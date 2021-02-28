World leaders condemn Houthi attack on Riyadh

JEDDAH: World and Arab leaders have condemned the drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias on Saturday targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushayt.
The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom’s southwestern city Khamis Mushayt — one targeting Jazan and another targeting the southern region on Saturday.
Saudi defense forces also intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the capital Riyadh. No casualties were reported. Shrapnel from one of the Houthi ballistic missiles crashed through the roof of a residential property in Riyadh after it was intercepted.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the UK condemned the missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia and Marib. These attacks endangered the lives of innocent people and showed that the perpetrators were not serious about the peace process or protection of the Yemeni people, he said.
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajjraf, condemned the terrorist Houthi militia, saying that the continuation of such attacks reflected a blatant challenge to the international community and showed its disregard for international laws and norms. This required the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop the repeated terrorist acts, which targeted vital and civilian installations and the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Houthi militia’s insistence on continuing these terrorist acts constitutes a continuation of the dangerous escalation that these militias are undertaking to harm the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and undermine the stability of the region.”
Kuwait renewed its call to the international community, and the UN Security Council, to carry out their duties to curb the Houthis “dangerous escalation” and to maintain international peace and security.
Qatar strongly condemned the Houthi missile attack that targeted Riyadh and said it was “a dangerous act against civilians which contravenes all international norms and laws.”
The French ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, condemned the attack and thanked Saudi forces for their intervention.
“I firmly condemn the ballistic missile attack claimed by the Houthis which has targeted Riyadh last night and the drone attacks against Khamis Mushayt. I convey my deepest thanks to the Saudi defense forces for their efficient protection,” he tweeted.
Egypt has also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi militia’s continuing terrorist acts directed at the territories of Saudi Arabia.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken to safeguard security and stability, and to protect citizens and residents in the face of terrorist acts that represented a violation of international law and were a threat to regional peace and security.