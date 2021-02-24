SoftBank-backed Berkshire Grey to go public via $2.7bn SPAC deal

SoftBank-backed robotics firm Berkshire Grey said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at $2.7 billion.
Saudi Arabia sees 227% surge in wealthy individuals in last 5 years
- Saudi Arabia bucked Mideast trend, with number of people with over $30m growing in 2020
RIYADH: The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) — those with $30 million or more — in Saudi Arabia surged 227 percent over the last five years, the fastest growth rate in the world.
According to The Wealth Report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, the number of UHNWIs worldwide will increase by 27 percent in the next five years to 663,483, with the number of millionaires growing by 41 percent.
The report predicts that the number of UHNWIs in the Middle East will rise by 24.6 percent by 2025, with the region expected to remain the fourth-largest wealth hub in the world.
“The pandemic has impacted the fortunes of many in the Middle East, and the Middle Eastern HNWIs and UHNWIs were not spared, with the total number of each decreasing by 11.3 percent and 10.1 percent in 2020 respectively,” said Taimur Khan, head of research at Knight Frank Middle East.
“However, this decline was not uniform across all countries. In Saudi Arabia over this period, the number of UHNWIs increased by 9.6 percent, the 10th fastest growth rate globally. In fact, its UHNW population has grown by 227 percent over the last five years, the fastest growth rate globally over this period,” he added.
“As the region continues its various economic diversification programs, we expect that there will continue to be significant growth in the number of UHNWIs and billionaires residing in the region.”
According to a survey conducted by Knight Frank of private bankers and wealth advisers, half said their clients’ wealth had increased in 2020.
In the Middle East, 67 percent of respondents said their clients’ wealth either remained the same or increased. Sixty-nine percent said they expect their clients’ total wealth to increase in 2021.
The reports found that Asia is likely to see the largest rise in the number of UHNWIs, with growth of 39 percent, led by Indonesia (67 percent) and India (63 percent).
“The US is, and will remain, the world’s dominant wealth hub over our forecast period, but Asia will see the fastest growth in UHNWIs over the next five years. By 2025, Asia will host 24 percent of all UHNWIs, up from 17 percent a decade earlier,” said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.
“The region is already home to more billionaires than any other. China is the key to this phenomenon, with 246 percent forecast growth in very wealthy residents in the decade to 2025.”
UAE telecom du raises foreign ownership limit to 49%
- It said it was expecting “extensive” foreign investment inquiries because of the company’s 2020 financial results
DUBAI: Du Emirates Integrated Telecommunications is raising its foreign ownership limit to 49 percent, the UAE news agency WAM has reported.
The company said UAE nationals – individuals or establishments – can own shares up to a maximum of 100 percent share capital of du, while non-UAE nationals can own up to 49 percent.
It said it was expecting “extensive” foreign investment inquiries because of the company’s 2020 financial results.
Bahrain’s GFH acquires major Chicago distribution centre
- Bahrain group says the transaction is valued at more than $135 million
GFH, the Bahrain-based financial group, says it has acquired a “state-of-the-art” distribution facility in the US city of Chicago, Illinois.
It says the transaction, valued at more than $135 million, marks the continued expansion of GFH’s portfolio in the US and Europe.
“With this transaction, we continue to further our efforts to diversify and expand our portfolio of international, blue-chip real estate assets. This includes new acquisitions of prime properties in strategic geographies for us, including the US,” said Razi Al Merbati, CEO of GFH Capital.
The facility has been leased since November 2015 to blue chip tenant Michelin North America, the global tire company.
Salem Patel, Head of Asset Management, at GFH, said: “This investment is supported by its long-term lease to Michelin NA, a highly reputable tenant and global tire industry giant, which has helped establish and maintain the facility as a state-of-the-art distribution centre.”
Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe
- Emerging market growth moved up to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico
LONDON:Credit ratings firm Moody’s revised upwards on Wednesday its economic forecasts for the year for the United States and emerging markets, but cut Europe’s following the region’s tough COVID-19 lockdowns.
Moody’s pushed up its US growth forecast to 4.7 percent, from the 4.2 percent it had expected in November.
Emerging market growth moved up to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico, while the euro zone and Britain saw their respective projections cut to 3.7 percent and 4.7 percent, from 4.7 percent and 5.2 percent previously.
“The effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions continue to be uneven, and the COVID-19 crisis will endure as a challenge to the world’s economies well beyond our two-year forecast horizon,” Moody’s said in a report on its new forecasts.
Vodafone’s towers arm plans biggest European IPO of 2021 so far
- Vodafone said on Wednesday it would sell a "meaningful minority" stake to create a liquid market in Vantage Towers' shares
Vantage Towers, the mobile masts company spun out of Vodafone Group, plans to float in Frankfurt by the end of March in a deal that could value it at up to 18 billion euros ($22 billion), making it Europe's largest listing so far this year.
Duesseldorf, Germany-headquartered Vantage operates 82,000 towers across 10 countries, where it is usually the leading or second largest supplier. Germany is its largest market, which is one of the reasons for the venue of the IPO.
Vodafone said on Wednesday it would sell a "meaningful minority" stake to create a liquid market in Vantage Towers' shares. It will use proceeds to cut debt, which totals around 69 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data. No new shares will be sold, meaning Vantage will not make money from the deal.
People familiar with the matter said stock worth about 3 billion euros would be sold, possibly giving the company a valuation of 15-18 billion euros.
That would make Vantage the largest European listing of the year in a busy season that has seen $12 billion Polish firm InPost, $10 billion German used-car trading platform AUTO1 and $5 billion British boot brand Dr. Martens join stock markets.
Vantage would also be Germany's largest listing since energy group Innogy's 20 billion-euro debut in 2016.
Vantage's CEO Vivek Badrinath said growth in data traffic, the roll out of 5G and tougher coverage requirements, for example in Germany and Britain, underpinned its prospects.
"These three factors will drive demand for new tenancies and new tower sites," he said, adding he aimed to increase the average number of mobile operators using each mast from 1.39 more than 1.5.
The value of mobile infrastructure - masts, energy supply and back haul connections - has surged as investors look for secure long-term income.
Vodafone rival Orange launched its own towers unit this month, while Spain's Cellnex, Europe's biggest towers company, is raising 7 billion euros for expansion.
Vantage will also have 1 billion euros of leverage for deals, Badrinath said, and the ability to issue more equity.
Its focus on listing meant it was not in talks at the moment, he said, "but the market is moving, so we expect that there'll be action in the latter part of the year for sure".
Vantage said late last year it expected to report pro forma adjusted core earnings of up to 540 million euros in the financial year to the end of March.
Rivals such as Cellnex, American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications trade at 25-30 times their core earnings.
Vantage said it would pay 60 percent of recurring cash flow in dividends, and it intended to pay out 280 million euros this financial year.
It is on track for a leverage ratio of four times core earnings at the end of March, allowing it to balance investment, acquisitions and returns, it added.
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and UBS are organising the IPO with the help of Barclays , Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and Jefferies.