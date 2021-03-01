You are here

Nominated actor Tahar Rahim debuts unreleased Louis Vuitton watch at Golden Globes

The Franco-Algerian actor wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Golden Globes 2021. File/Instagram
The Franco-Algerian actor wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Golden Globes 2021. File/Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Nominated actor Tahar Rahim debuts unreleased Louis Vuitton watch at Golden Globes

The Franco-Algerian actor wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Golden Globes 2021. File/Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Golden Globes 2021 kicked off on Sunday night, heralding the start of the annual awards season calendar. When it came to red carpet style, just like their female counterparts, the men did not disappoint with their sartorial choices. 

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category for his role in “The Mauritanian” made a fashion debut during the virtual awards ceremony wearing a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look that included the French maison’s newest watch: The Tambour Street Diver.

The 39-year-old actor, who watched the virtual ceremony from his Paris hotel suite, wore the Skyline Blue model, customized with a black strap, that matched his navy blue, double-breasted suit. 

The unreleased timepiece will be unveiled at Watches of Wonder in Geneva in April and launch on April 9.

Rahim was nominated for his role as Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held for 14 years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The film is based on Salahi’s 2015 memoir, “Guantánamo Diary.” 

The film also stars Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The accolade ultimately went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his emotional role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Topics: Tahar Rahim

Netflix's 'The Girl on the Train' with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track

Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Updated 01 March 2021
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

Netflix's 'The Girl on the Train' with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track

Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Updated 01 March 2021
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

CHENNAI: “The Girl on the Train,” the bestseller written by British author Paula Hawkins in 2015, told the story of three women in bad relationships drowning their woes in binge drinking. The novel was on The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers list for 13 consecutive weeks before being adapted into a Hollywood film in 2016 by Tate Taylor, with Emily Blunt as the girl on wheels. Netflix has now brought out a Bollywood remake directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Also entitled “The Girl on the Train,” it stars Parineeti Chopra (the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra).

Dasgupta sticks to the thriller genre of the book, but instead of narrating the story through three women, he focuses on Chopra’s Mira Kapoor, a brilliant lawyer whose life spins off axis after she gets a man convicted. Practising in London (why this city was chosen remains a puzzle) and once happily married to Shekhar Kapoor (Avinash Tiwary), her relationship suffers after a tragic motor accident.

“The Girl on the Train” stars Parineeti Chopra (the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra). (YouTube)

The audience watches as Mira takes a train back and forth from central London every day, passing the house where she had lived in absolute bliss. Seeing happily married Nusrat John (Aditi Rao Hydari) with her husband, Anand (Shamaun Ahmed), Mira becomes obsessed with what could have been her own life. Fueled by alcohol, she is driven into a self-destructive cocoon. Finally, when she is accused of murder, with British-Asian policewoman Inspector Kaur (Kirti Kulhari) leading the investigation, Dasgupta’s effort begins to sway as wildly as Mira’s tottering steps.

Parineeti Chopra is an amazing actress, but the script has been so shoddily written that it becomes clear midway that she has had a raw deal. A terribly tormented woman should have been offered a better script, but the director settled for smudged makeup and stage tricks — there is hardly any depth in the way her character has been built.

Tiwary gets nothing better — the minute he displays his darker, sinister side, he is sidelined with a fresh twist.

The one person who sparkles is Hydari, who manages to rise above the sparsely written part in a short screen time with a remarkable range which swings from love and care to anger and fear.

With contrivances and coincidences at every turn, the train goes way off track. While the original work invested in emotional trauma and psychological brutality, which the girl fought to emerge from the mess, Dasgupta offers a murder mystery whose carriages seem uncoupled. The work is so choppy that a lot of talent, including that of Kulhari, is wasted.

Topics: The Girl on the Train Parineeti Chopra

Model Shanina Shaik shows off trip to Dubai on social media

The part-Saudi model jetted off to Dubai this week. Instagram
The part-Saudi model jetted off to Dubai this week. Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Model Shanina Shaik shows off trip to Dubai on social media

The part-Saudi model jetted off to Dubai this week. Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has landed in the UAE, according to her Instagram Stories. 

The catwalk star, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times, announced that she landed in Dubai by way of a clip shared with her 2.2 million followers that showed her at Dubai International Airport collecting her luggage at baggage claim. “Landed in Dubai,” she revealed to her fans. 

The Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian star flew in from Los Angeles and it’s uncertain whether she is in the UAE for business or for pleasure. However, she made sure to document how she spent her trip on her Instagram account.

The model flew in to Dubai from Los Angeles this week. Instagram/@shaninamshaik

After checking into the Waldorf Astoria, where the 30-year-old was greeted with a floral bouquet sent from MAC Cosmetics Middle East as soon as she arrived, and she made sure to show off her treats from Mama Rita, the food delivery concept launched by Australian-Lebanese model  Jessica Kahawaty alongside her mother Rita Kahawaty. 

“Had to try,” Shaik captioned a picture of herself holding a white Mama Rita bag. 

Instagram/@shaninamshaik

The star later met up with her close friend, Dubai-based influencer Mahmoud Sidani, who is commonly known as Mr. Moudz to his legion of social media followers. 

“Look who’s in Dubai,” he excitedly announced in a video posted to his Instagram Stories of Shaik indulging in a dessert from local healthy restaurant Krave. “So, Shanina’s never tried a cheesecake from Krave,” he said, adding “I’m about to change your life. Have a bite.”

The next morning, Sidani picked up Shaik, AKA his “workout buddy for the day,” and the two headed to 51 Gym Dubai for an early bird sweat session. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahmoud (@mrmoudz)

In a recent clip, the Los Angeles-based beauty revealed that she hasn’t been traveling as often due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

She also shared her travel essentials for when she does hop on a plane. 

Instagram/@shaninamshaik

Among the items she can’t travel without are her silk pillowcase from Slip – “for hygienic reasons” – melatonin for sleep, gut probiotics, Vitamin C capsules and Zinc.

“That comes with me everywhere,” she stated.

Prior to going to Dubai, the jet-setting star was recently in Mexico and in Ghana, where she spent New Year’s Eve.

Topics: Shanina Shaik

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan on Monday spoke out about racist comments towards the Asian community that she says have “increased dramatically” since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019 in China. 

On her makeup brand Huda Beauty’s Instagram page, she shared a story writing: “At Huda Beauty, we stand against racism of any kind. Today, we want (to) draw attention to the violent hate crimes against the Asian community that have increased dramatically since the pandemic began.”  

Instagram:@hudabeauty

The makeup artist and entrepreneur added: “Sadly these alarming events have had very little attention with the media, and that is not okay.”

Kattan shared a series of images that gave her 47.8 million followers insight into the issue. The source of the statistics presented in the images is not immediately clear.  

Kattan also shared a video by Michelle Lee, host of The Science of Beauty podcast, who addressed this issue. In the video, Lee said: “Racism was always there, but the pandemic has given people an excuse to act on it.” 

In the 84-second clip, Lee shared videos of Asians people being pushed, thrown objects at and made fun off. 

“No one’s going to pay attention to you. You’re a stupid blue Asian haired girl,” said one man in the video. 

Topics: Huda Kattan

MAC Cosmetics teams up with Nadine Njeim on new makeup range

It is the second time the former Miss Lebanon collaborates with MAC Cosmetics. Supplied
It is the second time the former Miss Lebanon collaborates with MAC Cosmetics. Supplied
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

MAC Cosmetics teams up with Nadine Njeim on new makeup range

It is the second time the former Miss Lebanon collaborates with MAC Cosmetics. Supplied
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MAC Cosmetics has developed a 15-piece cosmetics range in collaboration with Lebanese actress and model Nadine Nassib Njeim. The collection features eye, lip and complexion products that come in striking Japanese cherry blossom-inspired packaging.

The former Miss Lebanon, who has previously launched the Mosaic Masterpiece collection with the beauty brand, appears wearing Zuhair Murad in The Black Cherry x Nadine N. Njeim collection campaign, which was lensed by photographer Desiree Mattson.

“I’m so excited to reveal my second collaboration with M·A·C Cosmetics, starring in the campaign for the new limited edition Black Cherry collection!” wrote the star on Instagram alongside images of the ad.

“Transform a brief moment of Cherry Blossom bliss into a full season of new looks, with this stunning color collection for eyes, lips and skin!” she added.

The Black Cherry x Nadine N. Njeim collection. Supplied

The collection includes a limited edition mascara, liner, lip primer, three lipsticks, four lip balms, four blushers and a Cherry Blossom Fix+ Spray that will hit shelves on March 10 in MAC Cosmetics boutiques as well as online.

Topics: Nadine Njeim MAC Cosmetics

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson wows in Georges Hobeika at the Golden Globes

Susan Kelechi Watson wearing Georges Hobeika Fall 2021 Couture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Instagram
Susan Kelechi Watson wearing Georges Hobeika Fall 2021 Couture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson wows in Georges Hobeika at the Golden Globes

Susan Kelechi Watson wearing Georges Hobeika Fall 2021 Couture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Instagram
Updated 01 March 2021

DUBAI: The awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 78th Annual Golden Globes, and while it was a completely virtual affair, the show must go on. 

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the digital ceremony awarded the year’s best and brightest in television and film, as decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in a digital presentation format.

Meanwhile, the red carpet arrivals that are traditionally captured before the show were a no-go this year, though a handful of stars opted for a physical appearance on the Globes step and repeat, while others nominees made at-home appearances.

Still, despite the absence of a physical red carpet, stars still managed to serve a head-turning fashion experience wearing glamorous designs from international and regional designers. Case in point: “This is Us” actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who presented the award for best TV series, musical or comedy wearing a fringed look from Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. 

The shimmering, ocean-blue gown was plucked from the designer’s Fall 2021 couture collection and featured a high neck, long sleeves and silver, swingy fringes on the body, sleeves and hemline that elegantly swayed with each movement. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaela)

Hobeika, who established his namesake label in 1995, presented his Fall 2021 Couture collection from the heart of Lebanon in July. Titled “Madame President,” the offering is a celebration of the Middle Eastern woman, and the strength and power rooted within her.  

Other fashion highlights from the annual awards ceremony include Sarah Paulson, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV series for “Ratched.” Having recently broken her arm reportedly while filming the new season of “American Crime Story,” the star accessorized her custom, off-the-shoulder, black, embellished Prada gown with a custom, purple Prada cast that had the Italian label’s triangular logo plaque on it. 

“Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy appeared virtually in a shimmering emerald green custom gown with a plunging neckline and sweeping coat from Dior Haute Couture, while “Mank” star Amanda Seyfried channeled old Hollywood glamour with a salmon-pink Oscar de la Renta creation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

 Elsewhere, Nicole Kidman called into the awards show from her home in Sydney wearing a custom black, halter-neck Louis Vuitton gown embellished with a metallic link pattern.

Topics: Georges Hobeika

