LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority announced on Sunday that the Boeing 737 MAX plane would be allowed to return to service in the Kingdom.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the decision came after completing a review, taking the necessary measures, and completing all required tests by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency and other civil aviation authorities around the world.
Boeing’s top-selling MAX was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months.
The authority said that national carriers do not operate the Max model, but several foreign airlines operate flights to and from Saudi airports, and several flights cross their airspace with the same model.
GACA said the temporary suspension was lifted after “close coordination with the international civil aviation community, regarding changes, licensing and training, to ensure the highest level of safety.”
The civil authority also published a navigational notice permitting the MAX model to return to service.
(With Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service
https://arab.news/ck43y
Saudi Arabia to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service
- Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was grounded globally in March 2019
- National carriers do not operate the Max model
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority announced on Sunday that the Boeing 737 MAX plane would be allowed to return to service in the Kingdom.