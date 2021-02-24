Sudan launches monthly cash allowances to ease economic pain

You are here

Sudan launched a scheme to alleviate the impact of an economic crisis by paying out monthly cash allowances of $5. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The family support project, named “Thamarat” (Fruits), is initially being rolled out in four of Sudan’s 18 states
  • Inflation has risen to more than 300%, and there have been frequent shortages of bread, fuel, power and medicine
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan launched a scheme on Wednesday to alleviate the impact of a severe economic crisis by paying out monthly cash allowances of $5 that are eventually meant to reach 80% of the population.
The first $400 million phase of the program is financed by the World Bank and other donors, but disbursement of funds had been delayed ahead of a steep currency devaluation announced early on Sunday.
The family support project, named “Thamarat” (Fruits), is initially being rolled out in four of Sudan’s 18 states.
Sudan has been roiled by an economic crisis that triggered protests against former ruler Omar Al-Bashir and continued after his overthrow in April 2019.
An uneasy, transitional military-civilian alliance now governs the country of 45 million. Inflation has risen to more than 300%, and there have been frequent shortages of bread, fuel, power and medicine.
“The Thamarat program is here to help people through this hard time,” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said as he launched the program in Al-Kalakla, a neighborhood on the southern outskirts of the capital, Khartoum.
Hamdok acknowledged that the scheme had been slow to start but appealed to people to be patient. Logistical challenges registering families have contributed to delays, officials say.
“We aspire to have it cover all of Sudan’s states soon,” Hamdok said.
The government had taken measures try to limit price increases after devaluation, but that the allowances were designed to cushion the impact of any further inflation, said Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim.
“We will try to make sure they (prices rises) don’t happen, but if they do people will have extra income to face these increases,” he said.
“We want this to be a productive program. We want people to pool their money and start small productive projects.”

Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel

Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel

Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel on Wednesday described Iran’s move to restrict some site inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog as a “threat” that required a response.
Iran this week began limiting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s access to sites and other information in response to the US refusal so far to lift sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump.
“Israel sees this step as a threat and it must not go by without response,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.
“We will never allow Iran to control the capability to acquire a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Israel’s government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was vehemently opposed to the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated between Tehran and world powers.
Netanyahu applauded when Trump scrapped the deal almost three years ago.
The Israeli leader has repeatedly urged US President Joe Biden not to restore the deal.
But Biden, European powers and Iran are still trying to keep the nuclear accord alive.
Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping painful sanctions Trump had imposed since 2018, while Washington insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, some of which it has backed away from.
Iran’s parliament had set Sunday as the deadline to limit to some IAEA inspections, a move that took effect on Tuesday.
The IAEA and Iran agreed a temporary technical deal allowing the watchdog to “retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work,” according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.
With inspections now restricted, Ashkenazi said that “Iran is destroying what remains of the IAEA’s oversight.”
Iran says its nuclear program is civilian in nature.
Netanyahu alleges the Islamic republic is pursuing a nuclear weapon and insists this marks one of the gravest threats to the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
  • 4 men under investigation for killing of civilians during anti-govt protests
  • Attacks by Popular Mobilization Forces against civilians continue
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday welcomed the arrest in Iraq of four alleged members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The four men are under investigation for the killing of at least four civilians during anti-government demonstrations in the city of Basra in January 2020. One of the men holds a senior Iraqi police position.

“These arrests in Basra may represent a real change in the government’s willingness to hold its own forces accountable for perpetrating serious crimes, and will help deter such abuses in the future,” said Belkis Wille, a senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW.

“The government should also ensure that the trials of the men are fair and devoid of any political influence.”

Anti-government protests in Iraq were sparked in October 2019 and quickly turned violent, with excessive force from the police and other Iraqi forces leading to 487 civilian deaths.

Various armed groups were found to be carrying out forced disappearances, illegal detentions and excessive force against protestors.

The Basra PMF unit is alleged to have ties with the Iran-backed PMF Hezbollah Brigades. Investigations continue regarding possible ties with other PMF units.

The four civilians in question are Jinan Madi, a paramedic who was treating injured protestors when she was killed; journalist Ahmed Abdessamad and camera operator Safaa Ghali, who were reporting from the demonstrations; and protestor Mojtaba Ahmed Al-Skini, 14. 

HRW said a source close to the Iraqi government had said the authorities had identified 16 men implicated in the killings, but most had already fled the country.

Despite recent arrests and the government’s commitment to holding people accountable for the killing of protestors, PMF attacks on civilians have continued, and justice has yet to be given to the families of many of those killed during the demonstrations in 2019.

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
  • Syria’s healthy ministry denies Chinese coronavirus vaccines had arrived in the country
  • The ministry said it would announce details about vaccinations on Thursday
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria’s healthy ministry denied on Wednesday a newspaper report that said Chinese coronavirus vaccines had arrived in the country and were being distributed nationwide.
Al Watan newspaper had reported earlier on Wednesday that vaccinations of health care workers would start on Thursday but it did not specify the quantity of vaccines that had arrived or the type.
An official source at the health ministry told Reuters the report was not true.
The ministry later issued a statement saying it would announce details about vaccinations on Thursday.
“All what was mentioned in some media .... about the arrival or the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will be clarified tomorrow in detail,” the statement said.

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
Updated 24 February 2021
AFP

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
  • The court sentenced them to four years and two months on charges of migrant smuggling
  • Ghosn was smuggled in a musical instrument case from Japan to Lebanon while on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019
Updated 24 February 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.
The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.
The pilots — Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek — and MNG Jet employee Okan Kosemen had faced a maximum 12 years in prison when charged last month with involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle a migrant.
The pilots told the court on Wednesday that they were innocent because they never suspected that Ghosn was on board their plane.
“They ask us to fly the plane and that is what we do,” Pasin said.
The trial tried to piece together how Ghosn — a French-Lebanese-Brazilian national who was a global business superstar when his career came crashing to an end — managed to find his way from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.
The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.
The indictment said the escape plan involved a stopover in Istanbul instead of a direct flight “so as not to arouse suspicions.”
Former US Green Beret member Michael Taylor and his son Peter are accused of recruiting MNG Jet and overseeing the secret operation.
The two Americans lost their appeal to get their extradition to Japan blocked by the US Supreme Court earlier this month.
The indictment says Taylor and Zayek put Ghosn “in a large musical instrument case” and then took him through security at Japan’s Osaka airport.
The plane landed at Istanbul’s old Ataturk airport and parked near another plane bound for Beirut.
The court found that MNG Jet’s Kosemen then disembarked the Osaka plane and boarded the one destined for Beirut together with Ghosn.

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns
  • Palestine, Tunisia close behind, according to Oxford University analysis
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britons and Lebanese are enduring some of the strictest lockdown conditions in the world, an analysis by Oxford University has found.

Only Eritrea’s and Venezuela’s lockdowns are stricter, according to a tracker compiled by Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government. Lebanon’s lockdown policies are marginally tougher than Britain’s.

The analysis, which looked at measures to restrict COVID-19 taken by 180 countries and scored them out of 100, gave Lebanon a score of 87.04 and the UK 86.11. Palestine and Tunisia were close behind with a score of 83.33 and 80.56, respectively.

Lebanon’s lockdown easing started on Monday, with supermarkets and grocery stores allowed to reopen during the first phase.

Banks have also been cleared for reopening, but they have been limited to operating at 20 percent capacity.

Lebanon’s state of medical emergency has been extended until March 31, giving the government powers to implement other measures such as curfews and travel restrictions to combat COVID-19. 

Facemasks remain mandatory in public, and violations of the country’s social distancing and safety guidelines are punishable by fines.

