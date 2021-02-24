You are here

Iran arrested French tourist nine months ago, says his lawyer

Iran arrested French tourist nine months ago, says his lawyer
An Iranian couple in Tehran. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters, file)
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has detained a French tourist for nine months and his lawyers have been denied access to him, one of the lawyers, Saeid Dehghan, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The arrest, if confirmed, would come at a sensitive time, when the United States and European parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are trying to restore the pact that was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.
"His name is Benjamin and he is being held at the Vakilabad prison in the city of Mashahd. He was detained nine months ago and he faces contradictory and baseless charges," said Dehghan, who declined to give the French tourist's full name.
Iran's judiciary was not available to comment. There was no immediate official reaction from French authorities to the news.
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on espionage charges, including Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran sentenced to six years in prison in May 2020 for security-related charges.
Adelkhah was released on furlough last October. Dehghan, who is also Adelkhah's lawyer, said she had been under house arrest since then.
"Of course, Adelkhah is wearing an ankle monitor which limits her movements to 300 m (985 feet) from home,” Dehghan said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday called for Adelkhah's release. Tehran, which does not recognise dual nationality, has rejected France's calls to release Adelkhah.
French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on Friday that a person with dual French and Iranian citizenship and a German national had been arrested in Iran more than two weeks ago.

Topics: France Iran

UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

  • The UN and rights groups have said many of the refugees were ill and suffering from acute dehydration
  • Reports said about 90 refugees, including some children, started the journey to seek better lives
DHAKA: A group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, the United Nations said Wednesday, as their families worried that many may have already died.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, said it understands that some of the refugees died after the boat left southern Bangladesh about two weeks ago. It said it does not know the boat’s exact current location.
The UN and rights groups including Amnesty International have said many of the refugees were ill and suffering from acute dehydration.
Reports said about 90 refugees, including some children, started the journey to seek better lives. Human traffickers often lure refugees, promising them work in Southeast Asian nations.
More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in crowded camps in Bangladesh, including more than 700,000 who fled after Myanmar’s military conducted a harsh counterinsurgency operation in 2017 involving mass rape, murders and the torching of villages.
Authorities in Bangladesh said Tuesday they had no information about any boat that recently carried Rohingya refugees out of Bangladesh’s waters.
“We have no idea,” said Hafizur Rahman, police chief of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district.
The UNHCR said the Indian coast guard has sent rescuers to look for the refugees.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Indian coast guard in deploying their search and rescue team,” said Catherine Stubberfield, spokesperson for the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific.
“Given that the refugees are still adrift at sea, immediate disembarkation is absolutely critical to meeting their most basic human needs and ensuring that their safety is no longer threatened,” she said in an email.
P.N. Anup, a spokesman for the Indian coast guard, said he had “nothing to say as of now.”
The mother of a 25-year-old man on the boat said she was worried about his fate.
“Oh Allah, save all of the people that are stuck in the boat including my son with your divine magic. Put them somewhere on the coast of the river. Please fulfill the wishes of my son to go there,” said Nasima Khatun.
“Is my son alive? Has anything happened to him because of hunger? I do not know anything about what my son is doing, how he is surviving. He only took 4 liters of water,” she said.
Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project that monitors the Rohingya crisis, said they had heard at least eight people had died on the boat.
Lewa said they boarded the boat on Feb. 11 to reach Southeast Asia but its engine broke down.
She said the Arakan Project has been unable to contact the refugees for several days.
“We had talked to them. But now they are traceless. They have no water or food, they are drinking sea water and dying,” Lewa said by phone.
Bangladesh is eager to send the refugees in the camps back to Myanmar. Several attempts at repatriation under a joint agreement failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.

Topics: UN Rohingya

India starts COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1

India starts COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1
India starts COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 60s from March 1

  • The country began vaccinating its 1.3-billion population last month and plans to inoculate 300 million people by July
NEW DELHI: India plans to expand its vast but faltering coronavirus vaccination program from March 1 by offering jabs to the over 60s, the government said Wednesday.
The country began vaccinating its 1.3-billion population last month and plans to inoculate 300 million people by July, but so far the rollout has been limited to health care workers and other frontline staff.
However, from Monday people over 60 and those over 45 with multiple medical conditions can be vaccinated for free at 10,000 government hospitals and nearly 20,000 private clinics for a charge.
“Those who want to get vaccinations from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount to be paid will be decided and declared by the health ministry within the next three to four days,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a cabinet meeting.
The vaccination program, one of the world’s largest, has so far seen 12.2 million shots administered, according to the health ministry.
But at the current pace it will take several years to inoculate 300 million people.
The vaccines being used are the AstraZeneca jab, made domestically by Indian giant the Serum Institute, and the homegrown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech, which is yet to complete trials.
The makers of Russia’s Sputnik V have also applied for emergency use approval.
The head of Serum, which other poor countries are relying on for supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said on Sunday it had been “directed to prioritize the huge needs of India.”
Some regions of the country have seen an uptick in infections in recent weeks including in the western state of Maharashtra, which has imposed new restrictions on gatherings.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Russia’s Lavrov slams West for coronavirus pandemic ‘selfishness’

Russia’s Lavrov slams West for coronavirus pandemic ‘selfishness’
Russia's Lavrov slams West for coronavirus pandemic 'selfishness'

  • West criticized for refusing to suspend sanctions in the wake of the global economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted the West for failing to unite globally in the fight against the pandemic and its economic fallout, in an address to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.
In his speech to the United Nations’ human rights body, Lavrov criticized the West for refusing to suspend sanctions in the wake of the global economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the apparent need to consolidate our efforts, some of our Western counterparts refuse to reconsider their selfish ways and abandon their coercive approaches and unlawful methods of intimidation and pressure,” he said by video link.
He accused Western countries of having a “desire to take advantage of the pandemic to punish ‘undesirable’ governments.”
The European Union this week agreed to impose sanctions on four Russian officials over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The move has further strained relations between Moscow and the West, which have seen tensions at their highest since the end of the Cold War.
The EU and the United States have hit Russia with a series of sanctions since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
In recent weeks, Ukraine as well as Latvia, another former Soviet country, have banned a number of pro-Russian television channels.
Lavrov in his speech slammed the moves, describing them as “political censorship.”
“Those who for decades have been preaching about freedom of speech and expression to the whole world are now demonstrating intolerance of alternative views,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also laid into social media platforms, which he said “openly manipulate public opinion by banning or censoring user content at their own discretion.”
Russia last year cleared the way for regulators to block Internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube if they are deemed to have censored content produced by Russians.

Topics: Russia Sergei Lavrov Coronavirus

US seeks return to UN rights council after Trump pullout

US seeks return to UN rights council after Trump pullout
US seeks return to UN rights council after Trump pullout

  • The US announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council
  • The US has long complained that prominent rights abusers are given seats on the council
GENEVA: The United States is seeking a return to the UN Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump’s administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday.
“I’m pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message.
“We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body.”
The United States announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council after Trump’s administration pulled the country out in June 2018.
He complained about its “unrelenting bias” against Israel and the “hypocrisy” of allowing rights-abusing nations a seat at the table.
The US departure left a void that China and others have been eager to fill.
While Washington has vowed to begin active participation in the council’s activities immediately, it could not automatically regain the membership it walked away from three years ago.
Elections for the next term will be held toward the end of this year.
“The United States is placing democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy, because they are essential for peace and stability,” Blinken told the council’s main annual session, which this year is being held mainly virtually due to the pandemic.
“This commitment is firm and grounded in our own experience as a democracy: imperfect and often falling short of our own ideals, but striving always for a more inclusive, respectful, and free country,” he said, striking a very different tone than his predecessor Mike Pompeo.
But while the United States under new President Joe Biden is eager to return to the fold of the council, Blinken stressed that the country still agrees with some of the criticisms lobbed by the previous administration.
“Institutions are not perfect,” he said.
“We urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel,” he said.
“In addition, we will focus on ensuring that the council membership reflects high standards for upholding human rights,” he added.
The United States has long complained that prominent rights abusers are given seats on the council.
Currently the membership includes China, Russia, and Venezuela, along with Cuba, Cameroon, Eritrea and the Philippines.
“Those with the worst human rights records should not be members of this council,” Blinken said.
He harshly criticized Russia’s treatment of political opposition figures, demanding that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally release Alexei Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained for exercising their rights.”
He also denounced “atrocities” committed in China’s Xinjiang region, decried that fundamental freedoms were being undermined in Hong Kong, and voiced alarm at the “backsliding of democracy” in Myanmar following the February 1 coup there.
Washington’s rights record has itself been criticized before the council, including with a dedicated special debate last June, without US participation, following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer – since charged with murder – pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, set off a global outcry over racism and police brutality.
Blinken stressed Biden’s commitment to addressing “systemic racism.”
Washington, he said, was also “eager to find a more effective and inclusive way to put ‘fighting racism’ at the top of the global human rights agenda.”
He acknowledged that his country was not perfect, but said “we strive every day to improve, to hold ourselves accountable.”
“There is no moral equivalence between the actions of the United States, which are subject to robust, impartial, and transparent accountability mechanisms, and those of authoritarian regimes, which violate and abuse human rights with impunity,” he said.

Topics: US UN Human Rights Council

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh
German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

  • Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years
  • German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017
BERLIN: A former imam at a radical mosque in Germany was convicted Wednesday of being a member of Daesh and sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
The state court in Celle in northern Germany convicted Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who goes by the alias Abu Walaa, of membership in and support for a terrorist organization, the dpa news agency reported.
The court found that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized young people in northern and western Germany and sent them to areas controlled by Daesh. Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years.
The verdict against the 37-year-old Iraqi citizen ended a trial that began in September 2017.
Abu Walaa was the imam at a prominent radical mosque in the northern city of Hildesheim and also organized “Islam seminars” at mosques elsewhere in Germany.
German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017.

Topics: Germany Daesh

