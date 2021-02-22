You are here

Saudi Arabia's GAMI and Belarus' SAMI sign MoU for military industries

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus (SAMI) signed an MoU at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference on Monday. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus (SAMI) signed an MoU at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus (SAMI) signed an MoU at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference on Monday. (Supplied)
  • The MoU will contribute to strengthening the security and status of both countries on the regional and international levels
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus (SAMI) signed an MoU at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference in the Saudi pavilion on Monday.

The MoU aims at boosting continuous cooperation between the two countries at the level of military industries, research, development, and military technologies, according to the rules, regulations, and instructions in both countries.

The MoU also aims at setting a frame for cooperation between the two parties in the field of military industries, research, and development of military technologies, building partnership between the two countries to achieve the strategic objectives related to benefitting from capabilities related to military industries, determining the joint projects in the field of military industries, and discussing a mechanism to execute these projects.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI, and Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of SAMI.

GAMI governor Al-Ohali said that the MoU was part of the good and friendly relations between the Kingdom and Belarus, and the continuous cooperation and coordination in subjects of mutual interest.

He added that it aims to optimize the gain from Belarussian expertise, and human and economic capabilities, noting that the MoU will strengthen relations between the two friendly countries through joint work in military industries, research, and development of military technologies, which comes in line with achieving the objectives of developing the military and security sectors.

The MoU will contribute to strengthening the security and status of both countries on the regional and international levels, and in deepening relations between the two countries in all fields and at all levels.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia SAMI Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) belarus IDEX IDEX 2021

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance Market stock exchange

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
Updated 23 February 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products

Startup of the Week: Filling the gap in natural skincare and beauty products
  • Nowadays a wide range of beauty and skincare products are available that claim to be free of chemicals, and offer natural remedies
Updated 23 February 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: With an increase in awareness about the harmful effects of preservatives and chemicals used in items like food, beverages and skincare products, people are turning to organic products and natural remedies.

This trend has led many entrepreneurs to try their luck with products free of harmful chemicals. Nowadays a wide range of beauty and skincare products are available that claim to be free of chemicals, and offer natural remedies.

Fatima Abdullah Saeed Al-Maddah, a lawyer by training, is one of those entrepreneurs who understood the market’s needs and switched her career to become an entrepreneur and aromatherapist.

Al-Maddah told Arab News that there was demand for skincare products free of harmful ingredients, but the supply was not adequate.

“We were looking for clean, effective, and simple skincare but we couldn’t find such products here,” she said.

She used to try natural remedies instead of purchasing products that could harm her health.

Al-Maddah said people wanted products free of toxins without compromising on their effectiveness. She felt motivated to launch her own line of products to exploit the gap. The idea, however, materialized when Al-Maddah learned aromatherapy.

She said: “Then I started looking at formulas, talking to professionals, dermatologists, and manufacturers and came up with a range of products without using toxins such as sulfates.”

Al-Maddah said her idea was simple — one of the core values of her brand.

“Our products are intended for a modern woman, who is ambitious and has a lot of things to do, whether she is a career woman or not. We believe that all women are beautiful from the inside and have a natural charm to them that we wanted to enhance.”

The name of the company is a combination of two French words “laboratoire” meaning “laboratory” and “apothecaire” which means “apothecary.”

The skincare industry is extremely competitive, so a startup needs to innovate, Al Maddah said.

“Just to let the people know that your product exists is a challenge.”

She said the launch of her startup went smoothly as she took advice from French and American experts.

“I also had knowledge of aromatherapy, I was able to tell them what I wanted and did not want in a formula,” Al-Maddah said.

People have been used to commercial products for so long that it takes customers a while to get used to natural and clean products.

“What makes Labothecaire products unique is the scientific backing that they have,” she told Arab News.

Another thing that the entrepreneur emphasized on was the company’s focus on listening to the customers and the drive to improve its products.

Labothecaire also emphasises transparency. “Lots of cosmetic companies make sure that the ingredients are mentioned in small fonts, and not easily readable. However, we make sure that it is truly clear, on the products and on the website. We try and educate the customers on our social media on what goes into our products and what is beneficial to them.”

The company also tries to educate the people and raise awareness. Al-Maddah said that most of the products that people use end up in their bloodstreams. So, they also offer free consultations to their customers where professionals advise them according to their issues.

With every new product, Al-Maddah says her sense of achievement is boosted “I am very proud of each of our products.”

The brand plans to initially expand to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries before going international.

Abu Dhabi’s maritime and oil firms ink waterways safety deal

Abu Dhabi’s maritime and oil firms ink waterways safety deal
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's maritime and oil firms ink waterways safety deal

Abu Dhabi’s maritime and oil firms ink waterways safety deal
  • ADNOC provides shipping, maritime, port, logistics, and oil field services to its customers
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Maritime and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed an agreement to protect the UAE capital’s waterways, state news agency WAM has reported.

The five-year agreement will allow both agencies to exchange information, data and expertise on the regulation and management of maritime activities, infrastructure developments, and facilities across Abu Dhabi.

It will allow “our maritime community to optimize environmentally friendly and efficient rules and regulations to govern the safe passage of maritime traffic within our ports and across our waterways,” Saif Rashid Al-Mheiri, managing director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said.

ADNOC provides shipping, maritime, port, logistics, and oil field services to its customers, making it a major player in Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector. It has petroleum ports in Jebel Dhanna, Ruwais, Das, Zirku and Mubarraz.

Abu Dhabi Maritime is the emirate’s dedicated custodian of waterways and marine ecosystems.

Lockheed Martin evaluates 400 Saudi Arabian firms in defense review

Chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, Joseph Rank. (Supplied)
Chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, Joseph Rank. (Supplied)
Updated 22 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Lockheed Martin evaluates 400 Saudi Arabian firms in defense review

Chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, Joseph Rank. (Supplied)
  • Kingdom ramps up sector with aim to spend half of its military budget with local companies by 2030
Updated 22 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: With a recent joint agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) to enhance the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and localize its military industry, Lockheed Martin (LM) has become a vital partner in the development of the Kingdom’s defence capabilities as part of Vision 2030.

The agreement states that SAMI will own 51 percent of the joint venture with LM, which aims to establish a research and development center, to be named the KSA Defense Systems Engineering & Technology Center of Excellence (DSTC).

“The DSTC will deliver critical defense mission capabilities to meet the urgent and long-term needs of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in systems engineering, system integration and test and Research & Technology (R&T) defense domains,” Joseph Rank, the chief executive at Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

LM will be leveraging its defense and aerospace products and experience to support the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and SAMI, while simultaneously providing human capital development to Saudi employees within the center and establishing a Saudi defense supply chain, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s defense budget is one of the largest in the world – reportedly $80 billion in 2018 – and LM aims to make sure more of this budget is spent at home. When SAMI was launched in 2017 only 3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s defense spending was spent locally. The Kingdom is aiming to increase this to 50 percent by 2030 with the help of LM is part of achieving this target.

“Our plan focuses on two main areas. First, we work closely with the US government to identify technologies that are releasable to our partner nations. Second, we work very closely with the Saudi authorities to identify which localization projects are economically viable and of value to the Kingdom,” explained Rank.

As part of this collaboration, LM has evaluated more than 400 companies in Saudi Arabia to gain a thorough understanding of the Kingdom’s defense needs. “The process is still ongoing, but we are on the way to helping our Saudi partners develop into world-class producers of military equipment,” Rank said.

LM is working across a variety of technologies in sectors such as aviation, cyber, naval and land systems. “The main objective is to bring capabilities that are in line with the requirements and needs of the armed services and assist in the development of these capabilities in partnership with local industrial companies. The focus is on the design, integration, training and lifetime support of military equipment and services,” he added.

The US company has witnessed “some slowdowns” during the pandemic, just like everyone else, but Rank said the impact was minimal. “We have invested heavily in protecting our global supply chains and deployed proactive measures to position ourselves for the fastest possible recovery. Here in Saudi Arabia, we have been impressed by how rapidly our partners and key stakeholders were able to transition to remote working and teleconferencing protocols,” Rank said.

Saudi Arabia’s agility and technology adoption has enabled LM and ensured many initiatives remain on track, he continued.

The Kingdom’s stance on encouraging the development of its people has pushed LM to invest in various educational programs, including funding the MBSC (Mohammed Bin Salman College) for Business in Jeddah, developing technology development curriculums with GAMI and a signed Master Research agreement with King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

LM has signed further agreements to develop theory and on-hand training with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Jeddah University.

For its future endeavors, the company hopes to support the Saudi Space Commission on several programs through internships and training. The Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 (SGS-1), manufactured by Lockheed Martin and first launched in 2019, is going to push the Kingdom forward through its space economy journey.

LM has also entered an agreement with the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA) to develop space systems, building satellite testing facilities and expecting further expansion in the future.

There is certainly a lot of scope for potential partnership. The CEO of SAMI told Reuters this week the defense company is aiming to be one of the top 25 in the world by 2030, generating annual revenue of $5 billion.

Brent crude to hit $75 as demand recovery outstrips supply: Goldman Sachs

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2021
Frank Kane

Brent crude to hit $75 as demand recovery outstrips supply: Goldman Sachs

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Forecast comes ahead of next month’s OPEC+ meeting to decide future output policy
Updated 22 February 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The price of a barrel of Brent crude is forecast to reach $75 in the third quarter of this year, according to energy analysts at US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The projection comes in the wake of a sustained rally in global oil prices as continued restrictions on supply – led by Saudi Arabia after its surprise 1 million barrels per day (bpd) voluntary cut in February – met increased demand as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines being rolled out around the world increased hopes of an economic recovery.

“We now forecast that oil prices will rally sooner and higher, driven by lower expected inventories and higher marginal costs – at least in the short run – to restart upstream activity,” a new research note from Goldman Sachs’ Damien Courvalin said.

The effect of the recent freezing weather in Texas, which has cut some 2 million bpd from American output, will be counterbalanced by a decline in economic activity in the state because of the freeze.

The analyst noted, however, that there remained “concerns” over the possibility of a return of Iranian production, as the administration of US President Jo Biden sought to resume talks with Tehran over its nuclear strategy.

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy.

“We continue to expect that OPEC+ will fall behind the market rebalancing. Our base-case for the upcoming March meeting is an agreement for a 500,000 increase in quotas in April (consistent with the December framework) with Saudi reversing its unilateral 1 million-barrel cut,” Goldman Sachs said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has urged caution on producers to resist the temptation to cash in on higher oil prices by increasing supply too quickly. The Russian OPEC+ negotiator, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, recently hinted that he would like to see a resumption in output in what he regarded as “rebalanced” markets.

Goldman Sachs expected supply to lag behind demand. “Even the 4.4-million-barrel increase in OPEC+ output by July that we expect – which is well above the current 2021 OPEC+ agreement – would still leave the market in a 1.35-million-barrel deficit,” the company added.

“Such an increase would further be difficult to achieve geologically, with several producers likely unable to ramp-up initially due to entrenched high decline rates, with output in Angola, Nigeria, and Malaysia already falling below their current quotas.

“Indications by the US administration suggest Iran production won’t likely increase in the short term,” Goldman Sachs said, calculating a 500,000 bpd increase in Iranian production in the second half of the year.

“While a return to the (nuclear) agreement with Iran remains a foreign policy priority for the new US administration, we believe it will not derail the tight oil market that we forecast,” the investment bank added.

The bullish report is the latest sign that crude oil prices are set to rise in 2021, with some analysts speculating Brent could hit $100 this year. At one point on Monday, the Brent price was $63.39.

