Arab stars react to split of iconic music duo Daft Punk

DUBAI: Iconic music duo Daft Punk announced their split after 28 years this week, and global EDM titans, other artists and fans are taking a moment to recognize what the enigmatic French electronic performers have contributed to music and to their lives. A number of Arab stars also took to social media to lament the loss of the EDM duo.

Though the music group, consisting of French musicians Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, emerged on the scene well before part-Tunisian model, singer and actress Sonia Ben Ammar was even born, she made sure to take to Instagram to honor the artists, who according to her Stories played a pivotal role in her life.







The part-Tunisian star took to Instagram to celebrate the electronic duo. Instagram



“You don’t even know how much of an impact they’ve had on my life,” wrote the 22-year-old, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid decided to pay tribute to the duo in the most Gen Z way possible, by way of a meme.

The catwalk star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho making his Oscar awards kiss, with the caption “Me trying to get Daft Punk back together.” She also chose the broken heart emoji to express her feelings about the music duo splitting up.







Bella Hadid decided to pay tribute to the duo in the most Gen Z way possible. Instagram



Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen posted a video of herself cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road listening to Daft Punk’s 2013 hit “Instant Crush.”

“Forever your big fan,” she captioned the video.

Also taking to the photo-sharing platform to react to Daft Punk’s breakup was Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam to share a video of the helmet-wearing duo alongside the text “Forever.”

French-Algerian dancer-turned-actress shared a graphic the group set to their song “Rollin’ & Scratchin’” and captioned it with the prayer hands emoji.

Daft Punk have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”

They released their debut album in 1993.

The Paris-born music duo announced the breakup with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue.” Kathryn Frazier, the band’s longtime publicist, confirmed the breakup.