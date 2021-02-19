UAE company targets Dubai Airport cooling unit deal

RIYADH: National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) is considering buying cooling unit assets at the Dubai International Airport.

The Dubai downtown district cooling business already operates in Saudi Arabia and five other countries.

“Tabreed has long-term and short-term strategic plans, which include expansion at all levels,” the company’s CEO Adel Salem Al-Wahedi said.

Al-Wahedi said Tabreed is also considering entering the Egyptian and Jordanian markets.

As for a possible Dubai Airport deal, there is no acquisition agreement in place with any party yet, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

This comes after a Bloomberg report stated the Dubai Airport had offered assets for sale and a refrigeration company was interested in buying the airport’s cooling unit.