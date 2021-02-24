You are here

Indian mother in last-ditch plea to avoid death penalty
Shabnam Ali’s child, Mohammad Taj, 12, with his adoptive parents at their house in the Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo credit: Usman Saifi)
  • Shabnam Ali, 38, faces hanging for murder of seven family members in 2008
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old death row prisoner facing execution in India has appealed for mercy and a review of her case in a last-ditch effort to avoid becoming only the second woman to be hanged in the country in the past 74 years.

Shabnam Ali has been held in northern India’s Mathura jail for the past 11 years after she, along with her lover Saleem, was convicted of killing seven family members, including her parents, two brothers and a 10-month-old nephew.
However, for the first time since 2008, Ali is claiming that she was not involved in the murders.
“When we met Shabnam on Sunday, she told me that she is not the killer and there should be a proper investigation of the case,” Usman Saifi, a friend from college and the adoptive parent of her 12-year-old son Taj Mohammad, told Arab News.
“This is the first time Shabnam has spoken about the case. When I asked her about it in 2008, she kept silent,” he added.
Ali was convicted by a district court in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, in 2010.
In 2015 and 2020, the Supreme Court upheld her death sentence, while her petition for mercy — which she had applied for on the grounds of being a mother to a young child — was rejected in 2016 by the-then Indian president, the late Pranab Mukherjee.
Ali, a postgraduate in geography and English, was a school teacher in her native village of Bawankhedi in Amroha at the time of the killings.
According to the case files, Ali’s family had opposed her relationship with Saleem, a local carpenter, leading to the murders in 2008.
Ali was pregnant at the time, with her son, Taj, who was born in jail in 2010.
He remained with his mother till 2016, when he turned six. The jail manual does not allow a child to live with their mother beyond six years of age.
When no one responded to an adoption notice by jail authorities, Saifi and his wife, Vandana Singh, took custody of Taj in 2016. He will remain with the couple until he is 18, after which he can decide whether he wants to live with his adoptive parents.

In a last-ditch effort to save his mother from being executed, Taj filed a fresh appeal for Indian President Ramnath Govind to reconsider Ali’s plea for mercy on Thursday.
“When I met Ammi (mom) on Sunday, she told me to study hard and be a good human being, no matter whatever I do in life. She asked me not to worry,” Taj told Arab News.
“I hope the respected president of India will not disappoint a child like me and pardon my mother,” he added.
However, Arshad Ansari, Ali’s lawyer in a trial court in Amroha, said that it was “highly unlikely” the case would be reopened again.
“A case can be investigated before the filing of the charge sheet and during the initial stages of the trial. Now she is on death row it is highly unlikely that the case can be reopened,” he told Arab News.
On Feb. 18, Ali filed a second mercy petition with the state governor and the president.
But Sunieta Ojha, a lawyer based in New Delhi, said: “The trial court’s verdict, holding her guilty as well as awarding the death punishment, has been upheld twice. She has exhausted all her remedies.”
Ali’s co-accused, Saleem, is also on death row and has seen his review petition rejected by the Allahabad High Court. Since September last year, he has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its judgment and commute the death sentence.
Ali’s case returned to the spotlight this week after media reports said that preparations were underway for her hanging in Mathura jail.
Prison authorities told Arab News on Tuesday said that she is likely to be hanged as soon as a death warrant is issued by the Amroha session court.
“There are lots of procedures and legal works to do before the hanging takes place,” a prison spokesman added.
Mathura jail was built in 1870 and is believed to be the only prison in the country with execution facilities for women.
Suhas Chakma, director of a New Delhi-based Rights and Risks Analysis Group, said that if Ali is hanged, she will be the second woman in India to face the gallows since 1947.
However, she opposed the death penalty and questioned the state’s involvement in “this gruesome act.”
“Hanging is meant to be a deterrent, but it does not work that way. Why should the state be indulging in the gruesome act of killing someone?” she asked.
Meanwhile, Ali’s paternal uncle, who lives next to her house in Bawankhedi village, said that he will refuse to bury her if she is hanged.
“I don’t want anything to do with her. She is no one for us. We forgot her a long time ago,” Sattar Ali told Arab News.

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work in North Korea
  • The World Food Programme has by far the largest international aid operation in the country
  • ‘Food imports, international staff deployments and physical monitoring access remain curtailed for a prolonged period’
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

SEOUL: Strict coronavirus restrictions imposed by North Korea could force the World Food Programme to suspend operations in the country, where chronic malnutrition is rife, a report on the UN organization’s website said Tuesday.
The impoverished country – which is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs – has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has by far the largest international aid operation in the country and provides specialized foods to around a million pregnant women, nursing mothers and children every month, according to its website.
Sanctions have long complicated aid efforts but the WFP said the North’s self-imposed coronavirus isolation was posing new problems for relief work.
North Korea closed its borders in January last year – the first country in the world to do so – to protect itself against the virus which first broke out in neighboring China.
“Food imports, international staff deployments and physical monitoring access remain curtailed for a prolonged period,” the WFP said in a report outlining its plans.
“WFP will opportunistically use windows in which food imports are allowed to replenish and optimize in-country stocks,” it added.
“There is a significant residual risk that, should food imports not be possible, operations will cease in 2021.”
Pyongyang has long insisted it has not seen any cases of COVID-19 – which has killed more than two million people worldwide – with its leader Kim Jong Un reiterating the claim at a huge military parade in October.
Experts suggest that is unlikely, given the virus first emerged in neighboring China, its main provider of trade and aid.
More than 40 percent of North Korea’s 25 million people are considered food insecure, according to UN estimates.

Topics: UN North Korea

Related

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects flood relief
World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects flood relief
North Korea faces lowest crop harvest in 5 years, widespread food shortages: UN
World
North Korea faces lowest crop harvest in 5 years, widespread food shortages: UN

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

Canada’s parliament passes motion saying China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide
  • China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers”
  • Trudeau has been reluctant to use the word genocide, suggesting that seeking broad consensus among Western allies on Chinese human rights issues would be the best approach
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to follow suit.
Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.
The motion was also amended just before the vote to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment continues.
Trudeau’s Conservative rivals have been pressuring him to get tougher on China. After Canada arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in 2018 on a US warrant, China detained two Canadians on spying charges, igniting bilateral tensions that still linger.
China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, and which others have called concentration camps. Beijing denies accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Citing testimony, documents and media reports of human rights abuses against Uighurs, Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong said: “We can no longer ignore this. We must call it for what it is — a genocide.”
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday the motion “disregards facts and common sense,” adding that Beijing had “lodged stern representations” with Canada.
Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, denied accusations of genocide.
“Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like,” Cong said in an interview before the vote. “There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all.”

Trudeau Caution
Trudeau has been reluctant to use the word genocide, suggesting that seeking broad consensus among Western allies on Chinese human rights issues would be the best approach.
“Moving forward multilaterally will be the best way to demonstrate the solidarity of Western democracies ... that are extremely concerned and dismayed by reports of what’s going on in Xinjiang,” Trudeau said on Friday after speaking to fellow G7 leaders.
Trudeau and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual bilateral meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and relations with China are likely to be discussed, a government source said.
Former US President Donald Trump — on his last full day in office last month — said China had committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” by repressing Uighur Muslims.
The Biden administration is trying to ensure that the genocide declaration is upheld, according to his pick to be ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Topics: Uighur Muslims China Canada

Related

China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Business & Economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
Business & Economy
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters

G7 countries ‘firmly condemn’ Myanmar military attacks on protesters
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar's military leaders came under renewed pressure Tuesday as the world's wealthiest nations condemned the junta for responding to anti-coup demonstrators "with violence", a rebuke coming on the heels of tightened sanctions from Washington and Brussels.
Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations so far, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighbourhood against night arrests was also shot dead on the weekend.
"Use of live ammunition against unarmed people is unacceptable," the foreign ministers of the G7 group of rich democracies -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the United States together with the EU -- said in a statement Tuesday.
"Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," they said, calling for Myanmar security forces to "exercise utmost restraint and respect human rights and international law".
The sharp condemnation comes after the overnight blacklisting of another two members of the regime by the United States -- air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw and fellow junta member Moe Myint Tun -- after announcing targeted sanctions against other top generals earlier this month.
"We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Hours before, the European Union had also approved sanctions targeting Myanmar's military and their economic interests, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that financial support to the government reform programmes is "withheld".
Protesters continued staging rallies across Myanmar, though commercial hub Yangon saw much smaller numbers massing at key junctions on Tuesday.
In the northern Kachin city of Myitkyina -- which has seen bursts of violence from authorities -- protesters rode their motorbikes across town waving the Myanmar flag and flashing a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance.
Mandalay saw a more sombre crowd at the funeral of Thet Naing Win, a 37-year-old man shot and killed Saturday when security forces opened fire into a crowd of anti-coup protesters.
"I beg for all to help see that my husband's case is ruled with justice," said his widow Thidar Hnin, adding that she wants to see "the dictator dethroned".
"This country is owned by the citizens," she told AFP.

Topics: Myanmar

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties

Philippine security forces arrest nine women with extremist ties
  • The women were captured in raids on houses in three towns in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

MANILA: Philippine forces have arrested nine women who were related to Abu Sayyaf commanders and militants in the south and could have been “potential suicide bombers,” the military said Tuesday.
The women were captured Friday in raids on houses in three towns in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., who heads the military’s Western Mindanao Command.
The southern province is the stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which is known for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and bombings.
Troops also seized bomb parts, including batteries, detonating cords, suspected explosive powder and oil, an iron pipe and nails, along with a grenade, cellphones, backpacks and a sketch of a suspected targeted bombing area, the military said in a statement.
“We are always ready to welcome those who wish to return to the folds of the law but if you will refuse to do so, we will surely hunt you down and prevent you from inflicting havoc in the communities,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, who heads government forces in Sulu.
“May this serve as a clear message to the supporters and remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf,” Gonzales said.
The suspects would face criminal charges for illegal possession of explosives, military officials said, adding that intelligence and surveillance helped troops track down the suspects. It was not immediately possible to reach the arrested suspects to get their comments.
Among those arrested were three daughters and a sister of Hatib Hajjan Sawadjaan, the Abu Sayyaf leader who was wounded in a gunbattle with troops in July last year and died a few days later in the mountainous hinterlands off Sulu’s Patikul town.
A few weeks after Sawadjaan’s death, two widows of Abu Sayyaf militants separately detonated bombs in suicide attacks that killed 14 people, including soldiers, and wounded 75 others in Jolo town in Sulu. The military said then that the bombings, the worst extremist attacks in the country last year, may have been staged by the Abu Sayyaf to avenge the death of Sawadjaan, who was believed to have been designated by the Daesh group as its leader in the southern Philippines.
The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf, which has been considerably weakened by years of battle setbacks, military offensives and surrenders but remains a national security threat.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Family pressure, starvation force Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
World
Family pressure, starvation force Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
Special Philippine military says Abu Sayyaf leader still alive
World
Philippine military says Abu Sayyaf leader still alive

