Saudi elevator and escalator market set for post-COVID recovery

Activity in Saudi Arabia's elevator and escalator market went down by 8.40 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic slowing down construction. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Rashid Hassan

  • Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market is expected to recover in the short-term and be worth $1.34 billion by 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Activity in Saudi Arabia's elevator and escalator market went down by 8.40 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic slowing down construction, but experts believe it will rebound quickly as delayed projects restart and the megaprojects announced as part of Vision 2030 come to fruition.

According to the latest report by global consultancy firm TechSci Research, the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market is expected to recover in the short-term and be worth $1.34 billion by 2025, compared to $961.70 million in 2020.

This growth is “owing to the increasing construction activities, development of infrastructure, rising number of multi-storey commercial and residential buildings and skyscrapers, growth in the real estate sector and technological advancements in the elevator industry,” the report said.

The report added that increased foreign direct investment into the Kingdom’s retail and construction sectors was indirectly boosting the market for escalators and elevators.

According to the latest report by global consultancy firm TechSci Research, the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market is expected to recover in the short term and be worth $1.34 billion by 2025, compared to $961.70 million in 2020.

While the number of construction contracts in Saudi Arabia declined in 2020, many real estate experts believe the market will make a quick recovery.

“Whilst the total value of new contracts has decreased, the level of activity underway in Saudi Arabia still remains high compared to previous years and considering new financing agreements signed during the course of 2020, particularly those relating to urban and real estate development, we expect new contracts activity levels to begin to return to pre-pandemic highs in 2021,” Taimur Khan, an associate partner at real estate consultancy Knight Frank, told Arab News in December.

In its Q3 2020 construction report, the US-Saudi Business Council also said that the government’s megaprojects related to Vision 2030 would continue to be its focal point in the near-term, with investments continuing into these strategically important areas.

A recovery in the construction sector would be the catalyst for the elevator and escalator market, the TechSci Research report said.

The Kingdom’s “rising urbanization and growing population are driving the urban construction sector in Saudi Arabia. An increase in demand for high-rise buildings across various cities of Saudi Arabia is augmenting the installation of elevators and escalators,” the report said.

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output
Reuters

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output

Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm dents US output
  • Severe winter storm in Texas caused US crude production to drop by more than 10 percent
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that US interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the storm in Texas.

Brent crude futures for April gained 33 cents, 0.49 percent, to $67.37 a barrel by 0925 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.45 a barrel, up 23 cents, 0.36 percent.

Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.

An assurance from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates would stay low for a while weakened the US dollar, while boosting investors’ risk appetite and global equity markets.

A severe winter storm in Texas has caused US crude production to drop by more than 10 percent, or 1 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

“Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said.

Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher.

Jeffrey Halle, senior market analyst at OANDA

Fuel supplies in the world’s largest oil consumer could also tighten as its refinery crude inputs had dropped to the lowest since September 2008, EIA’s data showed.

ING analysts said US crude stocks could rise in weeks ahead as production has recovered fairly quickly while refinery capacity is expected to take longer to return to normal.

Barclays, which raised its oil price forecasts on Thursday, said it is seeing staying power in the recent oil price rally on a weaker-than-expected supply response by US tight oil operators to higher prices.

“However, we remain cautious over the near term on easing OPEC+ support, risks from more transmissible COVID-19 variants and elevated positioning,” Barclays said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is due to meet on March 4.

The group will discuss a modest easing of oil supply curbs from April given a recovery in prices, OPEC+ sources said, although some suggest holding steady for now given the risk of new setbacks in the battle against the pandemic.

Extra voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia in February and March have tightened global supplies and supported prices.

Saudi Arabia’s euro bond 3 times oversubscribed

Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia's euro bond 3 times oversubscribed

  • Saudi Arabia will issue a total of 1.5 billion euros in two tranches
  • 1 billion euros for three-year notes set to mature in 2024, and 500 million euros for nine-year notes scheduled to mature in 2030
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi National Debt Management Center (NDMC) has announced the receipt of subscriptions from investors for its second international issuance under the Kingdom’s Global Medium-Term Note Program in Euro.

The bond issuance was more than three times oversubscribed, with total orders in excess of 5 billion euros ($6.11 billion).

Saudi Arabia will issue a total of 1.5 billion euros in two tranches: 1 billion euros for three-year notes set to mature in 2024, and 500 million euros for nine-year notes scheduled to mature in 2030.

Saudi Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said that the euro-denominated issuance came within the framework of the NDMC’s efforts to secure the Kingdom’s financing needs in accordance with the objectives of the fiscal policy and public debt strategy.

He pointed out that the center took advantage of the opportunity to enter the euro market, the second largest after the US dollar market, by issuing debt instruments with negative returns, making it the largest tranche issued with a negative return outside the EU.

The minister noted that the high demand was an indication of the strength of Saudi Arabia’s ability to enter different markets without affecting long-term debt prices, as well as it being able to build strategic relationships with investors in different countries.

Al-Jadaan added that the NDMC sought to diversify its financing instruments across local and external markets.

Alternative government financing methods have recently been used as part of the Ministry of Finance’s plan to support the continuity and completion of major development projects in the Kingdom, in order to achieve the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan, he said.

Dr. Saleh Al-Sultan, an economics writer and former chief economist at the Ministry of Finance, told Arab News that after the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic global investors were “looking to keep money safe as possible” and searching for safe-haven vehicles.

He added that the government was aiming to “diversify our sources of getting money in terms of countries and currencies” and that this also had a political aspect as it showed the US “that there are other important world currencies, not just dollar.”

Egypt’s foreign investments in government debt instruments amounted to $29bn

Mostafa Galal

Egypt's foreign investments in government debt instruments amounted to $29bn

  • Foreigners exited the government debt market when the pandemic began to take hold, but they were enticed back when some stability returned during the current fiscal year
  • Egypt has one of the highest interest rates in the world, but in 2020 rates fell from 12.25 percent to 8.25 percent, making it more attractive for potential investors
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: The value of foreign investments in Egyptian government debt instruments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year amounted to about $29 billion, according to a government official.

Egypt’s portfolio of foreign investors in its treasury bills and bonds includes sovereign funds and large Arab financial institutions, the official said.

The country has one of the highest interest rates in the world but, according to the Egyptian Central Bank, in 2020 rates fell from 12.25 percent to 8.25 percent, making it more attractive for potential investors.

The official explained that foreigners exited the government debt market at the beginning of last year, when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in March, but they were enticed back when some stability returned during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

During the period of the pandemic, about $18 billion of foreign investment exited Egypt’s government debt market, seeing it drop to about $10 billion. The peak of investment was recorded in Feb. 2020, at $27.8 billion.

Saudi firm leads $5m funding for scooter startup

Rashid Hassan

Saudi firm leads $5m funding for scooter startup

  • Since its launch in Nov. 2020, Fenix has experienced rapid growth in the region
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A scooter startup firm, Fenix, founded by former Careem executives, has secured $5 million in seed funding, with $1.2 million coming from Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital.

Since its launch in Nov. 2020, Fenix has experienced rapid growth in the region, launching in two countries and four cities in less than three months of operations.

Founders Jaideep Dhanoa and IQ Sayed met at Dubai-based ride-hailing company Careem, where they worked as senior director of growth and strategy, and vice president of engineering, respectively.

Fenix plans to use the new funds to invest in research and development of their scooters and to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company has already staked its innovation leadership position with the launch of the region’s first private e-scooter subscription — MyFENIX — and the world’s first e-scooters with integrated hand sanitization packs for extra coronavirus protections.

Dhanoa said: “Micromobility is transforming the way countries engage in commerce and Fenix is proud to ignite impactful commerce in the region, one city at a time. Closing a $5 million seed round from value-adding investors that understand our market provides tremendous support to bring our vision to fruition.”

Ghassan Aloshban, general partner at Emkan Capital, said: “We believe that micromobility will be a critical component of the broader transportation spectrum, and we expect this to only be amplified by the increased development of public transport options in the region.”

Saudi women-owned companies jump 60 percent

Arab News

Saudi women-owned companies jump 60 percent

  • World Bank regional director: Kingdom has adopted legislative reforms and lifted restrictions on women’s work
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was the top reformer and improver among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2021 report, achieving a score of 80 out of 100, ahead of last year’s 70.6 rankings.

The report places the Kingdom first among leading countries in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

Saudi Arabia will achieve further progress in women employment, World Bank’s Regional Director for GCC, Issam Abu Sulaiman, told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom is continuing its bold women-related legislative reforms despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be reflected positively in achieving the Vision 2030 goals,” he said.

Abu Sulaiman said that the Kingdom has adopted a package of legislative reforms that has significantly transformed the lives of women, most notably lifting restrictions on their work in industrial sectors and in night jobs, such as nursing.

These steps contributed to Saudi Arabia’s progress from the 70th to the 80th place in the global index in the space of a year. The Kingdom also increased the number of women-owned companies by 60 percent in the past two years.

Abu Sulaiman said that he hoped Gulf countries will follow the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, adding that women’s participation in the labor market in Saudi Arabia increased from 22 percent to nearly 30 percent.

According to the World Bank report, this achievement confirms the strength and continuing momentum of legislative reforms in women’s regulations, as the Kingdom has achieved gender equality in all areas of employment to cater to the needs of the labor market.

Saudi Arabia has achieved a full score of 100 in five key indicators out of eight measured by the report: Women’s mobility, pension, entrepreneurship, work environment and salary, while maintaining its score in the other three indicators: Marriage, childcare, assets and property.

The Kingdom’s new global standing places it among developed economies with historical depth in implementing reforms and regulations related to women.

