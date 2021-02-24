What We Are Reading Today: War

Huda Kattan gushes over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir

DUBAI: Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently released her memoir “Unfinished” and this week sent a copy to Dubai-based Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.

“First of all, Priyanka Chopra thank you so much for your book – and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so excited,” gushed the Iraqi entrepreneur in the video.

‘I’m so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the deepness of what makes this amazing woman’ said Kattan. Instagram

“(Priyanka Chopra) was one of the only brown girls that I ever knew as a kid as a beauty icon and I looked up to her so much,” said Kattan, who has been pretty vocal about how she struggled with self-confidence due to bullying about her ethnicity while growing up in a small Baptist town in the US.

“I’m so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the deepness of what makes this amazing woman,” said the 37-year-old.

The “White Tiger” actress may have just released her memoir, but it is already in the New York Times Best Sellers list.

“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful (sic),” wrote Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

In her memoir, the former Miss World opens up about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin-whitening products early in her career and the grief she felt after the loss of her father.

The 38-year-old actress has been quite busy promoting her new autobiographical book.

Recently, she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was also a speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Additionally, she recently launched her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket

The hair care brand is formulated with clean ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills.