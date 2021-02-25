India unveils tougher rules for social media such as Facebook, Twitter

You are here

Social media firms should be ‘more responsible and accountable,’ Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s minister for information technology, said in outlining the rules. (AP)
  • The rules come after Twitter ignored orders to drop content on farmers’ protests
  • A detailed version of the guidelines is to be published later and take effect three months after that
NEW DELHI: India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate big social media firms, such as Facebook and Twitter, the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to tighten control over Big Tech firms.
The rules come after Twitter ignored orders to drop content on farmers’ protests, fueling the government’s zeal, dating from 2018, to clamp down on material it regards as disinformation or unlawful.
The new measures will require big social media companies to set up a grievance redressal mechanism and appoint executives to coordinate with law enforcement, the government said in a news statement.
The government said the guidelines in its code of digital media ethics were needed to hold social media and other companies accountable for misuse and abuse.
Social media firms should be “more responsible and accountable,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister for information technology, told reporters in outlining the rules.
A detailed version of the guidelines is to be published later and take effect three months after that, the government said. It did not specify the date, however.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Twitter declined to comment.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported the draft of the rules, which give companies a maximum of 36 hours to remove content after they receive a government or legal order.
Prasad also told reporters the rules would oblige the companies to reveal the originator of a message or posting when asked to do so through a legal order.
Tech firms are coming under tighter scrutiny worldwide. Facebook faced a global backlash last week from publishers and politicians after it blocked news feeds in Australia in a dispute with the government over revenue-sharing.
That prompted last-ditch changes by Australia in a law passed on Thursday to ensure Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc. pay media companies for content, a step that nations such as Britain and Canada want to follow.
India’s rules will also require video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime to classify content into five categories based on users’ age, the government said.

Do UAE audiences watch ads for free content? YouGov’s latest report finds out

Do UAE audiences watch ads for free content? YouGov’s latest report finds out
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Do UAE audiences watch ads for free content? YouGov’s latest report finds out

Do UAE audiences watch ads for free content? YouGov’s latest report finds out
  • Report explores media consumption habits across 17 markets
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: YouGov, a market research and analytics firm, has released a whitepaper titled “International Media Consumption Report 2021 — Is there a new normal?”

The report explores media consumption habits across 17 markets, including the UAE.

Advertising and content

As digital channels found new ways to advertise — think ad insertions in online videos — consumers began to use ad blockers. Eventually, companies and digital channels — including publishers — began to offer paid or premium ad-free models unless consumers turned off ad blockers.

YouGov explored this topic in its study and found that globally consumers consider watching ads in exchange for free content a fair deal.

Spain and Mexico are the top countries (65 percent each) where consumers support this model. On the other hand, residents in two Scandinavian countries, Sweden (27 percent) and Denmark (23 percent), are the most likely to find this model unfair.

In the UAE, 58 percent of consumers find it a fair exchange. While all age groups in the Emirates showed a general acceptance toward viewing ads in exchange for free content, younger audiences (18 to 24-year-olds) favored this trend the most (62 percent).

Digital media

With the pandemic keeping more people indoors than ever before, digital media channels enjoyed massive growth as consumers sought information and entertainment.

When UAE consumers were asked about the digital media channels they used, over half (61 percent) claimed to have watched video content online, followed by social media (53 percent) and messaging platforms like WhatsApp (46 percent).

Two in five indulged with live TV on digital devices and almost as many used search engines (37 percent). The consumption of radio, podcasts, and audiobooks remained lower than the other formats.

Traditional media

Among traditional media channels, TV was the most consumed medium at 62 percent by UAE residents. Radio (36 percent) and outdoor advertising (32 percent) followed. It is, however, worth noting that there is a considerable consumption gap between TV and the other two mediums.

Radio and outdoor advertising overtook the readerships of print magazines (22 percent) and newspapers (20 percent).

Contrary to popular belief of outdoor advertising taking a hit during the pandemic, UAE residents appear to be stepping out and noticing ads on billboards, highlighting the changing consumption patterns during different stages of the pandemic.

At a worldwide level, live TV seems to be popular globally, with the highest consumption seen in European countries like France (79 percent) and Italy (77 percent). The UAE (35 percent) and China (38 percent) are the only exceptions where the popularity of this medium is one of the lowest across all markets.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted consumer behavior and, in turn, media consumption habits globally. The data shows that although many people engaged with digital media during the pandemic, several traditional mediums remained as relevant as before,” said Julian Newby, sector head of media at YouGov.

“Our data shows there are huge challenges for brands and advertisers looking to achieve return-on-investment and effectively reach consumers in the right channels, at the right time, with the right message,” he added.

Topics: YouGov UAE

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup
Updated 25 February 2021
AFP

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup
  • Pages for government offices now run by the junta remain unaffected
Updated 25 February 2021
AFP
BANGKOK: Facebook said it has banned all remaining accounts linked to the Myanmar military on Thursday, citing the junta’s use of deadly force against anti-coup demonstrators.
The move, which takes effect immediately, applies to the military and entities controlled by the armed forces on both Facebook and Instagram.
It also bans “military-linked commercial entities” from advertising on the platforms.
“Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban,” the social media giant said in a statement.
“We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great,” it added, using the Myanmar name for the country’s armed forces.
The junta has steadily increased its use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding Myanmar’s army leaders relinquish power.
Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighborhood against night arrests was also shot dead.
Facebook said its ban was intended to prevent Myanmar’s generals “from abusing our platform.”
The military has used Facebook to boost its claims that voter fraud marred an election last November after ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
Since seizing power, the junta has arrested hundreds of anti-coup protesters, ordered nightly Internet blackouts and banned social media platforms — including Facebook — in an effort to quell resistance.
Thursday’s announcement follows Facebook’s earlier decision to kick off a page run by the regime’s “True News” information service after the tech giant accused it of inciting violence.
Pages for government offices now run by the junta remain unaffected.
“This ban does not cover government ministries and agencies engaged in the provision of essential public services,” the company said. “This includes the Ministry of Health and Sport, and the Ministry of Education.”
In recent years, hundreds of army-linked pages have been blocked by Facebook after the social media giant came under heavy criticism for its ineffective response to malicious posts in the country.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and other top brass were booted from the platform in 2018, a year after a military-led crackdown forced around 750,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim community to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.
Facebook admitted that year it had failed to do enough to prevent the incitement of violence in Myanmar.
“We can and should do more,” Facebook executive Alex Warofka said at the time.

How a Wikipedia error took root in the world’s media: Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the ‘first OPEC secretary-general’ that never was

Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (AN collage)
Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (AN collage)
Updated 25 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

How a Wikipedia error took root in the world’s media: Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the ‘first OPEC secretary-general’ that never was

Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (AN collage)
  • A factual mistake in the Arabic language Wikipedia page of the late Saudi oil minister has exposed a professional crisis among some of the region’s leading media outlets
Updated 25 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the longest-serving Saudi petroleum minister who oversaw the implementation of the oil embargo of 1973, is considered among the towering figures of the global energy market. It is therefore no surprise that his death at the age of 90 on Tuesday was picked up by international news agencies.

What is surprising, however, is how many of these reputable media outlets — including ones in Yamani’s native Saudi Arabia — got one major fact wrong about the late minister’s career. 

Indeed, several major news outlets in the Kingdom referred to Yamani as the first ever secretary general of OPEC. These outlets include the Kingdom’s main business daily Al-Eqtisadiya, the English-language daily Saudi Gazette, the highly quoted Okaz newspaper, news portal Akbaar 24 and even the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s official state newscaster, Al-Ekhbariya

Of course, as per the list of secretary generals on OPEC’s official website, the first official to hold this position was Iran’s Fuad Rouhani. Saudi Arabia was one of OPEC’s five founding members in 1960, represented at the time by former oil minister Abdullah Touraiggi, who was succeeded in that role by Yamani in 1962. 

The only Saudi national to become OPEC secretary-general was Mohammad Saleh Joukhdar — the fourth official to take helm — from Jan. 1, 1967, until Dec. 31 the same year.

An editorial review of the published Arabic-language articles containing this factual error suggests the source of the mistake was Yamani’s Arabic language Wikipedia page. The page lists “First secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC” under Yamani’s professional milestones

Wikipedia Arabic entry on Ahmed Zaki Yamani lists “First secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC” ​​​​as one of his professional experiences. (Screenshot)

However, none of the outlets that relied on the Arabic Wikipedia entry noticed that this information was unattributed to any source, and was excluded altogether in the English-language version of the same page. 

A simple phone call or even a cursory skim of OPEC’s official list of secretaries-general would have revealed that Yamani’s name does not appear as the first — or indeed at all. Despite his legendary standing and influence, the late minister was never a secretary-general, but was in fact the first Saudi representative on the OPEC board of governors. 

Many international media outlets, including the Russian state-owned RT Arabic relied on local Saudi press coverage — namely Okaz — and failed to verify the facts for itself.

The same mistake was committed by the Dubai-based CNN’s Arabic news site, which carried the factual error because it relied on the same report by Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhabariya.

Other outlets that got it wrong were the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency and the US-State Department-funded Alhurra News Channel, which tweeted a homage to Yamani, claiming he was “the first secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), for a period of 25 years.”

Interestingly, Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera claimed Yamani was the first secretary-general of OPEC for five years since the organization’s establishment in Geneva 1960 and its move to Vienna in 1965. 

However, as is often the case with the controversial Doha-based broadcaster, the mistake was limited to its Arabic-language platforms, while its English-language service appears to have got it right.

Speaking to Arab News over the phone, a spokesperson for OPEC in Vienna firmly denied that Yamani was ever a secretary-general, nor was he the first conference president. He was in fact the fourth — a role he presided over seven times, first in 1962.

“It all comes down to the basics of journalism fact-checking and verification, the bread and butter of every professional and self-respecting journalist,” Dr. Jad Melki, associate professor of journalism and media studies at the Lebanese American University and director of the Institute of Media Research and Training, told Arab News.

“In the rush to report first in a 24-hour news cycle, many news outlets are making basic errors that can easily be avoided. They risk losing credibility in the long run and that will spell their demise.”

For his part, a Saudi reporter who is a member of the Kingdom’s journalists association (SJA) described the incident as an “industry-level scandal.”

“It is embarrassing in so many ways, for us not to know our own history, for some of the most reputable media outlets in the region to rely on sources like Wikipedia, it all makes you wonder how many other mistakes go unnoticed on daily basis,” he told Arab News.

  • Tarek Ali Ahmad is the head of Arab News Research & Studies; Twitter: @Tarek_AliAhmad

Topics: Saudi Arabia fake news ahmad zaki yamani

Discovery+ comes to STC’s Jawwy TV 

The agreement will provide Discovery+ content to Jawwy TV subscribers in a branded area on the platform. (Supplied)
The agreement will provide Discovery+ content to Jawwy TV subscribers in a branded area on the platform. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Discovery+ comes to STC’s Jawwy TV 

The agreement will provide Discovery+ content to Jawwy TV subscribers in a branded area on the platform. (Supplied)
  • The agreement will provide Discovery+ content to Jawwy TV subscribers in a branded area on the platform
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Discovery+ has signed a long-term partnership with the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) through its media arm, Intigral.

The agreement will provide Discovery+ content to Jawwy TV subscribers in a branded area on the platform. Users can sign up for the add-on subscription, which will be valid for 12 months.

“We are delighted to enter this new partnership with the leading telco operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and combine our strengths to provide customers access to our much-loved brands and content on discovery+,” said Kasia Kieli, president and MD of Discovery EMEA. “This agreement with Intigral reaffirms our digital strategy as we continue to grow our global footprint.”

Discovery+’s offering will include 4,000 hours of on-demand content featuring original and global shows such as “Shark Week,” “MythBusters” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)” as well as other Discovery channels such as Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery, with more to follow.

Discovery+ and STC also plan to make the Discovery+ app available to STC’s mobile customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain as an added value to the existing service.

“As the entertainment arm of STC, we are thrilled to have partnered with Discovery to offer its extensive content portfolio to our subscribers,” said Markus Golder, CEO of Intigral.

Topics: media TV Discovery+ Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) STC Saudi Arabia Jawwy

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
  • Most-trending categories in the Kingdom were gaming, learning and sports
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube held its first online festival for advertisers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where it unveiled new research on audience viewership in Saudi Arabia.

The most-trending categories in the Kingdom were gaming, learning and sports, and the most-watched content was locally produced.

The last 12 months saw steady growth in gaming content streaming in Arabic. Puzzles and adventures were the most popular genres, followed by combat sports such as wrestling and boxing, and e-sports such as FIFA.

Viewership of educational videos on YouTube also witnessed an increase. Watch time of science and maths videos increased by 200 percent, while 95 percent of users watched DIY content.

In August of last year, YouTube reached over 20 million people in Saudi Arabia, who watched videos on the platform for an average of 55 minutes per day. Seven out of 10 most-watched videos in the Kingdom were locally produced.

“People in Saudi Arabia come to YouTube to catch more personalized content and high-quality entertainment produced by local creators. They are looking for relevant and relatable video content that may not always be available in more traditional media,” said Souheil Soueid, head of advertising products and solutions at Google and YouTube in MENA.

“This is evident in the continuous growth in watch time on the platform across all devices, including TV, and the popularity of new content genres like gaming and learning amongst others.”

FAST FACTS: SAUDI YOUTUBE CONSUMPTION HABITS

• Watch time of science, maths videos up 200 percent.

• 95 percent of users watched DIY content.

• Average watch time 55 minutes per day.

• YouTube reached over 20m people in KSA last year.

Topics: Youtube Saudi Arabia

