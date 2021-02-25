You are here

  • Home
  • How UAE, Greece came close together

How UAE, Greece came close together

How UAE, Greece came close together
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed during his visit to the UAE capital on Nov. 18, 2020 (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzrp2

Updated 25 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

How UAE, Greece came close together

How UAE, Greece came close together
  • ‘Greece can be a springboard for the development of the new leading role that the UAE aspires to play from the Gulf to Libya,’ expert tells Arab News
  • Greek PM visited Abu Dhabi in November to meet with crown prince
Updated 25 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

On Nov. 18, 2020, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Abu Dhabi for the second time in a few months to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The meeting proved historic. Greece and the UAE signed a strategic partnership agreement, including a mutual defense clause. Athens hailed it as one of the most important agreements it had signed since World War II.

Bilateral cooperation on foreign policy and defense is expanding rapidly. On Sunday, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos visited the UAE, accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros, to discuss deepening defense cooperation and to participate in two international defense fairs: IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021.

Last summer, the UAE sent F-16 fighter jets to Crete to participate in military exercises with the Hellenic Air Force.

In a further sign of growing military cooperation, Greece, the UAE, Cyprus, Egypt and France conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 a joint multinational aeronautical exercise codenamed “Medusa” in Alexandria, Egypt.

The exercise was an unofficial, although direct, message to Turkey against its muscle flexing in the eastern Mediterranean.

A joint military exercise between Greece, Cyprus, Israel, the UAE, Slovakia, Spain, Canada and the US is on the cards for later this year.

“Defense cooperation is very important for Greece as far as it contributes to two sectors — first, in increasing investment by the UAE in Greece’s defense industry; and second, in cooperation between the two countries in technology development and intelligence,” Sotiris Roussos, associate professor at the University of Peloponnese and head of the Centre for Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, told Arab News.

“Greece can be a springboard for the development of the new leading role that the UAE aspires to play from the Gulf to Libya.”

The roots of Greek-Emirati cooperation can be traced back to the Arab Spring, which created a new dynamic from the Mediterranean to the Gulf.

Since then, Turkey has become an extremely assertive and geopolitically ambitious challenger of the regional status quo in two ways.

Firstly, it is threatening the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean by forcefully questioning either their territorial integrity, or their rights to explore and develop their national resources in their continental shelves or exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

The November 2019 memorandum of understanding between Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey, which establishes a maritime boundary between the two countries while ignoring the Greek and Egyptian EEZs, is a prime example of how Ankara views the protection of its geo-economic and geopolitical interests in the region.

Secondly, Turkey poses a threat to the post-Arab Spring regional order, mainly through its support for the Muslim Brotherhood but also its presence in Syria, Libya and the Horn of Africa. The Brotherhood is anathema to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Ankara is following a strategy to exert influence in areas where it sees a power vacuum emerging.

This strategy is founded on its Mavi Vatan (Blue Homeland) doctrine, aimed at presenting Turkey as a maritime power from Libya to the Gulf.

These developments have brought Greek and Emirati interests in close alignment. “Greece could become a particularly relevant interlocutor for the UAE. Despite its peripheral role in the EU and a devastated economy as a result of the 2009 crisis, Greece is emerging as a potential big player in the Mediterranean, and Athens’ geostrategic significance can’t be overlooked,” Cinzia Bianco, Gulf research fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Arab News.

“Greece is positioned between three continents, and has geographical proximity to North Africa and the Middle East. Coupled with projected economic growth of 4.1 percent by 2021, significant investment in defense, and anticipated additional expenditure on new warships and fighter jets, this could herald a new and more assertive Greece.”

In this context, the UAE was accepted in December as an observer at the Cairo-based East Med Gas Forum.

Athens and Abu Dhabi have seen their interests closely linked in Libya too as they both oppose the pro-Turkey GNA leadership in Tripoli.

It should also be noted that the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel offers to Abu Dhabi the opportunity to project power in the eastern Mediterranean.

Most recently, the UAE — alongside like-minded Arab countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia — participated in the Philia Forum in Athens.

Greek-Emirati partnership could counter Turkey’s regional assertiveness and serve as a bridge between the EU and the Gulf in an era of widening geopolitical competition.

Topics: Greece UAE

Related

Egypt, UAE, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Libya, Cyprus
Middle-East
Egypt, UAE, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Libya, Cyprus
Arab-European axis of friendship takes shape in Athens
Middle-East
Arab-European axis of friendship takes shape in Athens

Bahrain’s crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (AFP/File Photo)
Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AP

Bahrain’s crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The statement marks the first response from a Gulf Arab leader to President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the US administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord.
Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.
The statement marks the first response from a Gulf Arab leader to President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month that he was seeking a return to nuclear negotiations with Iran. Nearly three years ago, former President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark accord and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran. His withdrawal was welcomed by Gulf nations and Israel, Iran’s foes in the region that are most directly threatened and staunchly opposed the deal.
The sheikhdoms in the Arabian Gulf, along with Israel, were excluded from the last nuclear negotiations and remain highly skeptical of Iran’s intentions. They have indicated they would only be open to a deal if it included limits on Iran’s non-nuclear activities, including missile development and support for rebel groups and militias in the Middle East. A main reason Trump gave for withdrawing from the nuclear deal was that it did not address those issues.
In Thursday’s call, the Bahraini crown prince urged that any nuclear negotiations with Iran “include broader issues,” without elaborating.
The readout from Israel made no mention of Washington’s outreach to Tehran. It said only that the crown prince repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to visit Bahrain once the pandemic allows and that the kingdom is interested in investing jointly with other countries in a vaccine production factory planned to be located in Israel.
Following the United Arab Emirates, the island kingdom of Bahrain normalized relations with Israel last fall, an agreement forged out of mutual enmity for Iran.

Topics: Middle East Bahrain Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Bahrain sends delegate to Qatar for first time since ending rift
Middle-East
Bahrain sends delegate to Qatar for first time since ending rift
Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project
Business & Economy
Bahrain seeks private partners for metro project

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage
Updated 25 February 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party MPs targeted in legal barrage
  • The government accuses the Peoples’ Democratic Party of ties to Kurdish militants
  • The legal bids will first be handled by a parliamentary commission
Updated 25 February 2021
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s parliament is set to consider legal bids to lift the immunity from prosecution of 21 pro-Kurdish MPs, applying more pressure on a political party targeted in a years-long crackdown and that now faces calls for its closure.
The government accuses the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s third largest, of ties to Kurdish militants and stepped up its accusations after Turkish captives were killed in Iraq earlier this month.
The HDP in response criticized President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) for using a failed military rescue mission to target it politically and to sow ethnic division, and the European Union has expressed concern over the legal moves.
AKP Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop told reporters on Thursday it was “saddening” for parliament to have to deal with so many dossiers with such charges, including “manslaughter,” “spreading terrorist propaganda” and “provoking hatred.”
State-owned Anadolu news agency said 20 HDP deputies and one from an affiliated party were among 25 targeted by the cases. The HDP, which has 56 members in the 660-seat assembly, denies links with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
The legal bids will first be handled by a parliamentary commission which will decide whether to put them to a vote in the general assembly. The timing of the process was unclear.
Nine of the HDP deputies were accused in connection with protests triggered by a Daesh militant attack on the Syrian town of Kobani in 2014. The subsequent protests in Turkey led to the deaths of 37 people.
Ankara said this month in Iraq’s Gara region the PKK executed 13 prisoners, including Turkish military and police personnel, during an army operation meant to rescue them. The PKK said the captives died during clashes.
HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan, one of those accused over the Kobani protests, said this week the government had sought to make political capital out of the Gara operation.
“They began to attack the HDP from all directions. Each day the ‘shut down the HDP’ chorus continues to cause uproar, show enmity toward Kurds and spread the hatred climate,” she said.
Erdogan’s nationalist allies have repeatedly called for the HDP’s closure over links to the PKK, which Turkey, the EU and United States designate a terrorist group. The PKK has waged an insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
The crackdown on the HDP in recent years has included the arrests of thousands of party officials and members, while dozens of its elected mayors and lawmakers have been ousted.
EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said earlier this week the EU was “gravely concerned” about continuing pressure on the HDP, including “what seem to be politically motivated judicial proceedings.”

Iran: UN investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran: UN investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane
Updated 25 February 2021
Reuters

Iran: UN investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane

Iran: UN investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane
  • Agnes Callamard: No concrete evidence the plane was targeted intentionally but Iran had not proven it was accidental
  • ‘... by issuing an immature and impetuous text ... she may have been promised a new job positions’
Updated 25 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran dismissed as “immature” a statement by a UN investigator that inconsistencies in its explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raised questions over whether the act was intentional, Iranian media said on Thursday.
All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, most of them Canadian, were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev on Jan. 8, 2020.
Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Tuesday she had found no concrete evidence the plane was targeted intentionally but that Iran had not proven it was accidental.
After denying blame for three days, Iran’s Guards said they had shot it down by mistake while under high alert for a possible attack. Hours earlier it had attacked US targets in Iraq in retaliation for Washington’s killing of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, with a drone strike five days before.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Callamard’s “sphere of activity has nothing to do with these regulations and frameworks. Rather, her unwarranted involvement might not have a constructive impact on the legal procedures as well.”
Callamard, who carried out a six-month investigation into the case under her global mandate, said on Tuesday that Iran had not replied to her detailed queries. She is stepping down from the independent post at the end of March, a year early in the six-year term, to take another job, officials said.
Khatibzadeh accused her of rushing out her statement.
“Maybe one of the reasons of this unwarranted haste is her resignation from her post as special rapporteur, and by issuing an immature and impetuous text ... she may have been promised a new job positions,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.
“Accordingly, some charges have been levelled against the Islamic Republic of Iran without any valid evidence and documents.”
In December, Khatibzadeh said an indictment would be issued in less than a month against “those whose negligence caused the accident”. But Iran’s military court, which is handling the case, has yet to publicly announce it.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN
Middle-East
International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN
Iran plane strike drives UN push for enhanced aviation safety
World
Iran plane strike drives UN push for enhanced aviation safety

COVID-19 precaution: Jordan limits number of workers in government offices

COVID-19 precaution: Jordan limits number of workers in government offices
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

COVID-19 precaution: Jordan limits number of workers in government offices

COVID-19 precaution: Jordan limits number of workers in government offices
  • The new rule will be implemented as of Sunday, February 28
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s prime minister instructed all ministries, government and public institutions to operate at 30 percent capacity only, state news agency Petra reported.
The new rule will be implemented as of Sunday, February 28 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, report added.
Institutions which require more workers to function properly will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
The report said the decision comes in light of the increased number of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, Jordan has reported a total of 376,441 cases since the start of the pandemic, 341,021 recovered patients and 4,611 deaths.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Jordan reimposes Friday curfew as virus surges
Middle-East
Jordan reimposes Friday curfew as virus surges
Special Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’
Middle-East
Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister

Iran uses Houthis as pressure card for 2015 nuclear pact: Yemeni information minister
  • Muammar Al-Eryani: Iran is pressuring the Houthis for a military escalation in Yemen
  • Al-Eryani adds that Iran is preventing the Houthis from halting its attacks
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Iranian regime is using the Houthi militia as a pressure card against the international community and the US administration to extract concessions on the 2015 nuclear agreement, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said on Thursday.
Al-Eryani claimed that Iran is pressuring the Houthis for a military escalation in Yemen through suicide bombing in Marib province, as well as attacks against civilians in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported.
He said the militia is experiencing a major deadlock after failing to carry out the tasks assigned to it with a depletion of its fighters and armaments in Marib.
Al-Eryani also claimed that Iran is preventing the Houthis from halting its attacks or yielding to calls for a ceasefire so that Tehran’s negotiating position is not affected.
He again called on the international community, the United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council to take firm stances regarding Iran’s role in Yemen.
Dozens of Iranian-backed Houthis and government troops were killed on in fierce clashes in Marib earlier this month, which prompted warnings from local officials and NGOs the heavy fighting further impact the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, have consistently fended relentless Houthi attacks in Marib.

Topics: Houthis Iran nuclear deal Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

Houthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister
Middle-East
Houthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister
Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel
Middle-East
Iran’s limits on UN nuclear inspections a ‘threat’: Israel

Latest updates

Saudi women-owned companies jump 60 percent
Saudi women-owned companies jump 60 percent
Saudi woman racer sets sights on British F3 Championship
Saudi woman racer sets sights on British F3 Championship
Samba-NCB new entity to finance development projects: Chairman
Samba-NCB new entity to finance development projects: Chairman
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen lands new fashion campaign
Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen lands new fashion campaign

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.