as have the large gains that rising commodity prices have delivered to exporters’ currencies.
Copper has gained roughly 8 percent for the year and hit a nine-year peak on Monday, oil has gained more than 22 percent for the year to date, iron ore about 10 percent and dairy prices nearly 7 percent.
The Aussie dollar, which rose nearly 40 percent from last March’s trough through to the end of 2020 has added another 2 percent this year, while the kiwi and Canadian dollar have added 1% or more and analysts said the rallies might have further to run.
“We are recommending a long AUD/USD trade idea,” said analysts at MUFG Bank in a note to clients.
“The Aussie is continuing to benefit from the outperformance from building optimism over the global growth/reflation outlook which is helping to improve Australia’s terms of trade.”
The bank also recommends a long sterling position as diminished Brexit uncertainty and solid progress in vaccinating the British population herald a strong economic recovery.
Ahead on Monday, British Prime Minister Johnson is expected to outline a roadmap out of lockdowns, a German sentiment survey is due and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to sound dovish in a speech beginning at 1345 GMT.
Later in the week, the New Zealand central bank sets policy on Wednesday and then US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, also on Wednesday.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin eased slightly to $56,159, but was still near a record high as the digital asset gains more mainstream acceptance. Ether, a rival cryptocurrency, fell to $1,871.

Related

Copper drifts toward 9-year high on demand outlook, defies firm dollar
Business & Economy
Copper drifts toward 9-year high on demand outlook, defies firm dollar
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
Business & Economy
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
  • Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

TOKYO: Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage.
Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Japan but fell in South Korea and Australia. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it.
But the US $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent in morning trading to 30,250.83. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.3 percent to 3,097.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1 percent to 6,789.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.4 percent to 30,750.83, while the Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1 percent to 3,694.81.
Japan began administering vaccines for COVID-19 last week. It was the last of the Group of Seven industrial nations to get started, beginning with health workers. Prospects for further shipments of vaccine remain uncertain, according to Taro Kono, the Japanese minister tasked with overseeing the effort.
Vaccination drives are set to start soon in other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it.
The US House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden’s proposed package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“But timing is everything,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. He noted that inflation concerns are overhanging the market, as the economy heals from the pandemic downturn while the Biden administration strives to recover the millions of jobs lost.
“The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the price,” he said.
One challenge is to keep inflation in check and minimize trauma to the markets from adjustments in the Federal Reserve’s ultra-supportive monetary policy.
Last week, the S&P 500 extended its losing streak to close 0.2 percent on Friday at 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite closed essentially flat, while another strong showing by smaller companies pushed the Russell 200 index to a 2.2 percent gain.
In energy trading, US benchmark crude added 50 cents to $59.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.27 to $59.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 62 cents to $63.53 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.61 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2116, down from $1.2125.

Topics: Asia shares economy Finance

Related

Global shares grind higher despite rising bond yields, weak data
Business & Economy
Global shares grind higher despite rising bond yields, weak data
Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery
Business & Economy
Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO

SoftBank Vision Fund set for new portfolio champion with Coupang IPO
  • Achieving a $50 billion valuation would add to good news for the fund which is bouncing back from an annual loss in March
Updated 22 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO/SEOUL: SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund is poised to have a new number-one asset in its portfolio with the upcoming floatation of top South Korean e-tailer Coupang, furthering a turnaround that has seen the fund yo-yo from huge losses to record profit.
The $50 billion target valuation that Reuters reported this month would likely see the decade-old firm surpass recently listed US food deliverer DoorDash Inc. on a roster of assets that also includes stakes in TikTok parent ByteDance and ride-hailers Grab and Didi.
The Vision Fund built up its 37 percent stake in Coupang for $2.7 billion, mostly at an $8.7 billion post-money valuation, a person familiar with the matter said. The fund is not expected to sell shares in the initial public offering (IPO) that Coupang filed for in New York, the person said, declining to be identified as the information was not public.
SoftBank Group Corp. and Coupang declined to comment.
Achieving a $50 billion valuation would add to good news for the fund which is bouncing back from an annual loss in March. This month, it announced record quarterly profit, driven by the listings of DoorDash and home seller Opendoor Technologies Inc. and share price rise of ride-hailer Uber Technologies Inc.
Hit parade
The fund has written big cheques for late-stage startups to fuel rapid growth, with two-thirds of the value of its portfolio concentrated in 10 assets including Coupang.
The 10 include 25 percent of British chip designer Arm — to be sold to Nvidia Corp. pending regulatory approval — but not stakes in high-profile stumbles like office-sharing firm WeWork.
The fund’s largest assets include its 22 percent stake in DoorDash, whose share price has doubled since the firm’s December IPO, sending its market capitalization to $65 billion.
FACTBOX: Vision Fund’s investment hit parade
SoftBank initially invested in Coupang in 2015, adding it to a stable of e-commerce hits that included 25 percent of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, before placing it under the fund.
The e-tailer has grown rapidly during stay-home policies while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced other portfolio firms like Indian hotel chain Oyo to scramble to preserve cash.
Analysts see Coupang’s $50 billion valuation as feasible given its first-mover status and as it expands beyond replacing brick-and-mortar retail with a rising number of online channels.
It is the biggest e-tailer in South Korea that directly handles inventory, with 2020 purchases at about 21.7 trillion won ($19.62 billion), showed data from WiseApp.
“The market’s assessment isn’t exaggerated,” said analyst Park Eun-kyung at Samsung Securities. “Coupang’s market leadership is a premium factor.”

Topics: SoftBank economy Finance Softbank Vision Fund

Related

SoftBank CEO touts ‘goose with golden eggs’ as profit soars
Business & Economy
SoftBank CEO touts ‘goose with golden eggs’ as profit soars
SoftBank Vision Fund’s portfolio back above water on tech valuations
Business & Economy
SoftBank Vision Fund’s portfolio back above water on tech valuations

Latest updates

Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
Saudi defense firm SAMI targets $5bn annual revenue by 2030
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum
US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine drives gather momentum
US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks
US top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks
Celebrity makeup artist Hindash to launch own brand
Celebrity makeup artist Hindash to launch own brand

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.