Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
Updated 9 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister

Saudization not to be forced on companies that move their HQs to the Kingdom: Investment Minister
  • Hundreds of opportunities to be on Invest Saudi online portal for investors to evaluate, Khalid Al-Falih said during appearance on Frankly Speaking
  • Spelling out details of new regulations for investors, he said a superficial nameplate saying 'this is the regional headquarters’ will not fly
DUBAI: Companies that choose to set up or relocate their headquarters in Saudi Arabia will not have Saudization forced on them, the Kingdom’s investment minister has told Arab News in the latest episode of Frankly Speaking, referring to the policy that requires companies to hire Saudi nationals on a quota basis.

Investment “is the name of the game,” Khalid Al-Falih said, adding that hundreds of opportunities will be on the Invest Saudi online portal “ready for investors to evaluate and take it to the next level of execution.”

Hand in hand with the investment drive, he said, the Kingdom is creating the environment for high-quality international experts to choose Saudi Arabia to be their home where they can even retire, and not only to be their workplace.

Al-Falih’s comments follow last week’s decision by Saudi Arabia to set certain rules for companies seeking to take advantage of the $3 trillion investment opportunities identified for international investors under the Vision 2030 strategy. This is the first his ministry has spelled out details of the new regulations, which are still being fine-tuned.

Al-Falih, who played an eminent role in the vital energy sector in Saudi Arabia before moving to the investment ministry last year, was appearing on Frankly Speaking, a recorded show where prominent Middle East policymakers and business leaders are questioned on their views about the most important issues of the day.

There has been speculation some companies might try to satisfy the new regulations by setting up a “nameplate” operation in Riyadh, while maintaining the real business hub elsewhere in the Middle East. But-Al Falih made it clear that multinationals wishing to bid for government contracts would have to show a serious corporate commitment to the Kingdom.

 

He said they will have to have a “major headquarters,” preferably in Riyadh, if they want to do business with the government.

“We would want to see the companies having a major headquarters office with executive staff; their C-suite being here; operations in other countries reporting to it; and support functions, whether it's training, product development, consolidation of regional operations, all taking place within their regional headquarters. So, a superficial nameplate saying 'this is the regional headquarters’ will not fly,” Al-Falih said.

Riyadh, which is the subject of ambitious plans to double its population over the next decade to become one of the top 10 urban economies in the world, is Al-Falih’s preferred location as these companies’ headquarters.

“Riyadh will be the predominant. If you look at other countries where regional headquarters have evolved over decades, we saw a trend within every country that there will be one business capital for that country, where the companies coalesce together, and the networking and the support services takes place,” he explained.

“We think it's useful for the companies to do that here in Saudi Arabia, rather than have them spread and then try to pull them together. We're encouraging Riyadh to be that city, by creating a special economic zone that will offer incentives.

“The message is that for those contracts that the Kingdom chooses to give through its procurement policy, we want to do it with companies who have their entire integrated operations here in the Kingdom, from the decision-making to the strategic development, to managing the execution of those government procurement and government contracts. That’s our interest and that's our right.”

It was up to the companies to decide the definition of the region the headquarters would serve, Al-Falih said, but he outlined official Saudi thinking on the issue: “As a government leader now but previously a leader within a private-sector enterprise, I see the Middle East and Africa and part of Western Asia as an integrated global market, and we see Riyadh as the anchor capital for that broader region.”

In addition to the option of employing non-Saudi talent, other Saudi cities likes Jeddah or Dammam could qualify as regional headquarters bases if the big global companies made a strong business case, he said.

“If somebody chooses to be in a different region because that’s closer to their customers or that's where it makes business sense for them, we will work hard to give them all of the support they need,” Al-Falih said.

The plan for Riyadh, in conjunction with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will make the Saudi capital an attractive proposition for global executives, he believes.

 

“We're building it out and creating a competitive advantage in livability that will be unmatched. We are attracting four additional schools in the next 12 months that will be opening up in Riyadh. These are first-class international schools. Compounds are being built, arenas for recreation, and sport events are being planned and are quite advanced,” Al-Falih said.

“The airport will be expanded and Riyadh will have one of the largest regional airports with more destinations and more passengers than any competing airport. That will be difficult to replicate in three or four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

An influx of international executives and their families would add to the attractions of the city, and would incentivize Saudi citizens to seek employment in the private sector. “We are opening up the Kingdom, and creating the environment for expatriate staff not only to choose to work here but actually to enjoy living here, and to even retire after their employment obligations are fulfilled,” he said, adding that an existing premium residency program is being revised and upgraded just for this purpose.

“We think this mix of Saudis and expats, highly educated Saudis graduated from the best universities here in the Kingdom and around the world, will enrich these companies and make their operations more competitive to address the global markets,” Al-Falih said.

“We believe it will take place and we believe many Saudis will prosper and gain career opportunities, but (Saudization) is not going to be forced upon the companies who choose to move here.”

 

Companies that decide against a move to Riyadh would still be welcome to do business there. “Don't get me wrong — the companies who choose to have their headquarters elsewhere, I'm going to do as much marketing to them as I do to the ones who choose to be here,” Al-Falih said.

“We're still inviting those who for whatever reason choose not to have their headquarters here and the Kingdom will welcome them.”

In his view, the move to attract global companies, with the new rules due in 2024, was not too tough on multinationals. “On the contrary, I think we're extending our hand to our partners from the international community and making sure that the message is clear,” he said.

“The Kingdom has always been open for business. This is very much a market economy and a government that has always been open to the private sector.”

Al-Falih described the creation of the investment ministry by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as “quite a signal.”

“Investment is the name of the game here in the Kingdom. We are preparing the opportunities,” he said. “We have hundreds of opportunities that will be on the Invest Saudi digital portal, ready for investors to evaluate and take it to the next level of execution.”

Al-Falih said that there was still some way to go to reach the target of 5.7 per cent of GDP coming from foreign investment, but that Saudi Arabia showed an increase in FDI in 2020 compared to a global reduction of 42 per cent. “The trend is in the right direction in terms of absolute levels. We realize that this is a journey,” he said.

He also recognized that there was a need for the Kingdom to market itself better to attract International investment, but that the fundamental ingredients for foreign investors were in place. “I think at the macro level, people are recognizing that the Kingdom is one of the most stable countries in the world — politically, security, safety, quality of government and quality of governance,” he said.

Al-Falih said that his experience as chairman of Saudi Aramco and as energy minister had given him international contacts and a breadth of sectoral experience that would be an advantage in the big investment drive.

“Of course, our energy sector will always be the Kingdom's leading sector. But I always say that even beyond oil, this Kingdom will be a Kingdom full of energy, exporting energy and creating a lot of energy of different sorts,” he said.

Click to watch the full interview.

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE
Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE
  • SAMI-led agreement to license production of cutting-edge armored vehicles
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi-based NIMR, marking the first military collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The agreement is the first step in a long-term joint venture between the two companies, which will soon see SAMI receive a license to develop NIMR’s JAIS 4x4 military vehicles.

Eng. Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “We are pleased to witness the culmination of our shared efforts over the past year as we ink this agreement to transfer technology and knowledge to Saudi Arabia’s defence manufacturing sector, and contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of localizing more than 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030.

“SAMI has selected NIMR as its preferred local partner due to its strategic position as a key enabler of the Saudi Vision 2030. This achievement also supports PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.”

Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and managing director of EDGE, NIMR’s parent company, said: “Fostering strategic relationships is a key pillar of EDGE’s strategy, and we look forward to building on this commitment with our colleagues at SAMI.

“This agreement represents the first military collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is a major step in boosting the already robust relations between our respective nations.”

NIMR is part of a collection of 25 companies within the Abu Dhabi-based EDGE technology group.

Launched in May 2017, SAMI is a state-owned ‎military industries company that is aiming to localize 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total government military spending by 2030.

On Sunday, SAMI signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with US firm Lockheed Martin. The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities, create jobs in the Kingdom and train Saudis to manufacture products and provide services to the Saudi armed forces. SAMI will own a 51 percent stake in the venture.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that SAMI aims to generate annual revenues of $5 billion by 2030. “Being in the top 25 companies by 2030, you’re looking at $5 billion a year,” SAMI’s CEO told Reuters.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) UAE Saudi Arabia

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
  • SAMI will play a prominent role participating in the event and work with Saudi authorities to present to major global stakeholders in the sector the Kingdom’s abilities in the defense industry
DUBAI: The World Defense Show (WDS) announced Monday the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), would be its strategic partner for the 2022 show that takes place from March 6 to March 9.

The partnership between the WDS and SAMI will contribute to supporting the efforts of the military industries led by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in an effort to localize more than 50 percent of the military industries, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

SAMI will play a prominent role participating in the event and work with Saudi authorities to present to major global stakeholders in the sector the Kingdom’s abilities in the defense industry.

The partnership deal was signed by the CEO of SAMI, Walid bin Abdulmajeed Abukhaled, and the CEO of the WDS, Sean Ormrod in the presence of the Governor of GAMI, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, and the Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil.

Abukhaled  said SAMI played a vital role in supporting the efforts of the PIF to localize the latest technologies and know-how, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.

He said the strategic partnership agreement with WDS would provide many exceptional opportunities for cooperation with all stakeholders in the global military and security defense industry.

Topics: SAMI World Defense Show Saudi Arabia

Egypt's military production not affected by pandemic

Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
Egypt's military production not affected by pandemic

Egypt’s military production not affected by pandemic
  • Minister said that Egyptian military factories were also producing COVID-19-related items
RIYADH: The spending volume and plans of the Egyptian Ministry for Military Production have not been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially those relating to the armed forces and the civilian police, Minister Ahmed Morsy has said.

In an interview with ASharq news channel at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi, he stressed that the military production factories in Egypt were also producing COVID-19-related items such as face masks, sterilizers, disinfectants and sterilization.

“We look forward to showcasing the technological potential of our military factories and products, and sharing technological expertise with various companies specialized in this field, especially since we have 16 companies that produce myriad weapons and ammunition based on our huge manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure,” Morsy said.

He revealed that the Ministry of Military Production is cooperating with the private sector in Egypt to produce an electric bus, with a view to reducing environmentally harmful emissions on the roads. It hoped to launch the first electric buses in Egypt before the end of the year.

Morsi revealed Egypt’s intention to host IDEX by the end of November, with a focus on the military and defense industries.

 

Topics: Egypt Military economy Coronavirus

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine plan faces large funding gap: World Bank
  • The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program
JERUSALEM: The Palestinians’ COVID-19 vaccination plan faces a $30 million funding shortfall, even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.
Israel, a world leader in terms of vaccination speed, could perhaps consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said.
“In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” it said.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20% of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program. PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60 percent coverage.
Cost estimates suggest that “a total of about $55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is an existing gap of $30 million,” the World Bank said, calling for additional donor help.
The Palestinians began vaccinations this month and have received small donations from Israel, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
But the roughly 32,000 doses received to date fall far short of the 5.2 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.
’Extra doses’
Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of ignoring its duties as an occupying power by not including the Palestinians in its inoculation program.
Israeli officials have said that under the Oslo peace accords, the PA health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-rule.
Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday after rolling out one of the world’s swiftest vaccination programs. It has been administering Pfizer Inc’s vaccine to its 9.1 million citizens, and has a separate stockpile of an estimated 100,000 doses of Moderna Inc’s vaccine.
While the PA expects to receive an initial COVAX shipment within weeks, the program is at risk of failing, mainly due to a lack of funds. The PA says it has supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca, but doses have been slow to come.
“From a humanitarian perspective, Israel can consider donating the extra doses it has ordered that it would not be using,” the World Bank said.
The PA health ministry said on Friday that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who regularly cross into Israel for work.
A decision on vaccinating the Palestinian workers should be made soon, Nachman Ash, Israel’s coronavirus czar, told reporters on Sunday.
“From a medical perspective, we think vaccinating the Palestinian workers is very much the correct thing to do.”

Topics: Palestine COVID-19 economy

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting

Saudi-Russian oil clash in run-up to OPEC+ meeting
  • Riyadh urges caution while Moscow appears to favor supply hike
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia were once again heading into an OPEC+ meeting on opposite sides of a crucial debate about the oil market, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

Riyadh is publicly urging fellow members to be “extremely cautious,” despite prices rebounding to a one-year high. In private, the Kingdom has signaled it would prefer that the group broadly holds output steady, delegates said.

Moscow, on the other hand, is indicating that it still wants to proceed with a supply increase.

Saudi Arabia is pledging to make a cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, but some see signs that could change as the negotiations get underway.

“The Kingdom could potentially use its barrels as leverage for getting a deal,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel.

Ten months after slashing crude production when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crushed global demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are still withholding 7 million bpd from the market, about 7 percent of global supply.

Two crucial decisions will be taken at the OPEC+ meeting on March 4.

First, restoring as much as 500,000 bpd, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.

And secondly, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 million bpd of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.

Public comments from Riyadh and Moscow indicate that another debate looms.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced.”

Novak argued at the last two OPEC+ meetings for production increases and his Saudi counterpart appears to be sticking to its familiar position of cutting production.

Topics: Oil & gas energy Saudi Arabia OPEC+

